The “Pleasure Thieves” Quietly Killing Your Desire for Sex in Perimenopause

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For most women, the shift doesn’t arrive all at once. It builds. Not dramatic enough to name immediately. Not obvious enough to point to. Just a slow sense that something about intimacy feels slightly different than it used to.

Maybe you’re more tired and less interested. Or interested, but not in the same way as your partner. What used to once feel more automatic might have started to feel conditional.

Live & Well Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

It might be easy to explain it away at first. Maybe you’re stressed. It’s timing. It’s been a long week. But eventually the questions you might be asking yourself change from…. when will it pass… to something more specific. Has something happened to my libido?

Advertisement

Why Libido Starts to Feel Different in Perimenopause

Hormones are usually the first place people land. Perimenopause is, after all, a hormonal transition. In a recent conversation between hormone expert Dr. Jolene Brighten and intimacy expert Emily Morse, host of the long-running Sex With Emily podcast, the two unpack what actually changes about desire in midlife. Brighten says if you’ve noticed a shift in your desire for intimacy in midlife, you’re not alone. And “…it’s not simply a hormone problem.”

RELATED: How Your Bedroom Could Be Affecting Your Sex Life

“People say, ‘my hormones dropped, I need to fix that, and my libido will come back,’” Brighten says. “But it’s never that simple.” Morse says it has many layers. “It’s hormones, and it’s relational. Do we feel safe? Do we feel connected? Do we have resentments that have built up?” Because in her experience, libido in midlife rarely points to a single issue. “It’s not as simple as, ‘oh, my hormones dropped,’” Morse explains.

Advertisement

“I often go deeper and ask… how was it before perimenopause? How was it after kids?” Not as a critique she says but rather to try and understand any potential patterns. “I think for a lot of women, sex has always been challenging,” Morse shares. “Desire and arousal have gone up and down.” Perimenopause doesn’t necessarily create that dynamic she explains but rather makes it harder to ignore.

Desire Starts in the Brain

Brighten says that people often default to “I have a libido problem, or it’s a hormone problem,” but that clinically, she doesn’t see that to be true. “Our brain is the engine,” Morse says in agreement. “Our desire starts in our brain,” and hormones, Morse adds, are “the fuel.” Important, but not primary, she says. “They have a huge role… but they’re not everything.” This can explain why treating physical symptoms won’t always restore desire.

Because desire, according to Morse, isn’t just about whether the body is ready but whether the brain is available.

The “Pleasure Thieves” That Quietly Lower Libido

If there’s one phrase that captures what keeps coming up, it’s “pleasure thieves,” Morse says. “Stress, trauma, and shame.”

“Stress is one of the biggest factors of killing our libido,” she explains. “You can’t have high cortisol and high desire at the same time.” They don’t overlap. This can help to explain why the experience tends to feel so consistent. “I hear from women all the time…I don’t even feel my partner touching me.” Not because they don’t want to. Because they’re overwhelmed and because the body could be prioritizing something else.

Why “Low Libido” Is Often a Misread Signal

“People think they should just be turned on and ready to go,” Morse says. “But it doesn’t work like that for 99.9% of people.” Instead, desire becomes conditional. “What do I actually need to feel safe, connected, and turned on?” she says. “Do we feel safe in our relationship? Do we feel connected?” More asks. “Do we have resentments that have built up?” There doesn’t seem to be just one issue at play but rather everything interacting at once.

Advertisement

RELATED: Could Your Antidepressant Be Affecting Your Sex Life? Here’s What Experts Are Asking

What Actually Helps Intimacy When Desire Shifts

“If you could do one thing this week,” Morse says, “commit to five minutes of nonsexual touch.” Not as a “warm-up,” she says, nor as a strategy leading to something else. “You’re not doing it with the goal of getting aroused,” she explains. “You’re just touching. It’s connection.” And she’s specific about what that looks like. “You take penetration off the table,” Morse explains. “You’re giving each other a massage. Touching different parts of the body.” Then switching.

Mind Health ED is Not Just a Bedroom Problem Once thought to be a condition affecting only older men, erectile dysfunction is increasingly impacting men in their 20s and 30s. A complex mix of hormonal imbalances, chronic stress, and poor sleep are signs ED is less about performance.

“Five minutes for one partner. Five minutes for the other.” This can help remove the pressure that tends to build around intimacy, explains Morse. “When you intentionally touch without the goal of orgasm,” says Morse, “couples are going to find that they deepen their connection.”

And over time, something shifts. “They might just find that arousal comes back,” she adds. “That desire comes back.” Not because it was forced but because conditions have changed.

RELATED: Build Your Joy Muscle: Real Tools for Emotional Regulation That Actually Work

“Scheduling sex makes it less exciting,” Morse says but in practice, it can help to create space. “When you schedule it, you have time to think about it,” she explains. “What do I need to feel connected? What do I need to feel ready?” Getting clarity around your answers to these questions, Morse says, can start to shift both your brain and your body back toward intimacy.

Advertisement

“You’re Not Broken” — The Reframe That Changes Everything

In perimenopause, experiencing low libido is often framed as a problem that needs fixing. “You’re not broken,” Morse says. “There’s nothing wrong with you.” “Who says you should always want sex?” Morse continues. “What if sometimes you just don’t?” In the context of perimenopause, that hits differently. Because what often gets labeled as low libido isn’t always a loss of desire but actually a rewiring of how desire even works.

RELATED: Your Home Is Either Supporting Your Biology…or Stressing It Out

Whether it’s a response to stress, to sleep disruption, to emotional connection…to whether your body feels supported enough to engage in intimacy at all….

For many women, that’s the moment things start to make more sense. Not because desire immediately returns… but because in reframing intimacy, it might start to feel like something you have more control over than you thought.

Click here to learn more about Dr. Jolene Brighten