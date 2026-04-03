Live & Well
Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios.
By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.
Your guide to living well.
Live & Well is the edit on beauty, wellness, movement, and longevity for people who ask questions and want answers that outlast the trend cycle.