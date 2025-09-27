Can Color Really Boost Your Mood? What Experts Say About “Dopamine Dressing”

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Sometimes we just wake up on the wrong side of the bed and choosing what to wear feels like a chore. Black jeans and a black t-shirt. Done. But what if that simple act could be something more? What if your closet could actually help reset your mood?

This is the idea behind dopamine dressing, a concept that asks us to rethink color not as decoration, but more as medicine for the senses.

“We’ve heard about that kind of trend moving toward picking a color that makes you feel happy and excited...and how that impacts your mood throughout the day,” Clinical counselor Lindsey Tomayko, MA, LPCC, said recently at a Club Rewire event in collaboration with Hypeach.

The answer is quite a lot.

How Color Affects Your Mood: The Science Explained

Neuroscience has understood for a while what the rest of us are just catching on to: what we see changes how we feel. Think about light therapy for seasonal depression. Or using warm amber bulbs to help you wind down before sleep. Color works the same way.

“There are some interesting scientific studies that support the impact of color,” Tomayko says. “Colors and our sensory environments have a very real impact on our brain and body and our experiences.”

Advertisement

Certain colors have been linked to actual physiological changes, like a higher heart rate or different cortisol levels. It can even change how well people perform a task. Tomayko brings up a classic example from sports.

“Did you know … if you have a sports team in blue uniforms and a sports team in red uniforms … red is seen as more competitive and more aggressive … that’s impacting not only those wearing the red uniforms, but even the others seeing that as more of the aggressive team.”

So color isn’t just a personal thing. It affects how the world sees you. And how you see the world right back.

Advertisement

Why Is Dopamine Dressing a Major Fashion Trend?

Wanting to live well when everyone is talking about futuristic infrared spa treatments, mitochondrial testing, hormonal skincare, and other biohacking gadgets...well, it can be expensive. Dopamine dressing is simple and a small habit anyone can try and odds are you won’t have to spend a dime. Just open your closet.

Dopamine dressing is using sensory input to shift your emotions, but for your everyday life. No appointment needed. “For me, violet is a happy color,” Tomayko notes. “But for someone else, myself included, who likes to dress in a lot of neutrals, maybe it’s an accessory.”

The bottom line isn’t about being a fashionista. It’s just about playing around to see what shades make you feel a little more alive.

Advertisement

(Courtesy of Maria )

How to Start Dopamine Dressing: 4 Simple Tips

Start small. You don’t have to overhaul your whole wardrobe. One small accessory can do the trick. “Even if it’s not that you’re going to put on a turquoise dress,” Tomayko says, “maybe you have a turquoise ring and when you look at it, it gives you a jolt, it reminds you of your goal or you attach a mantra to it.”

Pair color with ritual. Color gets a little extra power when you tie it to a routine you already have. “I’ll have my morning coffee now out of a cup with some colors that personally bring me a little bit of a dopamine hit,” she adds. These little things, a mug or even the pen you use, can become your personal cues for a mental shift.

Layer, don’t overwhelm. A single bright scarf can sometimes have more impact than a head-to-toe neon outfit, especially if you’re not used to it.

“We talk about dopamine dressing … even for those of us that like to dress in a lot of neutrals, maybe it’s an accessory,” Tomayko says.

Adapt as you go. What color you’re drawn to might change. With the seasons. With your stress levels. Your preferences aren’t static, so track what feels good and what doesn’t. You can rotate pieces in and out of your wardrobe just like you’d switch up a playlist.

How Your Brain and Body React to Color

So what’s happening in the brain? Color hits the parts of your brain tied to emotion, memory, and making decisions. That’s why a really bright color can feel like a shot of espresso for your eyes.

Advertisement

Tomayko connects it back to something we all know. “What happens in our brains and bodies when we view colors that make us happy? When we view a sunrise or a sunset?” It’s the same basic process. A fuchsia shirt or a cobalt blue mug can change your mood in the same way a beautiful landscape can. The color is traveling along the same sensory pathways in your brain.

Does Dopamine Dressing Actually Work? Benefits vs. Limitations

Let’s be clear. Dopamine dressing is not going to replace therapy or a good night’s sleep. It isn’t a cure for anxiety. But it is a simple, no-cost way to have a little more influence over your emotional state. One more tool in the box.

And because other people see the color you’re wearing, it can have a small ripple effect. A pop of yellow in a serious meeting isn’t just a style choice. It might signal a bit of optimism or energy to the room.

When you think about it that way, this isn’t about fashion trends at all. It’s about what Tomayko calls “curating your sensory world with intention.”

Is Using Color to Boost Your Mood Worth It?

Dopamine dressing is popular right now because it’s personal and easy to try. All it really asks is one question: What color feels right today?

Sometimes, the answer might be violet nails or a gold watch. And on those really tough days, it could just be noticing the pink in the sky on your way home. Because as Tomayko reminds us, “Colors and our sensory environments have a very real impact on our brain and body and our experiences.”

Advertisement

Click here to learn more about Club Rewire