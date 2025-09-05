Therapy-Speak Dating Has Taken Over. Here’s How to Use It Without Losing Intimacy

Dating used to be fuzzy. Unpredictable. Now it comes with a glossary. TikTok therapists seem to be dictating emotional outcomes from on high. Profiles list attachment styles before you even get a “hi.”

Sabrina Bendory, a seasoned couples therapist turned relationship analyst, offers a sharp take: “In the past few years, therapy words like ‘love bombing,’ ‘avoidant,’ or ‘anxious attachment’ have moved from clinical settings into everyday dating talk, especially online. On one hand, that’s good, because it means more people are aware of patterns and behaviors that affect relationships. … On the other hand, I see them becoming overused and misused.”

The result? Some new, interesting slang… that might just be flattening the entire experience of getting to know someone.

When Therapy-Speak Helps…and When It Doesn’t

Okay, so having this language can give us a voice where we used to just have… confusion. Bendory says, “These terms can be really useful — they allow people to have language to explain patterns, draw boundaries, and better understand some of their own emotional responses. The awareness to be able to identify the problems in your relationships is empowering.”

But that shiny new toolbox can quickly turn into a shield. “However,” she warns, “they can also become emotional shortcuts. Rather than do the deep work to better understand our emotional responses, we can just label someone as ‘she’s avoidant’ or ‘he’s a love bomber’ and just move on.

That presents the danger of keeping us at an emotional distance. At their worst, it can even be a form of self-sabotage because we become so concerned with diagnosing the other person that we lose sight of ourselves.”

And that’s the real kicker. The conversation just… stops. The feeling never gets explored. So the labels might help start a conversation. But they almost never help end it well.

Boundaries or Walls? The Real Difference

Boundaries, when you set them with real intention, are a beautiful thing. They signal respect. Intention. Actual care. Bendory makes the distinction crystal clear: “Healthy boundaries determine how we want to be treated. For example, saying, ‘I don’t feel comfortable dating someone who is still actively using dating apps while we’ve decided to be exclusive’ is a boundary. It’s clear, respectful, and allows room for the other person to deeper connection if they’re aligned. Avoidance boundaries are fear-based. For example, saying, ‘I don’t let anyone get too close to me until at least for six months’ or ‘I never text first’ may sound like boundaries, but they are walls. They are based on controlling or protecting yourself in order to prevent being hurt, rather than being open to love. So here’s the difference: real boundaries create safety and space for intimacy. Avoidance boundaries cold people out and keep you from being seen.”

Those walls we build to protect ourselves? They rarely open the heart. Real connection is built when a boundary basically says, “I want to feel safe with you,” not “I’m hiding from you.”

When Therapy Words Mask Emotional Discomfort

You’ve done it. You’ve said something like “that’s toxic” or “I just need to set a boundary.” And then you lie awake later, still feeling… off. That’s the feeling of therapy-speak acting like a neat-and-tidy bandage over a messy emotional wound.

Bendory observes: “You can often tell therapy-speak is being used as a defense when the terminology sounds polished, but your emotions still feel jagged. … A second clue is when you’re using terms you don’t really understand, or applying them too quickly without looking at the full picture. It’s important to examine a dynamic from both sides — not just what they’re doing, but also why you might be drawn to it. Also, keep in mind that our brains come with bias: whatever you fear the most is what you typically interpret. If you’re afraid of abandonment, you’ll find ‘avoidance’ everywhere. If you’re afraid of being manipulated, you’ll see ‘love bombing’ even in genuine enthusiasm.”

At the end of the day, these words only go so deep. And if you’re not careful, they can just turn a simple misunderstanding into a massive fear.

What Real Intimacy Looks Like (In Practice)

Therapy-speak doesn’t build intimacy. Being present does.

“Building emotional intimacy starts with slowing down. Modern dating puts so much emphasis on labeling and categorizing — ‘Is he avoidant? Is she anxious? What are we?’ — that we often miss the actual human in front of us. Instead of rushing to define, stay curious. Ask questions, share stories, and listen for the feelings underneath the words. Intimacy is built through consistent actions, presence, and honesty, but not just ‘therapy talk.’”

And here’s a twist that sort of flips the whole thing on its head.

“It also helps to understand that detachment, when practiced in a healthy way, is actually a powerful tool for connection. People often confuse detachment with being emotionally shut down. But real detachment is the opposite—it means you’re operating from openness rather than fear. You trust that things will work out as they should, so you’re not anxiously trying to control or force the relationship. That creates the safety and space where intimacy can actually thrive.”

No label is a substitute for actually listening. Or for taking the emotional risk that a real connection requires.

Myths and Missteps in a Therapy-Speak Era

Let’s just get a few things straight.

Myth: If you can’t label something, you don’t really get it.

Truth: Real connection happens in the curious moments, not when you slap a label on something and call it a day.

Myth: Using therapy terms makes you look self-aware.

Truth: A lot of the time, it just shows you’re keeping your distance. Unless you’re willing to be vulnerable, it’s just jargon.

Myth: Therapy-speak is always a good thing.

Truth: Used without care, it’s just a wall. A new, more sophisticated wall, but a wall nonetheless.

What It Looks Like In Real Life

Picture this. Two people sitting with their coffee. It gets quiet. (Not an “avoidant silence,” just… a silence). Then one of them says, “Hey, I felt a little pang of something when you didn’t call back.” No diagnosis. Just owning a feeling. And being heard.

Or how about this. First date. One person admits they get anxious about who messages first. The other person doesn’t categorize them. They just say, “Oh my god, I get it. I get nervous, too,” and then they both laugh. Just honesty.

Or this. You’re at a party and you keep making eye contact with someone. There are no thoughts about their attachment style. Just… presence. An openness to what might happen. That’s the good stuff, the stuff that happens before the therapy jargon clouds everything up.

It’s not always clean. But it’s human. It’s real. And it’s worth it.

Therapy-Speak Isn’t the Enemy, Its Overuse Is

These terms can be helpful. Seriously. But they shouldn’t become emotional body armor. Let the words shed some light on what’s happening, not help you sidestep it entirely.

Trust your curiosity more than your inner diagnostician. Trust being present more than spotting a pattern. And maybe trust the messy, awkward, beautiful process of actually connecting with someone.

As Bendory puts it: “While these labels can certainly help as entry points for the discussions, the real work happens when you stop pathologizing others and start looking at yourself.”

Because beyond all the fancy words, real relationships live in that simple, terrifying moment of being seen. And having the guts to stay there.

