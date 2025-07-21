Fuel Your Week with Factor: The Best Factor Promo Codes and Discounts Right Now

Save on meal plans with our Factor discount codes and deals, including $130 off for new customers.

Looking for a convenient way to eat healthy, delicious meals without spending hours of meal-prepping in the kitchen? Factor (Factor 75) delivers chef-prepared, ready-made meals right to your door. I have personally used Factor where I chose Carb Conscious and High Protein (30g+ of protein) meals.

The process of choosing my meals and the introductory prices were hard to beat! Whether you’re a busy professional, a student, or just looking to simplify your weeknight dinners, I know you’ll enjoy them as much as I did. Save money with the latest Factor promo codes and discount below!

Advertisement

Top Factor Promo Code for New Customers

If you’re new to Factor, customers can score an unbeatable deal: $130 off your first order plus free shipping. Additionally, new customers also receive 20% off their next four boxes after the first order. This is the perfect way to try out Factor’s ever-changing menu risk-free and see how easy healthy and convenient eating can be. Just use the promo code (GO130FREE) at checkout.

Save with Factor Student and Graduate Discounts

With a busy school or work schedule, students and recent grads can enjoy exclusive savings on Factor meal plans. If you’re a student, you can get 65% off your first box and 15% off your next 51 boxes when you verify through Student Beans . Graduates aren’t left out either – get a 65% discount on your first box with Grad Beans . Factor takes care of the meals while you handle the studies.

Factor Discount Codes for Military and Healthcare Workers

Factor proudly supports military members and healthcare workers with special discounts. Factor’s Hero Discount provides 55% off the first order for military members, veterans, first responders, doctors, and nurses. Both groups can also receive 15% off 51 meal boxes. Simply verify your status to access these generous savings and enjoy nutritious, ready-made meals delivered to your door.

Advertisement

Not a Student or Veteran? You Can Still Save with Factor!

Sign up for Factor’s newsletter and you’ll receive 50% off and free shipping on your first order – a great intro into the brand. You can also save up to 50% with Factor’s bundle offers, making it easy to stock up on your favorite meals at a lower price where the more you buy the cheaper each meal becomes.

Factor also offers referral credits where referring a friend gives them $40 off their first order and you earn $40 towards your next box. And if you’re looking for a unique gift, Factor’s gift cards let you share the convenience and nutrition with friends and family.

No matter your lifestyle or budget, Factor makes it simple to eat well and save money. Factor frequently updates their promotions and offers deals for both new and existing customers throughout the year. Use these Factor promo codes and discounts to help you achieve your fitness goals or to just save you time in the kitchen.

Advertisement

How to Apply a Factor Promo or Coupon Code

When you get signed up, you may add the proper promo code after the ‘Do you have a discount code?’ prompt. Subsequently, you may also add the Factor coupon code at checkout before payment.

Factor Frequently Asked Questions

What types of meals does Factor provide?

Factor provides many types of meals depending on your goals or preferences. They offer Calorie Smart (550 cal or less per meal), High Protein (at least 30g of protein or more per meal), Keto (high percentage of fat and lower carbs), Flexitarian (balanced between veggies and protein), Low Carb, Fiber Filled, GLP-1 Support (high protein and low in calorie), and Vegan & Veggie. All Factor meals arrive fully cooked and only need to be reheated before eating.

How long do these meals last in the fridge?

Once the meals have been delivered, they will last 7 days in the refrigerator.

Are the meals frozen?

All Factor meals are prepared fresh and delivered in an insulated box, cooled by gel packs. Once you receive your package, put them in the fridge immediately. Do not keep them in the transit box.

Do you deliver to all of the USA?

Factor delivers to all 48 contiguous states, except Hawaii and Alaska.