Oprah Winfrey’s Lesson on ‘10-Gallon’ People Changed How Mel Robbins Sees Relationships

In an exclusive conversation on “The Mel Robbins Podcast,” Oprah Winfrey shared the lesson that helped Mel Robbins rethink how she loves and forgives the people in her life.

For more than four decades, Mel Robbins has looked to Oprah Winfrey for inspiration. But when the two finally sat down for a conversation, Winfrey offered Robbins a lesson that was less about changing other people and more about accepting them for who they are. It came down to what Winfrey calls “10-gallon people” and “pint-size people.”

The idea is simple. Sometimes people with a lot of emotional capacity expect the same depth of love and understanding from people who simply do not have the capacity to give it.

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“10-gallon people” can spend years looking for a 10-gallon response from a pint-size person, Winfrey explained. The shift comes from recognizing what someone is capable of giving rather than remaining focused on what they cannot. For Winfrey, that realization changed the way she understood her relationship with her mother.

Her mother showed love by providing food and shelter, including the collard greens and cornbread she made so well. But Winfrey said her mother had spent her life working as a maid, following a family history of domestic work, and had little energy left when she came home.

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Seeing that helped Winfrey move toward forgiveness. She described forgiveness as “giving up the hope that the past could be any different.” Instead of changing what happened, forgiveness can mean releasing the expectation that it should have happened differently.

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For Robbins, the lesson was equally personal. Holding onto the idea that someone should have been able to give more can keep the pain alive.

That idea of accepting what is, rather than constantly fighting what is not, also connects with the way Robbins approaches everyday life.

In an exclusive interview with LA Times Studios, Robbins spoke about another form of change, the small adjustments that can make a meaningful difference in how people feel and live. “I am not influencing, I am inviting,” Robbins said. “Inviting you to learn, to prioritize your health and happiness, and to try small changes that are proven to make a big difference.”

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For Robbins, that philosophy became personal when she began trying to eat more protein, particularly in the morning. After Dr. Amy Shah appeared on her podcast in 2023 and discussed the connection between protein and women’s health, Robbins realized that following the advice was easier said than done.

That experience eventually led her to become a co-founder of Pure Genius Protein. But the larger lesson she took from it was about making healthy choices fit into real life. “Convenience is one of the most foundational rules of habit formation,” Robbins told LA Times Studios. “If something is complicated, you won’t be consistent.”

She described the goal as creating choices that still work on a “chaotic Tuesday,” when someone is tired and running late. In both conversations, the message comes back to working with the reality in front of you rather than chasing some perfect version of life.

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For Winfrey, that can mean accepting that someone may only have a “pint” of what you wish they could give. For Robbins, it can mean finding small changes that are simple enough to become part of an ordinary day. Sometimes, the first step is simply seeing what is there more clearly.

