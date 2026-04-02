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Nutrition

Khloé Kardashian Says the Chips She Wanted Didn’t Exist — So She Made Them Herself (Exclusive)

Khloé Kardashian Launches Khloud Protein Chips
(Courtesy of Greg Swales)

Khloé Kardashian shares how she approaches snacking so it supports her routine without feeling like a trade-off.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
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Khloé Kardashian’s snack brand Khloud announced the launch of Khloud Protein Chips, the company said Thursday in a press release. Yet Khloe doesn’t frame these new protein chips as a health food but as a chip that finally does what chips never did before.

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“I love snacking…it’s part of my everyday life,” she told LA Times Studios exclusively. “But I did feel like something was missing. I wanted a chip that tastes amazing, is made with real ingredients, and also has functional benefits like protein.”

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“For me, snacks have to taste amazing first, but they also need to actually keep me going,” Khloe shared. “I’m always on the move, grabbing something between workouts, filming, or being with my family. That’s why protein was such a big focus. I want a snack that gives me real energy and keeps me satisfied. Chips have always been a staple for me, so this was about taking something I already love and making it work harder for my lifestyle.”

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She was deliberate about one thing: the chips shouldn’t feel like a compromise. “I’m all about balance,” Khloe said. “I never want to feel like I’m restricting myself or missing out on the foods I love.” She went on to explain that having 7g of protein per serving was really important to her because it made the snack feel more purposeful. “It actually fuels you,” she said. “Whether it’s after a workout or during a busy day. And it still satisfies that craving. I don’t feel like I have to choose between something that tastes good and something that supports my goals.”

The chips will be available exclusively at Target stores and Target.com beginning April 8 in three flavors, according to a press release. The brand says the new chips are made with non-GMO corn masa, avocado oil, and pea protein, with no seed oils, artificial additives, or chemical preservatives.

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And Jeff Rubenstein, Khloud’s CEO and co-founder, went on to explain that the amount of protein per chip was a conscious decision. “A lot of products in the space start with a target, 15 or 20 grams, and then work backward, which can lead to a compromised eating experience,” Rubsenstein said. “We took a different approach and focused on a lifestyle level of protein that delivers a benefit without changing what the snack is supposed to be. If it doesn’t taste like something you’d crave and come back to, it doesn’t make it to shelf.”

Khloé Kardashian Launches Khloud Protein Chips at Target With 7g Protein
(Sarah Anne Ward)

Rubenstein said the launch of these protein chips launch were driven by two things: broader category trends and Khloud’s own retail performance. He said protein-forward snacks are growing three times faster than the broader snacking category and that Khloud’s Popcorn has been selling out quickly at Target and exceeding expectations. “SKU-level productivity at Target is outperforming Doritos, Pringles, Fritos, Lay’s, and every other salty snack brand,” Rubenstein said. “The consumer demand is there for popcorn, and the brand is ready for expansion.

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Rubenstein also pointed to the size of the tortilla chip category as a rationale for the move. “Tortilla chips are the number two largest category in salty snacks and a nearly $7 billion market,” he said. “That combination made it a natural next step for Khloud.

According to the press release, Khloud Protein Chips roll out at Target and Target.com on April 8. The brand’s website, KhloudFoods.com, is set to launch April 21.

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By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

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