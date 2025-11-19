Advertisement
Nutrition

Feeling the GLP-1 Gut Shift? These 23 Probiotics Actually Help

Synbiotic - Prebiotic and Probiotic for Women & Men - Digestive Health
Prebiotic and Probiotic for Women & Men
(Seed)
Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
One of the first things people notice when they start GLP-1 medications is that their body suddenly feels…different. Hunger cues fade. Digestion slows. Even meals hit differently. And right around that moment, almost everybody ends up typing the same thing into Google: “probiotics and Ozempic together.”

It makes sense. These medications change the way your gut and metabolism communicate. Studies show that GLP-1 doesn’t just stimulate insulin, but it also slows digestion and changes how your pancreas responds to food. And these digestive symptoms (nausea, constipation, diarrhea) are extremely common, which is why gut support is so important.

Live & Well

Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Probiotics aren’t a magic fix. But they can help your system feel less chaotic while your body adjusts. But remember, “Supporting your journey isn’t just about the medication,” Dr. Erin Stokes, ND, explains as both stress and sleep are key factors that influence the effectiveness of GLP-1 medications. “When these foundations are strong, the body responds better.”

But if you’re looking for probiotic strains with strong evidence, here are 23 probiotics to support your GLP-1 journey.

Saccharomyces boulardii

Pure Encapsulations, Saccharomyces Boulardii, 60 Capsules (5 Billion CFU per Capsule)
Pure Encapsulations, Saccharomyces Boulardii
(iHerb)
This strain is like a reset button for your stomach. If you’re dealing with unpredictable bathroom habits or sudden urgency, this one helps bring everything back to neutral. Many people grab Florastor Daily Probiotic, while Pure Encapsulations S. boulardii is a favorite in natural wellness circles.

Bifidobacterium lactis BB-12

Vitamatic, Bifidobacterium Lactis, 60 DRcaps® Hypromellose Capsules
Vitamatic, Bifidobacterium Lactis
(iHerb)
BB-12 has been found to improve stool frequency and reduce abdominal discomfort. If constipation hits you out of nowhere, BB-12 can support a smoother, more comfortable digestion without pushing too hard.

Align Daily Probiotic is pretty popular as well as Vitamatic Bifidobacterium Lactis.

Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07

Metagenics UltraFlora® Complete Probiotic
UltraFlora® Complete Probiotic
(Metagenics)
Emerging evidence suggests Bi-07 can help reduce bloating and that overly full, pressure-y feeling GLP-1s sometimes create. If you’ve ever eaten a tiny meal and felt weirdly stuffed for hours, Bi-07 is the strain people swear helps take the edge off.

Many people get it through multi-strain blends like Nature’s Way Fortify, while more clinical folks often go for Metagenics UltraFlora blends that include Bi-07.

Lactobacillus gasseri SBT2055 (LG2055)

Swanson, Lactobacillus Gasseri, 3 Billion CFU, 60 Vegan DRcaps
Lactobacillus Gasseri, 3 Billion CFU
(iHerb)

This one gets people excited because it’s tied to real body-composition changes. LG2055 has been found to help reduce visceral fat by ~8.5% over 12 weeks. It’s not a magic weight-loss pill, but it supports how your body processes fats.

You’ll see Osfortis by Morinaga recommended a lot for this strain, and a budget-friendly favorite in natural shops is Swanson L. gasseri.

Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM

Thorne FloraPro-LP Probiotic
FloraPro-LP Probiotic
(Thorne)

When your appetite changes overnight, your digestion can lag behind. A clinical review found that NCFM supports microbial balance and helps ease abdominal discomfort as your eating patterns shift. It acts like a buffer, helping your gut adjust without the crampy, twisty sensations that can show up out of nowhere.

NOW Foods Acidophilus is super accessible and widely purchased, and if you want something higher-end, Thorne FloraPro-LP is a favorite among naturopathic doctors.

Bifidobacterium breve B-3

Vitamin B+ BodyBio
Vitamin B+
(BodyBio)

B-3 is like your quiet background helper. You may not “feel” it working, but it supports metabolic balance and gut comfort in a way that pairs nicely with GLP-1 meds. BodyBio B+ is the most targeted, with Doctor’s Best B another accessible option.

Akkermansia muciniphila

Akkermansia Pendulum
Akkermansia
(Pendulum)

Research suggests supplementation may improve insulin sensitivity. Akkermansia strengthens the gut barrier, supports balanced metabolism, and helps reduce that low-grade puffiness so many of us feel.

Most people go straight to Pendulum Akkermansia, which has strong science to support it. CodeAge Akkermansia is also very popular.

Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG

Supersmart - Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GG
Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GG
(Supersmart )

Some evidence suggests this strain can help keep the gut resilient as GLP-1s shift your microbiome. The probiotic equivalent of “keeping the foundation solid during a remodel.” It helps your gut stay stable as everything recalibrates.

Culturelle is the rhamnosus GG product often recognized. Another option is SuperSmart LGG, which you’ll often see in herb-store style shops.

Bifidobacterium longum

Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics for Digestive Gut Health and Immune Support
Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics
(Wallmart)

This strain supports digestion and the gut-brain connection, which is helpful since GLP-1 changes can be stressful. As Dr. Stokes says, “When you’re stressed, cortisol rises and the body holds onto fat.” So, if your stomach reacts to stress (welcome to the club), B. longum helps keep both your gut and your mood steady.

Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics for broad B. longum support is popular and if your stress is the thing throwing off your digestion, try pairing it WishGarden Deep Stress or Sleepy Nights.

Multi-strain blends

SBO Probiotic+ 50 Billion CFUs
SBO Probiotic+ 50 Billion CFUs
(Codeage)

When you’re overwhelmed by choices (fair), blends are the easiest way to get balanced support. They give you a little of everything your gut might need while your appetite and digestion adjust. Two solid multi-strain blends people love are InnovixLabs Multi-Strain Probiotic and Codeage Probiotic+ 50 Billion.

Synbiotics (probiotic + prebiotic combos)

seed DS-01® Daily Synbiotic
DS-01® Daily Synbiotic
(Seed)
Synbiotics support short-chain fatty acids which regulate appetite signals, glucose balance, and gut-lining health. This is probiotic support with its own food source built in. Synbiotics help the good bacteria thrive (not just survive), which is especially helpful when your food intake is changing on GLP-1s.

Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic is the superstar in this category, while Ritual’s Synbiotic+ is another great option.

Click here to learn more about Erin Stokes

Live & Well

Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

