Selena Gomez Reimagines Radiance as Mental and Emotional Clarity

At “A Night of Radiance & Reflection,” the third annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit hosted by Selena Gomez in Los Angeles, the atmosphere was less about Hollywood glamour and more about shared purpose. The October 29 event raised more than $600,000 for youth mental-health programs, according to a press release, and marked five years since Gomez launched the Rare Impact Fund, which donates one percent of all Rare Beauty sales to expanding access to care globally.

“The goal was always to bring some sort of mental-health access to people in every community because I didn’t have that,” Gomez said at the Rare Beauty 4th Annual Mental Health Summit earlier this year. “I went through a very weird time until I figured out I was bipolar, and there was clarity there. It seems scary for people, but it actually allows freedom and more conversation when you release your own story.”

NEWSLETTER Ignite your wellness journey with expert insights and guidance, delivered to your inbox. Sign Up

That vulnerability, the kind that turns discomfort into dialogue, is what has always set Gomez apart. Rare Beauty’s mission is tied directly to her personal story, making it a powerful example of how a brand can earn trust by being honest about difficult subjects.

Advertisement

RELATED: 12 Micro-Habits to Rewire Your Brain & Reset Your Boundaries

Beauty, Purpose, and the Power of Reflection

The guest list was eclectic and grounded: Jackie Aina, Benny Blanco, Dave Burd (aka Lil Dicky), Tay Lautner, Mikayla Nogueira, Drew Scott, and Jay and Radhi Shetty. They weren’t there for optics. They were there for the cause. Even the setup signaled a shift: cocktail-style conversations instead of assigned seats, reflection walls instead of long speeches. Every choice reinforced the theme: that radiance starts with connection. Because in the Rare Beauty universe, “glow” isn’t about highlighter. It’s the inner light that returns when you stop performing and start being. And that message, of transparency as beauty, is landing with an entire generation that’s rethinking what self-care really means.

RELATED: Rare Beauty’s Top 5 Products for a Natural, Minimalist Look

Advertisement

This approach resonates most deeply with Gen Z, a generation that sees emotional wellness and identity as two sides of the same mirror... having grown up fluent in therapy-speak and self-reflection, using the language of care as a kind of cultural shorthand. Self-expression and self-care aren’t separate categories but part of the same conversation. It is a move away from fleeting feelings toward building lasting well-being. As clinical psychologist Dr. J.J. Kelly explains, “Happiness can be a mood that comes and goes. Joy is something you can build. When your actions actually match what you believe in, your self-esteem goes up… and that’s a kind of happiness that actually lasts.”

That mindset defines much of Gen Z’s emotional literacy. A generation learning to validate their own experience first. “Most people confuse thoughts with feelings,” Dr. Kelly says. “The moment you can name what you’re actually feeling, you have validated your inner experience. That’s the first step to emotional regulation.” Gomez, through her brand and Fund, is helping to link that same inner clarity to how we present ourselves. To connect self-respect with the way we move through the world, online and off.

Click here to learn more about the Rare Impact Fund