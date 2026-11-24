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Silicon Valley has a dirty little secret. And no, it’s not another billionaire building a rocket shaped suspiciously like his own ego.

Behind the glass walls, kombucha taps, and $100 million AI startup valuations, a chemical arms race is underway. Stimulants to work harder. Sedatives to sleep faster. Psychedelics to become the next Steve Jobs, or possibly God. Welcome to the American Dream on drugs, where burnout is a badge of honor, sleep is for the weak, and enlightenment apparently comes with stock options.

As a psychiatrist and neuroscientist trained in ketamine- and MDMA-assisted therapy, I’ve spent years witnessing the extraordinary healing potential of these medicines. I’ve also spent an enormous amount of time helping people recover when things go sideways.

And boy, can they go sideways.

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I spend roughly half my clinical time helping patients recover from challenging drug experiences. Some arrive frightened, confused, or profoundly disconnected from themselves and the people they love. Others are convinced they’ve discovered the secrets of the universe. Sometimes, unfortunately, the universe forgot to tell everyone else. I’ve seen the consequences in my patients, my colleagues, and even my own team. And it’s about time we talk about it.

The Billion-Dollar Brain Hack That Could Break Your Brain

Silicon Valley has turned human biology into a competitive sport. Need to finish a pitch deck? Pop an Adderall. Can’t sleep after 18 hours of artificial intelligence and actual anxiety? Reach for an Ambien. Feeling spiritually unfulfilled despite your third Tesla? There is a mushroom retreat for that!

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Prescription stimulants, sleep medications, and psychedelics all have very legitimate uses. And yet, we have created a culture where relentless optimization encourages people to treat powerful drugs like accessories in a productivity starter kit. The problem? Your brain isn’t an iPhone. You can’t keep downloading chemical upgrades and expect the operating system to work flawlessly.

Sleep deprivation, chronic stress, and substance misuse can seriously disrupt judgment, emotional regulation, and mental health. When the people making billion-dollar decisions that have ramifications for our entire planet are running on three hours of sleep, prescription stimulants, and an inflated sense of cosmic importance, the consequences don’t stay confined to their meditation cushions. They become everyone else’s problem.

Elon Musk and the Ketamine Question

Let’s address the elephant in the Tesla showroom.

Elon Musk has publicly discussed using prescribed ketamine to manage depressive symptoms. Musk’s famously erratic public behavior, including a Nazi salute, has sparked plenty of speculation, but no responsible psychiatrist can diagnose someone from their tweets and the news alone. Thankfully, in 2025, The New York Times did the work for us, describing that Musk told people that he was regularly using Adderall, ecstasy, mushrooms, and so much ketamine that he was having bladder problems [1, 2]. To put this in perspective, that is over one-hundred fold the ketamine dose that we use to treat depression.

Ketamine and its FDA-approved relative, esketamine, have demonstrated remarkable potential for addressing certain forms of depression when used six-twelve times per year [3]. Ketamine is particularly interesting for depression and suicidal thinking because its therapeutic benefits, more often than not, take effect immediately after the first dose.

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As someone who works with these medicines clinically, I have personally witnessed countless instances of spontaneous remission from severe mental illness with ketamine-assisted therapy, and that therapeutic potential deserves serious attention. The larger issue isn’t Musk’s medical history. It’s the cultural message that emerges when powerful people discuss mind-altering substances as another instrument of competitive advantage, particularly in light of Matthew Perry’s tragic death.

Ketamine is far from a productivity smoothie. Misuse and abuse frequently results in the likes of dependence, bladder damage, delusions, and cognitive impairment. I have seen grown men so deluded with self-grandeur that they walked away from high-paying jobs and two girlfriends (that liked each other) for ketamine. Imagine what else they’ve walked away from…

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Fortunately, proper medical supervision minimizes, and in nearly all cases, eliminates these risks [3]. Psychedelic medicines like ketamine are meant to help us become healthier humans first, and more efficient machines second… or maybe forth.

Silicon Valley’s AI Gods

Then there are the self-appointed architects of humanity’s future: Silicon Valley’s artificial intelligence elite.

