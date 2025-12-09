​​Is Testosterone the Overlooked Hormone in Women’s Energy, Mood, and Longevity?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Most women grow up hearing about estrogen and progesterone like they’re the only two hormones steering the ship. Testosterone, meanwhile, has long been viewed as something that belongs to men, gyms, and the occasional bodybuilding subreddit. Yet women make it, need it, and research shows women experience about a 25 percent decline between ages 20 and 40, followed by another 10-20 percent drop by their early 50s, before levels flatten out.

That drop alone can mean fatigue that coffee won’t fix and a sense of mental dullness that feels off-brand for who you remember yourself being. It’s oddly poetic. The hormone women rarely talk about may be the one quietly shaping how alive they feel.

Now, with perimenopause having entered the chat, longevity clinics popping up on every corner, and women sharing hormone panels on TikTok, testosterone has become the hormone women are talking about and asking their doctors about.

Why More Women Are Talking About Testosterone Now

“There is a zeitgeist around women’s health that’s actively happening,” says Saad Alam, CEO and co-founder of Hone Health. Fueled by data. Or more accurately, by the lack of data women have historically been given access to.

Researchers now recognize that testosterone isn’t a bonus hormone for women. It’s a core part of female physiology.

Testosterone plays a role in:

Mood and emotional regulation

Sexual desire and arousal

Energy and motivation

Muscle strength

Bone density

Metabolic stability

We’re not speculating here. A growing body of research shows testosterone’s influence on sexual health, mood, and physical function in women. In fact, multiple clinical trials have found that low-dose testosterone significantly improves sexual desire and satisfaction among postmenopausal women. One of the few areas where evidence is considered strong.

But the surge in curiosity isn’t just clinical. Women are increasingly dissatisfied with traditional hormone therapy. Especially when estrogen alone doesn’t fully restore vitality. Combine that with more accessible lab testing and social attitudes shifting toward radical transparency, and testosterone is no longer taboo.

What Women Report When Testosterone Works

Here’s the part that’s hard to ignore…when testosterone is the right fit for the right woman, she often knows immediately.

Women describe:

A brighter mood

Sharper mental clarity

Better drive and motivation

A return of libido

More physical strength and endurance

A sense of vitality that feels disproportionate to how tiny the dose is

One 2024 review found that transdermal testosterone supplementation produced small but statistically significant improvements in several measures of sexual function. Other studies also connect healthy testosterone levels to improved sexual function and suggest possible benefits for musculoskeletal or metabolic health, though data remain limited.

What We Don’t Know Still Matters

Testosterone therapy for women is off-label, meaning it’s not FDA-approved. Not because it’s inherently dangerous, but because long-term studies simply don’t exist yet.

Most hormone trials in women last months, not years. Decades-long safety data…the type needed to understand cardiovascular, cancer, or metabolic effects… are still missing.

Documented risks include:



Acne and increased facial or body hair

Voice deepening

Clitoral enlargement

Changes in lipid profiles

Potential reproductive impacts for premenopausal women

Hormonal imbalances that can affect mood

Because much of the research is limited to postmenopausal women and short-term use, experts caution that using testosterone for general well-being, mood, bone health, or long-term longevity is still speculative.

So the question becomes less “Should women take testosterone?” and more “What’s the smartest, safest way to explore whether this is right for me. And what is the science actually saying?”

Why You Need a Personalized Approach to Testosterone Treatment

“Every woman is biologically unique,” Alam explains, an obvious fact but something rarely honored in traditional hormone protocols. Testosterone doesn’t operate in a vacuum. It interacts with estrogen, progesterone, SHBG, thyroid hormones, and stress hormones like cortisol.

What does that mean? It means:

The same dose can affect two women very differently

Labs matter, but symptoms matter equally

SHBG (sex hormone–binding globulin) often determines how much testosterone is usable

Delivery method matters. Creams are typically considered safer than pellets or injections

Ongoing monitoring isn’t just smart but required

Things Are Changing Around Women’s Hormone Care

Women aren’t content with vague answers or dismissive advice. Women want hormonal literacy. Better science. Access to care that brings understanding.

Testosterone isn’t a cure-all, but it has been a part of women’s physiology that’s often been overlooked. It won’t be the right treatment for everyone, but understanding when it’s used… and why interest is growing… can help women make informed decisions about their own care.

