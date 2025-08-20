Gen Z’s Mineral Fix: Magnesium, Potassium & Iodine

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Some mornings our brains just feel off. We’re dragging through tasks and our energy feels flat. Anxiety shows up… for no reason. For a lot of Gen Z, noticing these little signals has become the starting point to figuring out what could really be going on. Research shows Gen Z isn’t counting every calorie or stressing over protein shakes but instead are spending time thinking about potential mineral deficiencies.

Magnesium, potassium, iodine…these minerals actually run a lot of the body’s systems. They keep nerves firing, muscles moving. Water helps carry these minerals to the places in your body that need them, so when your energy feels steadier and your focus improves, it’s because of these minerals.

Why do minerals matter?

Magnesium, potassium, and iodine keep so much of your body running the way it should. Magnesium can help muscles recover after a workout and even seems to calm the mind at night, helping with sleep. Potassium has a hand in keeping fluids balanced and making sure nerves send the right signals, which can affect everything from how alert you feel to how your muscles move. Iodine works behind the scenes through the thyroid, improving metabolism and energy.

Unfortunately, most people do not get enough of these minerals. Why? The foods they eat often actually have very little left in them.

Fruits and vegetables can lose magnesium and potassium during storage and processing, and soil depletion means even fresh produce may not have as much as it used to. Iodine is mostly found in certain types of salt and seafood, so if you’re not getting enough of those foods, intake drops quickly.

“Micronutrient depletion is one of the biggest blind spots in mainstream health,” says Dr. Shah of Next Health. “We see patients who work out, eat clean, but feel exhausted. The missing piece? Their mineral status is in the red.”

Gen Z has started to tune in to how their bodies feel to figure out what they need, and they’re paying attention in a way previous generations often did not. Those mornings when your brain feels foggy , or you drag yourself through the day, or random anxiety pops up for no clear reason…these are all clues the body is giving you.

Some of these signals are subtle at first, like a little dip in energy or slightly off moods, but with time they can add up. Your body has its own way of making sure you pay closer attention to what you’re eating, how much you’re drinking, and whether you’re getting enough of the minerals to keep your body running.

Dr. Colleen Cutcliffe, Pendulum co-founder and CEO says she’s seen a shift towards symptom-driven wellness. “When people notice things like brain fog, fatigue, or anxiety, those symptoms can be the body’s way of signaling an imbalance beneath the surface.”

How to optimize mineral intake

So where do these minerals actually come from…your diet, your supplements, or both? Think of eating foods like leafy greens, nuts, seeds, as well as dairy and seafood, they all provide necessary minerals naturally. Drinking enough water while you eat these foods helps your body absorb them better, but how much is really enough? Experts often suggest aiming for roughly 2 to 3 liters of water a day for most adults.

“The key is not just covering up symptoms, but understanding what’s driving them,” Cutcliffe says. “Once the right imbalance is identified and corrected, some people notice improvements in energy or mood fairly quickly, while for others it may take more time as the body restores balance.”

If your diet alone isn’t cutting it, supplements can help fill the gaps. For example, magnesium glycinate can help support muscle recovery and relaxation at night. And for a broader boost, a multivitamin can help you cover daily needs across multiple minerals and vitamins.

Minerals are starting to be a big deal in how young adults think about wellness. Many are starting to reach for powders or supplements just to keep their levels steady throughout the day.

But Cutcliffe emphasizes, “Mineral mocktails and electrolyte powders can look fun and trendy, but consumers should know that not all formulas are created equal. What really matters is whether the supplement is backed by science — meaning it delivers minerals in forms your body can absorb, at clinically meaningful levels, and ideally validated in peer-reviewed studies.”

Probiotics like Akkermansia can play a role in supporting gut health and metabolism and can influence how well your body absorbs and uses minerals.

Gen Z has also found all sorts of ways to fold minerals into everyday life. Take functional drinks like the “sleepy girl” mocktail . Packed with magnesium and potassium, it’s meant to help you relax at night. Then there are flavored electrolyte drinks and “moon milks,” which blend hydration with essential minerals so sipping through the day feels effortless.

Food has gotten creative, too. Smoothies with kale or spinach, snacks sprinkled with pumpkin seeds, meals with a bit of seaweed. These foods pack in magnesium, potassium, and iodine without ever making it feel like you’re taking medicine. Some of the dishes are so colorful and eye-catching, you almost forget you’re eating for nutrients.

Cutcliffe says, “With mineral deficiencies, the ‘timeline to feeling better’ really depends on the individual, because the underlying cause could be diet, absorption issues, or other medical conditions. That’s why I always encourage people to work with their healthcare practitioner to identify and address the root cause rather than just chasing quick fixes.”

Drinking enough water can also make minerals work better in the body. Water helps magnesium, potassium, and iodine move where they need to go, which can affect everything from muscle recovery to mood and metabolism. It also helps the kidneys keep electrolytes in balance and flush out waste, so minerals stay where they belong.

Even missing a little hydration can leave you feeling foggy, irritable, or just…off. So pairing mineral intake with regular water really makes a difference.

Minerals and the microbiome

Hydration helps the trillions of bacteria in your gut too . Those little microbes rely on water to get the nutrients they need, which supports digestion, immunity, and overall wellness. So drinking up benefits your body and your gut at the same time.

Cutcliffe explains, “Generally speaking, young healthy adults do not have mineral deficiencies. The most common reasons young people have mineral deficiencies is because of medical conditions that affect absorption (eg, celiac, Crohn’s) or a poor diet (low in vegetables and fruits). Historically, iron and calcium are two minerals that are more common. Some of the other deficiencies, like magnesium or zinc, can affect more than just your health; they can also affect the health of your microbiome. Many microbes utilize key minerals for their survival, including zinc, calcium and magnesium. When you have a mineral deficiency, studies have shown that you are likely to have a less diverse microbiome.”

How you live can change your mineral levels more than you might notice. Stress slowly eats away at magnesium and potassium, and before you know it, energy dips and sleep feels off. Not getting enough rest makes it even harder for your body to keep minerals in balance, which can mess with mood and metabolism. Exercise is good, of course, but it also uses up minerals. Potassium and magnesium leave through sweat, sometimes faster than you realize. Even little things add up.