What happens when you combine unimaginable wealth, enormous power, a culture fascinated by psychedelics, chronic sleep deprivation, and the conviction that you’re personally responsible for saving (or replacing) humanity? You might get revolutionary technology. You might also get a god complex with a GPU budget.

AI leaders like Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, Elon Musk, Dario Amodei, and Peter Thiel have helped shape an industry increasingly comfortable discussing artificial superintelligence, the transformation of human civilization, and even humanity’s potential obsolescence in the same conversation. Cue Thiel’s recent public defense of evil that’s enough to make Darth Vader do a double-take. Some of these conversations are legitimate philosophical and scientific debates. Others sound suspiciously like the conversations I have with patients who have returned from psychedelic experiences convinced they know what is best for everyone else.

Here’s the uncomfortable neuroscience: psychedelics can produce an extraordinary sense of certainty and personal significance. In vulnerable individuals, particularly those predisposed to narcissism, mania or psychosis, psychedelic experiences are much more likely to contribute to grandiose and delusional thinking [4].

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A person may feel they’ve transcended ordinary human limitations, unlocked universal truths, or discovered a destiny so important that normal rules no longer apply. That these discoveries are just for them because they are simply that much more special than everyone else. Now, instead of therapy, give that person $100 billion and an army of engineers.

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Houston, we have a serious problem.

To be clear, I’m not stating with diagnostic certainty that these AI leaders are experiencing drug-induced delusions. At the same time, the parallels between psychedelic-induced narcissistic grandiosity and the messianic language often surrounding artificial intelligence deserve serious scrutiny. There is a fundamental difference between believing you can build extraordinary technology and believing your extraordinary technology entitles you to decide humanity’s future. When leaders become convinced that their vision is so important that ordinary human concerns like safety, accountability, emotional well-being, and even human survival are secondary, we need to start asking some very uncomfortable questions.

Not just about their algorithms, but about their judgment. The most dangerous thing about grandiosity isn’t necessarily that someone thinks they’re God. It’s that everyone around them might be too afraid, or too financially dependent, to remind them that they’re not.

AI may surpass human computation ability, but intelligence without humility, felt empathy, accountability, or lived experience as a human being is not wisdom. It’s just a very expensive way to make catastrophic mistakes faster, in this case by creating sociopathic AI; agents trained to weaponize language without remorse, in direct competition with us for Earth’s precious resources.

The Dangerous Romance of the Tortured Genius

Then there’s Kanye West, now known as Ye. Few people have demonstrated the extraordinary collision of artistic brilliance, public controversy, and mental health struggles quite so spectacularly. Ye has publicly discussed receiving a bipolar disorder diagnosis, his complicated relationship with prescription medication, and his concerns that treatment could interfere with creativity. He has also spoken about opioid use, known to impair insight and judgement, following surgery.

Let’s get one thing straight: bipolar disorder is not a superpower. Creativity can be extraordinary. Mania can feel extraordinary. They are not the same thing.

During mania, people often experience reduced need for sleep, racing thoughts, narcissistic grandiosity, impulsivity, and psychosis. Substance misuse exacerbates that picture.

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Here’s the particularly dangerous part: mania feels fantastic while it’s happening. Imagine being absolutely convinced you’re the smartest person in every room, every idea is brilliant, and everyone who disagrees with you is an idiot. Now imagine having enough money that nobody feels comfortable telling you otherwise. That’s not enlightenment. That’s a catastrophic feedback loop.

Like Musk, Ye also comes to the completely logical conclusion that he identifies with Nazi ideology, referencing Hitler with praise, and even going as far as public antisemetic comments that have caused real harm. Narcissism, when not addressed, often results in paranoid delusions and a tendency toward racism that cannot be ignored [5]. These stories raise an urgent question: What happens when fame, immense wealth, substance use, and mental health challenges collide in an environment where almost nobody can say ‘no’?

Does Matthew Perry’s tragic drug-assisted jacuzzi-induced demise ring a bell now? Even Perry’s doctors were afraid to say ‘no’, and they swore an oath to do so. Usually the most valuable person in your life isn’t the one telling you you’re a genius. It’s the one brave enough to tell you to sleep on it and call your therapist in the morning.

