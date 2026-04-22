How Emma Grede Is Reframing Ambition as Alignment, Not Balance
At the LA Times Festival of Books, Skims founding partner Emma Grede explains why work-life balance is a myth and how money, discipline, and alignment drive long-term success.
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At the L.A. Times Festival of Books, Emma Grede offered a pragmatic perspective on modern entrepreneurship. The founding partner of Skims, co-founder and CEO of Good American, and author of Start With Yourself joined Deborah Vankin for a conversation grounded in operational clarity. Her central thesis: burnout and overwhelm are not personal failures but the result of misaligned priorities.
Why Work-Life Balance Is a Myth and What to Focus on Instead
For modern professionals, work-life balance has become an exhausting metric. Grede dismissed the concept as “any s***” she doesn’t believe in. Instead, she advocates for alignment with long-term ambition. To reduce decision fatigue, she uses a framework called the “30 plan,” a structured vision that forces clarity on goals and constraints by asking difficult questions about who you are and what is stopping you.
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This approach requires ruthless prioritization. Grede openly acknowledged trade-offs, including missing daily routines with her children to focus on her business. By eliminating non-essential commitments, leaders create leverage for high-impact decisions. As Grede noted:
“I do the things that align with my vision, with my purpose for myself, and I say no to everything else. That’s what is going to give you that feeling that I am choosing instead of being pulled from pillar to post.”
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How Perfectionism Holds Women Back in Leadership and Career Growth
Grede identified perfectionism as a key barrier to advancement, particularly for women. Social conditioning often discourages the exact behaviors of risk-taking and visibility that are directly tied to wealth creation.
Perfectionism, she argued, delays action. It convinces professionals they are not “ready” to ask for a raise or start a company. Grede emphasized that readiness is a myth, stating, “I’ve never been ready. And no guy has ever been ready”. Progress comes from motion, not certainty. Mistakes are not failures but “signals” and “information” that inform better decisions over time.
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Why Money and Operational Discipline Drive Long-Term Business Success
Grede also reframed money as a strategic priority rather than a “crass” or taboo topic. Financial success, she argued, is inextricably linked to power. She explained:
“If we don’t have money, we don’t have power. And make no mistake, what the world needs right now is more women in positions of power and more women with more money.”
She pushed back against performative entrepreneurship, particularly on social media, where visibility can overshadow substance. While marketing plays a role, it is merely “the cherry on the icing on the cake”. Grede urged founders to focus on the “cake” itself: distribution, logistics, and product excellence.
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Drawing from early experiences ranging from a paper route to building global brands, Grede emphasized that reputation is built on consistent execution. Long-term enterprise value comes from bringing excellence to every role, which she describes as a “basic operating manual” she learned growing up in East London.
Ultimately, Grede’s message is clear: success is not about balance. It is about alignment, discipline, and a willingness to “put ourselves at the very top of our priority list”.