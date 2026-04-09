Harley Pasternak Says Avoiding Carbs Is Not the Secret to Weight Loss

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Carbs have had a rough few decades. Somewhere between the Atkins and Keto diets, they went from basic fuel to public enemy number one. Bread became suspect. Fruit caught strays. Entire food groups were exiled from dinner plates. And yet, here we are. More confused than ever about what to eat.

On a recent episode of the Live + Well podcast, host Melissa Magsaysay sat down with celebrity trainer and nutrition expert Harley Pasternak to unpack what actually went wrong and why we need to take another look at complex carbohydrates. His perspective is less about defending carbs and more about reframing how we understand them.

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Why Restrictive Dieting Failed to Deliver Results

The belief that carbohydrates make you gain weight has shaped decades of dieting. And, for many people, decades of frustration. Pasternak doesn’t mince words about how that thinking took hold. “We’ve created this fear around foods that were never the problem,” he says. “People are scared of carrots and berries, and those are not the foods driving our health issues.”

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Instead, he points to a broader pattern. “If you look at the healthiest populations in the world, they’re eating a lot of carbohydrates,” he explains. “Japan, the Mediterranean, parts of Scandinavia…they’re not avoiding carbs. They’re eating whole, real foods.”

That pattern is reflected in research on Blue Zones and Mediterranean-style diets, where carbohydrate-rich, plant-forward eating is consistently associated with longer lifespans and lower rates of chronic disease. The difference isn’t restriction. It’s quality. “When people cut carbs and feel better, it’s not because they removed rice or fruit,” he says. “It’s because they stopped eating donuts, fries, chips…foods that aren’t really carbs in the way we think.” In other words, the problem was never bread. It was what replaced it.

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Complex Carbohydrates vs. Ultra-Processed Foods

Part of the confusion is structural. Online, nuance doesn’t perform. A balanced take on eating more fiber isn’t exactly algorithm bait. Pasternak has watched that distortion play out in real time. “If I say you should walk a little more every day, no one’s going to click on that,” he says. “If I say walking is dangerous, suddenly everyone’s interested.”

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That dynamic has reshaped how people understand fat loss. And not in a helpful way. “The biggest issue is that we’ve overcomplicated something that’s actually pretty simple,” he says. “If you consistently eat more calories than you burn, you’re going to gain weight. It doesn’t matter if those calories come from carbs, fat, or protein.”

Large-scale research on energy balance, including randomized trials comparing low-carb and low-fat diets, continually shows similar weight loss outcomes, which reinforces that the total intake matters more than any single macronutrient. So, blaming carbs might be convenient, but it’s never been accurate.

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To reset the conversation, Pasternak starts with a basic distinction. Not all carbs are created equal.

Whole carbohydrates like legumes, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables… come with fiber, which helps regulate appetite, support digestion, and stabilize blood sugar. They behave differently in the body than ultra-processed foods that are often labeled as “carbs” but are nutritionally something else entirely.

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“When people say ‘carbs are bad,’ they’re usually thinking about foods that get more of their calories from fat than anything else,” he explains. “A donut is not the same as a sweet potato.” That mislabeling has blurred the conversation.

Building a Sustainable Strategy for Long-Term Weight Loss

Sustainable eating isn’t about finding the right set of restrictions. It’s about building habits that hold up in real life. For Pasternak, there’s a simple filter. “If you wouldn’t recommend it to a kid, you probably shouldn’t be doing it yourself,” he says.

That rules out most extremes. Severe fasting, cutting entire food groups, and treating everyday foods like threats. “Life needs to be flexible,” he adds. “It’s not about what you do in one moment. It’s what you do consistently over time.” Which, inconveniently, is also what works.

Click here to listen to the full episode.