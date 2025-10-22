How Music Changes Your Brain Chemistry and Why It Feels So Good

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Music changes how we feel. Not just emotionally, but biologically. You don’t have to be at a concert to notice it. A song in your earbuds, the background of a café, or even a few familiar notes in a movie can shift your mood almost instantly. That’s because music doesn’t just reflect emotion...it helps regulate it. People use it to manage stress, focus, and memory. It’s what we reach for when words don’t land or when we need a reminder that what we’re feeling is normal. The connection runs deeper than we realize...from the brain to the body, and back again.

For Audien, the Grammy-nominated producer behind the new album First Love, that connection became the foundation for an entire project. Audien tells LA Times Studios the album was built to mirror how people move through different emotional states with each track exploring a different version of emotional recovery. And how the repetition and structure of movement through music becomes a tool for regulation.

Why Your Body Moves Before Your Brain Tells It To

So why does dance music feel so visceral? Dr. Bowling, who is the Director of Music, Brain, and Health Lab at Stanford School of Medicine, explains that rhythm and melody are doing two different jobs in your brain. “Rhythm provides power, energy, and drive, whereas melody and lyrics provide emotional depth,” he says. And that power? It comes from a deep connection between sound and motion in the brain.

“Strong rhythms entrain looping circuits that link sound and movement, allowing your brain to anticipate and move in time with the music,” Bowling notes. “This circuit is so strong that, even in the absence of movement, listening to rhythm still drives activity in the parts of your brain responsible for executing movements.” It’s why your body starts to sway before you even realize it. Melody speaks to emotion, but rhythm speaks to instinct.

The “Perfect Tempo” That Syncs With Your Heart

But to really build that emotional feeling, tempo is everything. “128 is the perfect tempo,” Audien says. “It’s your heartbeat, and I think that’s really romantic when you think about it.” That connection between rhythm and physiology? It isn’t just poetic. Bowling says BPM (beats per minute) directly influences how the body reacts to sound. “BPM is a critical factor in determining the amount of energy expressed by music,” he explains. “In this sense, it is a primary driver of physiological reactivity, including breathing rate and heart rate.”

What Music Does to Your Heart Rate

Bowling notes that the BPM is not a one-to-one correlation. “This is not direct in the sense that music at 122 BPM will make your heart beat at 122 BPM,” Bowling explains. “Instead, it’s a relationship between BPM’s contribution to musical energy and how that energy affects your physiology. Music at 122 BPM is uptempo and will likely have a stimulating effect on cardiovascular function, but as far as we know, this does not happen through direct entrainment of the heart or lungs.” So while your pulse won’t copy the track, your body still responds as if it’s dancing with it.

Music’s “Emotional Language” We All Understand

If love can be felt physically, can it also be heard? Audien thinks so. “It’s all about the melodies and the chords,” he says. “You can tell an emotional story through song structure and through music notes. From eutrophic highs to crescending lows.” Those transitions, from tension to release, are what make music feel so intimate.

Bowling says that’s because tempo and chords are basically an emotional language. “Tempo plays a key role in shaping musical energy, and specific chord progressions (sequences of tone combinations) play a key role in musical emotion,” he says. “The features musicians use to convey emotion are rooted in both human nature and cultural expression.” It’s why a minor chord can make you ache, and a lift in key can make you feel hope, even before a lyric is sung.

The “Dopamine Drop”: Your Brain on Bass

So every drop delivers more than just bass. It’s delivering straight-up chemistry. “In general, enjoying music stimulates core brain reward systems that use dopamine as their major currency,” Bowling explains. That dopamine, he says, also activates the brain’s opioid system (the same one that creates pleasure and calm). “Dopamine signaling in these systems has all kinds of effects, including stimulating your natural opioid system, which is important for actually enjoying the drop,” Bowling says. “Surges of dopamine have been specifically shown to occur during music-induced chills, though their role in beat drops has not been tested directly.”

He adds that the pre-drop tension is what primes your system for the payoff. “It’s safe to assume that dopamine is closely involved in the growing motivation that builds during pre-drop anticipation,” Bowling says. “It likely surges when the drop finally arrives, driving pleasure, movement, emotion, and a host of other responses.” It’s not just excitement. It’s biochemistry. Your brain builds expectation, releases tension, and then rewards itself. All in rhythm.

Why Repetitive Beats Feel So Euphoric

“Repetition is the most important feature of rhythm,” Bowling says. “It provides a critical framework for coming together with others in time and gives listeners a foothold for sound-based anticipation and satisfaction.” He adds that repeating cycles and their anticipation/completion are responsible for a large proportion of the sudden surges in musical euphoria that we feel. Too much repetition can feel flat, but successful tracks build complexity in layers, he says. “Successful EDM tracks typically layer repetition at multiple overlapping levels to keep things interesting,” Bowling says. “There’s often a driving four-on-the-floor beat, shorter cycles that happen between beats, repeating melodic loops or chord progressions, and often a repeating phrase or lyrics.”

That’s how Audien constructs his sets. “I always try to take the audience on a journey with moments of emotional euphoria and moments of hard destruction,” he says. “It’s very unpredictable, like life.” Each loop, rise, and crash becomes its own micro story. Tension, release, reward. It’s a mirror of life’s rhythm.

How One Song Can Feel Like Time Travel

Music doesn’t just make you feel. It makes you remember. “Listening to music we love results in the parts of our brain that process sound becoming synchronized with activity in many other brain regions, including those involved in emotion and memory processing,” Bowling explains. That connection is what makes music such a powerful time machine.

“One very common path by which memory can evoke strong emotions is through enjoyment,” he says, “which couples the brain’s core reward system with prefrontal regions associated with positive affect.” Sometimes, music even bypasses pleasure entirely. “Through certain features, music can also target core systems underlying fear and salience without going through reward,” Bowling notes. “Finally, music can be a powerful way to stimulate the recall of memories laid down while listening to the same music. Replay can act as a kind of key, driving a brain response in which that pattern is already embedded.”

That’s why a single chord can open a floodgate. Songs don’t just soundtrack your life. They store it.

Audien says creating First Love wasn’t just about production. It was about healing. “It’s wild to create something that ends up healing you in the process,” he says. “This album is a love letter to everyone who’s stuck with me and to my first love, dance music. I’d be nothing without you.”

And that’s what makes the science of the drop so much bigger than the dance floor. It’s not just sound waves or BPMs. It’s how music becomes a system of regulation. It can soothe anxiety, lower cortisol, and sync emotion with memory. Sometimes all it takes to feel grounded again is a melody that knows where to take you.

