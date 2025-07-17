Feeling Wired But Tired? Here’s How to Actually Quiet Your Busy Brain and Sleep Better

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

If you sometimes forget the last thing you Googled or find yourself scrolling at midnight, only to stare at the ceiling hours later, congratulations: your brain is right on trend. And not in a good way.

In 2025, digital overload has crept into every corner of life, from pre-coffee emails to bedtime TikTok “just checking.” The result? A national case of “busy brain”...the mental fatigue that comes from too many pings, not enough pause, and sleep patterns so jagged you could use them to saw lumber.

Digital Burnout: The New Roadblock to Longevity

You meditate, you supplement, you track your steps, but if your brain feels like a browser with 47 tabs open, you’re not alone. Digital overload is now one of the most insidious threats to cognitive health and longevity.

Advertisement

The culprit isn’t just social media addiction or late-night doomscrolling (although, guilty). It’s the constant, low-level buzz of notifications, work emails, and news alerts. A drip-feed of micro-stress that quietly erodes your focus, raises cortisol, and sabotages your sleep cycle.

“Too much screen time and not enough sleep, this is what I see again and again,” says Dr. Romie Mushtaq, triple-board-certified neurologist and Chief Wellness Officer at Rebalance Health. Her book, The Busy Brain Cure, reads like a manual for anyone serious about living longer and stronger…but keeps waking up tired and foggy, wondering where their mental edge went.

Why Your Brain Can’t Keep Up (& Why It Matters for Aging Well)

Here’s the truth: chronic distraction isn’t just annoying. It’s biologically expensive. Research confirms that extended screen time is directly tied to shorter, disrupted sleep, and sleep, as any longevity expert will tell you, is the foundational pillar of brain and body repair.

Advertisement

“The endless flow of information and notifications keeps your brain on high alert,” Dr. Romie explains. “This creates what I call attention residue. It makes it hard to focus deeply or think creatively.” The more you bounce between tasks, the more “residue” your brain accumulates, muddying your thoughts and shrinking your attention span.

But there’s more at stake than just productivity. “Blue light from screens throws off your body’s circadian rhythm,” she says. “Your cortisol goes up. Serotonin and melatonin drop. That means more anxiety, more irritability, and (over time) real risks to your memory and mood.”

Longevity isn’t about adding years for the sake of it. It’s about staying sharp, calm, and capable deep into your 70s and 80s. And that requires protecting your brain.

Advertisement

Dr. Romie’s Busy Brain Cure - Expert Guidance for Real Life

Microbreaks for Macro Benefits

If you’re constantly wired or worn out, start with small resets. Dr. Romie sees the toll of modern life: “I constantly see people struggling with too much screen time and not enough sleep.” Her top advice for 2025? Prioritize short, regular pauses. “If your brain feels overwhelmed, my main advice is to get back to what your brain naturally needs. This means taking short breaks from your screens during the day, ideally 5-10 minutes every hour. Constant screen time and always being connected have a significant impact on your brain and restorative sleep.” Science backs her up: even brief breaks reduce burnout risk and help your mind reset.

These moments matter most in the morning. Start your day by immersing yourself in natural light and incorporating mindful movement, such as walks or stretches. Morning light and movement are proven to help set your sleep-wake rhythm and boost energy throughout the day.

The real enemy? “The endless flow of information and notifications keeps your brain on high alert. This creates what I call ‘attention residue,’ making it hard to focus deeply or think creatively.” Researchers have found that multitasking and constant alerts can erode attention and creativity.

Tame Notifications, Schedule Downtime

Boundaries aren’t optional; they’re essential for brain health. Dr. Romie puts it simply: “My top tips from a digital perspective include turning off notifications that aren’t essential for specific periods.” Even carving out short windows for focused, interruption-free work has been shown to increase productivity and lower stress.

If going completely offline isn’t realistic? She’s realistic, too: “For anyone who can’t completely disconnect, a digital detox isn’t about quitting screens cold turkey rather better choices or choosing natural supplements.” Small boundaries, a “meeting-free” hour, or a silenced phone are where real progress begins, although admittedly hard to do.

Create a Digital Sunset

Your brain needs a wind-down ritual just as much as your body. Dr. Romie recommends, “I also recommend keeping screens out of the bedroom and setting a ‘digital sunset’ where you put devices away at least an hour before bed.” Research continues to show that avoiding screens before sleep can dramatically improve sleep quality and reduce next-day fatigue.

Advertisement

Worried about withdrawal? “Those who avoided screens for 30-60 minutes before bed significantly improved their sleep and felt less anxious,” Dr. Romie says. Even just one device-free hour before sleep can work wonders.

Support Your Neurochemistry - Food, Mindfulness, and Supplements

If you can’t always “detox” from devices, supporting your brain’s chemistry matters. Dr. Romie encourages better choices, including evidence-based supplements: “For anyone who can’t completely disconnect, a digital detox isn’t about quitting screens cold turkey rather better choices or choosing natural supplements.”

Brain-boosting supplements backed by research include NAD+ for mental clarity and energy, omega-3 fatty acids for mood and memory, magnesium L-threonate for cognitive function, and lion’s mane mushroom for neuroprotection. Adaptogens like ashwagandha and rhodiola, and even probiotics, can also play a role in reducing stress and supporting the gut-brain connection.

Supplements for a Calmer, Sharper Brain

Rebalance Health Mellomints: Formulated to support daily cortisol balance, these mints are designed to help you manage stress naturally.

Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega: Highly concentrated omega-3s (DHA/EPA) to support mood, memory, and cognitive resilience.

Magtein (Magnesium L-Threonate) by Life Extension: Formulated specifically for brain health, this unique form of magnesium helps support memory, learning, and stress adaptation.

Host Defense Lion’s Mane Mushroom Capsules: Known as the “smart mushroom,” lion’s mane is backed by early research for neuroprotection, mood, and cognitive clarity.

Gaia Herbs Ashwagandha Root: This ancient adaptogen is clinically studied for balancing stress hormones and supporting calm focus.

Pendulum Probiotics: Scientifically designed to support gut-brain balance and metabolic health.

What This Won’t Fix & How to Stay Realistic

No supplement, screen filter, or hack will erase years of stress or heal deep burnout overnight. As Dr. Romie reminds, longevity is built in daily choices, not shortcuts. Even the best brain-health plan won’t work if you binge Netflix till 2 a.m. and mainline espresso all day.

If you can’t unplug for hours at a time, don’t panic. Every step, turning off your phone 30 minutes earlier, stepping outside for sunlight, taking a walk, adds up. Burnout recovery is a process, not an event.

Advertisement

Click here to learn more about Rebalance Health