Burning Man Employee Syndrome

This isn’t just about celebrities. One of the most painful experiences of my professional life involved a talented employee I deeply respected and considered a friend. She went to Burning Man, as many people in my professional and social circles do. When she returned, she spoke enthusiastically about profound breakthroughs and personal revelations. At first, I was happy for her, but something had changed. The collaborative, thoughtful professional I knew became increasingly defensive, resistant to feedback, and unwilling to fulfill responsibilities she had previously handled beautifully. She insisted she was more aligned, more enlightened, and more certain of her path than ever. Meanwhile, the people around her were struggling to recognize the person they’d known.

The experience was a painful reminder of something I see clinically day in and day out: a powerful experience can sometimes leave a person feeling more certain without making them more grounded. And certainty is a hell of a drug.

Here’s something many people misunderstand about psychedelics: Feeling like you’ve had a profound revelation doesn’t automatically make that revelation true. A psychedelic experience can produce an overwhelming sense of meaning, connection, and insight. Those experiences, particularly when guided by professionals, help people heal longstanding emotional wounds. Other times, people emerge with interpretations that create confusion, strain relationships, or reinforce unhealthy false beliefs. Humans confabulate too.

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Without careful preparation, appropriate screening, and meaningful integration afterward, people may struggle to make sense of what happened. The goal of healing isn’t to become so spiritually elevated that you can no longer tolerate your coworkers. It’s to become more compassionate, grounded, and capable of connecting with them as a fellow human being. Preferably without sending everyone a 4,000-word manifesto about your newly discovered destiny, or asking everyone about their trauma in their job application.

What Psychedelics Actually Do to Your Brain

Let’s get nerdy for a moment. Most psychedelics, such as psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and mescaline primarily act through serotonin 5-HT2A receptors, changing how brain networks communicate, how we perceive ourselves, and how we make meaning from our experiences in the world.

Think of your brain as a city with familiar highways. Most days, your thoughts travel along the same roads: your habits, memories, fears, assumptions, and deeply rehearsed stories about who you are. Psychedelics can temporarily alter that traffic pattern. Suddenly, your brain is taking scenic routes it hasn’t explored in years. This can be enormously valuable. In carefully controlled clinical settings, psychedelic-assisted treatment has shown extremely promising results for depression, PTSD, and many other psychiatric disorders.

Here’s the catch. Opening new roads doesn’t guarantee you’ll drive somewhere healthy.

When psychedelics are abused or misused, fear, confusion, or persistent psychological distress can intensify. Individuals vulnerable to bipolar and psychotic disorders face particularly serious risks from single psychedelic doses that are often irreversible. Notably, many psychiatry legends, the likes of Dr. Sigmund Freud and Dr. Otto Kernberg, placed narcissism on the psychotic spectrum [6, 7]. While severe, lasting psychiatric complications appear uncommon in properly screened populations, the risks of unsupervised use are much more difficult to study [4].

The difference between a transformative healing experience and a psychological emergency can depend on the person, the substance (or combination of substances), the dose, the setting, and the support available. Psychedelics are not inherently wisdom pills. They’re powerful tools that can modulate meaning-making, modify emotional processing, and amplify awareness of whatever we bring to the session.

What happens next matters enormously.

When Enlightenment Becomes Everyone Else’s Nightmare

One of the strangest things we witness in psychiatry is what happens when someone narcissistically mistakes personal revelation for universal truth. Suddenly, disagreement becomes evidence that everyone else is unconscious or asleep. Constructive criticism becomes an attack on their energy. Accountability becomes oppression. Asking someone to complete a spreadsheet or show their work becomes a violation of their spiritual sovereignty.

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Congratulations! You’ve achieved enlightenment and become completely impossible to work with.

