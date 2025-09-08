Build Your Joy Muscle: Real Tools for Emotional Regulation That Actually Work

For years, mental health advice felt like it was either affirmations or crisis management. You were either drowning or manifesting. No in-between. But what if joy wasn’t some fleeting feeling you get lucky enough to catch but a skill you could actually build, flex, and become good at.

That’s the framework clinical psychologist Dr. J.J. Kelly is pushing forward. “Happy people act right’ is something I said offhand in a podcast, and it stuck,” she says. “But what it really means is that when you heal and start behaving in ways that match your values, happiness isn’t some goal. It’s the natural result.”

And studies have shown participants who engage in daily micro-acts of joy, like gratitude or kindness, experience measurable increases in sleep and reduced stress.

Emotional Regulation Isn’t Intuition. It’s Reps.

Much of Dr. Kelly’s approach is rooted in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), offering tools for emotional regulation, interpersonal effectiveness, and distress tolerance that have become essential skills for anyone navigating high-stress, overstimulated lives.

At the center of her DBT practice? A deceptively simple habit: naming your emotions out loud.

“Most people confuse thoughts with feelings,” Kelly explains. “You’ll hear someone say, ‘I feel like you’re being unfair’. That’s actually a thought, not a feeling. The moment you can name what you’re actually feeling you have validated your inner experience. That’s the first step to emotional regulation.”

And once you do that, she says, you’re more likely to respond with mindfulness rather than reaction. “Validation calms your nervous system. It brings you closer to baseline. Only then can you make a choice that reflects your values...not just your stress.”

Experts have found that even minimal rituals like identifying a daily joy moment or appreciating small wins can significantly boost emotional resilience, especially when done consistently.

Step One: Print the Feelings Wheel

Dr. Kelly’s go-to visual tool is something anyone can use: The Feelings Wheel. A color-coded breakdown of emotions designed to build emotional vocabulary. It’s not just for kids’ classrooms or therapy offices. She recommends printing it out and keeping it on your fridge.

She says to train yourself to check in with yourself multiple times a day and ask, ‘What am I feeling right now?’ Name a few of them. Your brain starts to get trained to actually identify a feeling instead of just saying you’re ‘overwhelmed’ or ‘emotional.’ Those aren’t feelings. They’re what happens when you haven’t been checking in.”

The wheel helps reinforce internal validation, a skill that makes people less dependent on external approval. “It’s about knowing what you think and feel,” Kelly says. “When that becomes more important than what other people think, you are free.”

The Three Questions That Build Joy

Dr. Kelly advises daily joy-check-ins instead of forcing yourself to journal for 45 minutes. She suggests asking yourself three questions throughout the day.

1. What am I feeling right now?

2. Does this emotion match my values?

3. What’s one action I can take to move closer to joy?

She says this is how you can start to build your joy muscle. “It’s not about pretending to be happy by faking a smile but about trying to build emotional strength. ‘Joy’ and ‘happiness’ are in the same family,” she explains. “But happiness can be a mood that comes and goes. Joy is something you can build. When your actions actually match what you believe in, your self-esteem goes up. You start to feel proud of yourself. And that’s a kind of happiness that actually lasts.”

Why Internal Validation > External Feedback

One idea in DBT is that you don’t need someone else to validate your experience in order for it to be real. Dr. Kelly’s entire emotional regulation framework hinges on internal validation, which she describes as a path to personal freedom.

“Thoughts aren’t facts,” she says. Which is a line you hear a lot, but it’s true. “You’ll think something wild, like ‘I’m the worst person alive,’ or ‘My friend definitely hates me now.’ But instead of running with that thought or texting someone for reassurance, just stop. And ask: What am I actually feeling?”

Fear? Anger? The moment you put a name to it, it loses its power over you. It just becomes information. And information is something you can use to respond, not spiral.

Let’s say you tell a friend you can’t make lunch and they respond coldly. Your brain may jump to: Did I do something to upset them? Instead, Kelly recommends identifying your emotions: frustration that they didn’t respect your boundary, or guilt that they’re upset. That distinction changes the whole interaction.

“This is the work,” she says. “It sounds easy, but it’s deep. When you validate yourself, you stop asking other people to do it for you.”

Boundaries Aren’t Mean

Behavioral psychologists caution that chasing happiness for its own sake can actually lower well-being. Instead, try focusing on what you can control and understanding yourself better.

According to Dr. Kelly, most people believe that setting boundaries is selfish but DBT argues that boundaries are just a byproduct of emotional regulation and values-based living. “When you behave in ways that reflect your values, whether that’s honesty, autonomy, rest, or generosity, you become proud of who you are,” she says. “And that naturally makes you more compassionate toward others.”

She notes that criticism often shows up when we’re direct, especially in relationships. “Someone might say you were ‘rude’ for declining an invite,” she says. “But once you’ve named your own feeling and know your decision reflects your values, it doesn’t matter what they call it.”

That moment (where you’re grounded in truth, not defensiveness) is when the joy muscle gets stronger.

Practicing Joy at Home and School

For families, Dr. Kelly recommends making emotional fluency part of daily life. Not something reserved for moments of crisis.

That might look like:



Keeping the Feelings Wheel visible on the fridge

Regularly asking: “What are you feeling right now?”

Turning emotional check-ins into conversation starters, even during conflict

Joining your kids in what they love (yes, including TikTok).

Writing a “family contract” to define values, expectations, privileges, and consequences

She also cautions against minimizing teen emotions just because the topic seems trivial. “No matter how dumb the topic is, the emotions are real to them,” she says. “You don’t have to agree with your kid to validate them. Just say: ‘That sucks.’ It goes a long way.”

Feeling flat or emotionally off-center, she says, can often just mean that your happiness muscle isn’t fully developed. The tools aren’t mystical. They’re printable.

