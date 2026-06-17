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Busy and Broke? Arlan Hamilton’s No-Nonsense Guide to Modern Entrepreneurship

Arlan Hamilton, Create & Cultivate Annual C&C 100 Event at The London West Hollywood, June 16, 2026
Arlan Hamilton attends the Create & Cultivate Annual C&C 100 Event, June 16, 2026
(Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Create & Cultivate )

Create & Cultivate 100 Honoree and Backstage Capital founder Arlan Hamilton shares the ultimate blueprint for modern entrepreneurs looking to scale through the AI noise.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
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The modern entrepreneurial landscape is louder than it has ever been. The modern entrepreneurial landscape is louder than ever. Every day, founders are bombarded with new AI tools claiming to be the key to growth while simultaneously being fed outdated startup myths about the need to build the next billion-dollar unicorn. And the pressure to keep up, measure up, and never slow down has a way of showing up not just in your business, but in your body.

So, how do you cut through that static to build a business that actually makes money, without burning yourself out in the process? Venture capitalist, author, and founder Arlan Hamilton built Backstage Capital, a firm that has raised over $30 million and backed more than 200 startups led by women, people of color, and LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs… from the ground up. She knows what separates a surviving startup from a failing one, and her answer is deceptively simple. Strip away the hype and solve actual problems.

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At the recent Create & Cultivate Annual C&C 100 event, where Hamilton was among more than 100 honorees recognized for redefining leadership across business, media, technology, and beyond, she broke down the practical blueprint today’s founders need to survive, and why chasing someone else’s model is a fast track to going broke.

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While artificial intelligence dominates business headlines, Hamilton warns that it’s creating a dangerous trap for early-stage founders: the illusion of progress. “AI is creating opportunity if you can get through the noise,” Hamilton says. “There’s opportunity to help you streamline your life to do things faster. You can do things that would normally take a month or several months in just hours.” The real danger, according to Hamilton, is not the technology itself but getting lost in the mechanics.

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“You don’t have to learn every single model of every single AI platform,” Hamilton says. “That’s the thing that’s going to keep you busy and broke.” She advises founders to use AI strictly as a “time-cutter”, freeing up hours to focus on the tasks with the highest impact on their bottom line.

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Follow Your Passion Is Bad Advice

Perhaps Hamilton’s most contrarian take challenges the ultimate golden rule of startup culture…to follow your passion. While, yes, a powerful motivator in life, she argues it’s often the wrong North Star when you’re trying to generate initial revenue. “When you’re trying to make your first dollar, what really matters is how much you can help someone else,” Hamilton says. “People are looking for solutions. They’re not looking for your passion right now.”

The focus has to shift from what you love to what the market actually needs. “Do things that fill you up, lift you up and lift up others,” she says, “but think about what do people need solved today? What is a pain point?”

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Stop Calling Yourself the Next Uber

Hamilton has noticed a tired pattern in how entrepreneurs are pitching themselves…one built on riding the coattails of existing tech giants.

The one thing every entrepreneur should stop doing immediately, she says, is “saying that they’re the next Facebook, Uber, YouTube.” Chasing a blueprint built for a different era, by different people, strips a startup of its unique value proposition. “Be your own person, be your own company,” Hamilton says. “Shoot for your moonshot, not someone else’s dream.”

The Habit That Changes Everything

Balancing tech adoption with practical problem-solving requires a specific kind of mental resilience. When asked about the single habit that had the greatest impact on her life and career, Hamilton didn’t point to a productivity app or a morning routine. Her answer was simple: “Not caring what people think of me.”

RELATED: 12 Micro-Habits to Rewire Your Brain & Reset Your Boundaries

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It’s a deceptively small shift with outsized consequences. Clinical psychologist Dr. Zelana Montminy would frame it in biological terms. “Focus is often shaped by emotional regulation and connection and feeling safe,” she explains. When approval-seeking keeps the nervous system in a low-grade threat state, sustained attention and clear decision-making become harder to access, not just in work, but across every area of life.

For the modern founder looking to scale through the noise of 2026, that mindset may be the ultimate competitive advantage. Tune out the critics and ignore the tech fomo, Hamilton says, and focus on your customer’s pain point.

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Arlan Hamilton’s 4 Rules for Startup Success

  • The AI Productivity Rule: If an artificial intelligence tool doesn’t compress months of work into hours, drop it. Avoid wasting time trying to master every platform.
  • The Revenue & Business Growth Rule: Customers buy solutions, not enthusiasm. Identify and solve today’s urgent consumer pain points first.
  • The Branding & Pitching Rule: Stop pitching your company as the “next Uber” or Facebook. Define your own unique moonshot.
  • The Entrepreneurial Mindset Rule: True business freedom starts when you stop letting external opinions dictate your leadership decisions.

Hamilton was one of more than 100 women honored at this year’s Create & Cultivate 100, an annual event that has spotlighted more than 700 groundbreaking women since launching in 2017. This year’s honorees spanned founders, executives, creators, entertainers, athletes, and industry disruptors across generations and stages of success, including Paris Hilton, Emma Grede, Angel Reese, Hayley Williams, Saweetie, Elaine Welteroth, Olivia Culpo, Lili Reinhart, and Kristen Kish, among others.

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Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

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