These behaviors aren’t specific to psychedelic use. They can emerge from personality patterns, chronic stress, sleep deprivation, other substance use, and ordinary human arrogance. However, the misuse of certain drugs can strongly reinforce this pathology [8]. When someone interprets a powerful altered-state experience as proof of their own infallibility, those patterns can become especially difficult to challenge. I’ve seen relationships crushed, careers disrupted, and trust eroded when people lose the ability to question their own assumptions. The greatest evidence of personal growth isn’t how extraordinary you feel. It’s how you treat other people afterward.

The Drug Problem That Came First

While psychedelics attract the headlines, stimulants and sedatives deserve just as much attention.

Stimulant medications like Adderall and methylphenidate can be enormously helpful when appropriately prescribed for ADHD. However, taking prescription stimulants without medical supervision to work longer or harder introduces real risks, including insomnia, anxiety, cardiovascular complications, dependence, and delusions. It is not uncommon to see paranoid delusions and psychosis in chronic amphetamine users [9].

Clinically, we often see cocaine and methamphetamine further increase the risk of psychosis and delusions when combined with THC, ketamine, and other psychedelic substances, particularly in young people. Then come the sedatives and hypnotics.

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Benzodiazepines, opioids, and sleep medications are extremely useful in an immediate crisis, but are also accompanied by significant risks. Use as prescribed frequently results in significant impairments to judgement, insight, and memory. Misuse and abuse frequently leads to dependence, dangerous levels of sedation, withdrawal complications, narcissistic delusions, and an increased risk of dementia [10]. Combining sedatives with alcohol or opioids reduces respiratory drive and can be deadly.

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The cycle becomes as painfully predictable as the Elvis diet. Take something to wake up. Take something else to keep going. Something else for creativity. Another to calm down. Something stronger to fall asleep. Repeat until your nervous system files a formal complaint. This isn’t biohacking. It’s biochemical whiplash, and underneath it all is a simple, painful truth: people are chemically compensating for lifestyles their bodies were never designed to sustain.

So How Do We Fix This Mess?

First, we need to stop confusing productivity with health. Your value as a human being isn’t measured by how many emails you answer before sunrise or your income.

Second, we need to respect the difference between medical treatment and recreational experimentation. Psychedelic-assisted therapy isn’t just taking a drug and hoping the universe sorts out your childhood. It requires careful screening, preparation, a safe and supportive experience, and thoughtful integration afterward.

Think of it like surgery. You wouldn’t hand someone a scalpel, point them toward the operating room, and tell them to trust their intuition. Yet somehow, when it comes to the mind, we’ve convinced ourselves that a playlist, a handful of mushrooms, and a guy named Moonbeam with no qualifications are adequate substitutes for professional care.

Third, companies need to create environments where employees can talk about stress, mental health, and substance use without fear of humiliation or automatic professional punishment. And finally, we need to remember that more intense experiences don’t necessarily produce more meaningful lives. Sometimes the most powerful intervention isn’t another substance. It’s eight hours of sleep and an honest conversation with a compassionate therapist, friend, or family member who loves you enough to challenge your nonsense.

The Real Future of Human Optimization

I’m profoundly optimistic about the future of mental health care. I’ve witnessed psychedelic-assisted therapy help people process devastating trauma, reconnect with loved ones, and rediscover hope when Western medicine throws in the towel. These treatments deserve rigorous research, responsible clinical development, and thoughtful access.

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We need to stop pretending that every altered state is a higher state. Or that every chemical shortcut leads somewhere worth going. The real measure of healing isn’t how far you can travel into your own consciousness. It’s whether you come back better able to live in the world with the rest of us. More present. More compassionate. More accountable. More capable of loving and being loved. More thrilled to be alive as a human being than before, and stoked about collectively creating a world in which we can all thrive for the long haul.

Silicon Valley has spent decades trying to build technology that makes us ‘superhuman’, and is currently pursuing a delusion that superhuman isn’t enough and that our destiny is for heartless machines to replace us. Perhaps it’s time we focused on something considerably more revolutionary.

Learning how to be a human being in the first place is all that is required to unlock our true superpowers. And maybe, just maybe, getting a decent night’s sleep and taking a day off to reflect on what we have created before trying to reinvent the universe for everyone else.

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