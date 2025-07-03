Inside the Rise of Therapy-Informed Aesthetics with Dr. Ellie Sateei

She’s Not Just Holding the Syringe, She’s Holding Space

Walk into Dr. Ellie Sateei’s clinic expecting a little filler and you might end up talking about your mother-in-law. Or your ex. Or the fact that Instagram filters low-key broke your brain. Her treatment doesn’t start with a needle. She starts by asking this question: Why do you want to change your face?

According to a recent press release, Dr. Ellie likes to take a human-first approach to aesthetic medicine that centers self-awareness and what she calls “The Psychology Behind the Needle”. It’s about understanding the emotional story underneath the request. “Patients don’t just come to me with a request for filler or Botox,” she said. “They come with unspoken fears, years of insecurity, or a quiet hope for change.”

That hope (sometimes quiet, sometimes desperate) isn’t always about looking younger. It’s about feeling more seen. Her job, as she sees it, is to help patients sort through that. And sometimes, to talk them out of doing anything at all.

Why Your Skin Looks How You Feel

The face isn’t just skin. It’s an emotional billboard. Stress and burnout all show up eventually. Research shows chronic stress increases cortisol levels that break down the skin’s barrier and slow repair, which can lead to dullness and even premature aging. So when a patient walks in exhausted or overwhelmed, Dr. Ellie doesn’t gloss over it.

She also leans into subtle treatments that support internal wellness, like injectable moisturizers that restore hydration from within, not structural fillers. Or red light therapy that supports circulation, collagen, and even mood balance. These aren’t about erasing age, they’re about helping people feel physically and emotionally better in their skin. Dr. Ellie leans toward treatments like that when they align with what a patient actually needs. Not what they think they need because of TikTok .

Not Every “Yes” Is Ethical

We’ve come to see that overuse of aesthetic procedures (especially among younger patients) is growing, and experts warn it’s driven more by social media than self-connection. When patients chase a filtered version of themselves, outcomes become about performance, not identity.

Dr. Ellie says no a lot. She actually helps patients not proceed with procedures. That holding back, what the press release refers to as her “championing self-respect,” matters in a space where excess still rules. That matches up with growing concerns about cosmetic addiction, especially among young patients. One study found that although injectables can improve confidence, they can also backfire if someone’s using them to mask deeper issues.

Healing Isn’t Always a Glow-Up

Some patients leave her clinic glowing. Some leave tear-stained and unaltered. But what they don’t leave with is regret. That might be the biggest result of all. Because the outcome isn’t always smoother skin, it’s clarity. Control. Feeling more like yourself , not less.

In a world of overdone fillers and flash sales, her press release calls her work a “quiet revolution.” It’s a rare reset: doing aesthetics slower, with more questions and fewer assumptions, and her patients are leaving her office feeling more grounded and more informed.

