Build a Gut Glow-Up Routine You’ll Actually Stick To (Hello, 30-30-3)

For most, gut health is overly intimidating. It’s full of complex terminology or wellness trends that change every year. But the basic steps to improving your gut health are way less complicated than the internet might make it seem. Dr. Amy Shah, an integrative medicine physician and Activia’s Gut Glow-Up Guru, says the first place to focus is refreshingly simple.

“One of the best ways to change your gut microbiome is through food. That’s the starting point.” But what is your gut microbiome, exactly? Few people know that within the digestive system, there’s this vibrant ecosystem. This whole network of trillions of microbes (bacteria, fungi, etc.) helps out with a bunch of things, from digestion to keeping your immune system in check. A balanced microbiome means you digest foods smoothly and you are less likely to get inflamed. When your microbiome is disrupted, the effects extend well beyond your stomach.

“We have been neglecting this entire universe of a system that is communicating all day long with your brain, communicating all day long with your skin, communicating all day long with the rest of your body, and we actually have a way to improve that connection,” Dr. Shah says.

What is the 30-30-3 method?

Dr. Shah created the “30-30-3” method to make healthy daily habits easier. It’s a simple approach focused on getting enough protein, plenty of fiber, and foods with probiotics. “Thirty grams of protein in the morning, thirty grams of fiber throughout the day, and three probiotic foods every day. That’s a simple, memorable way to get started,” Dr. Shaw says.

That protein in the morning really helps steady blood sugar levels and gets your digestive system primed after sleeping. Fiber is key because it feeds the beneficial gut bacteria. Those bacteria then produce compounds that reduce inflammation and help your immune defenses. And probiotic-rich foods (yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut) add live bacteria to your gut, which helps boost diversity and keep things balanced.

This routine works with simple, whole foods that you can grab at any grocery store. Eggs with spinach, Greek yogurt with some fruit, lentil soup, roasted veggies with sauerkraut. All of these fit right into a normal day without having to do anything fancy.

Small steps, tiny changes

A lot of people don’t struggle with knowing what’s healthy, but rather they struggle with actually sticking to it. Dr. Shah suggests starting small. “Eat more fiber, like vegetables and whole grains; incorporate probiotic foods like yogurt, kimchi, or sauerkraut; and add protein in the morning to stabilize blood sugar.” Small tweaks just stick better than huge overhauls. Using whole-grain bread instead of white bread, or tossing an extra veggie on your plate might feel tiny, but that stuff adds up.

Changes in your gut happen slowly, so you might not see a big glow-up right away…but you’ll notice how your body feels better day to day. Just keep an eye out for those subtle shifts. Maybe your digestion just becomes more regular. Or you feel less bloated after meals. Some people even notice they’re calmer, more focused, or just… lighter in mood. That’s your gut talking to your brain and body, all the time.

Products that help you start

Look, everyone’s timeline is different. Some see results in a few weeks, while others might need months. The bottom line is consistency, because the microbiome likes routine, the same way we thrive on habits we can stick with.

Some products can make it easier to get on track. Activia probiotic yogurt has live cultures and fiber, so it’s a no-brainer for breakfast or snacks.

Need more fiber? NOW Foods Psyllium Husk Powder can mix into water or smoothies (it’s pretty gentle on digestion). Your protein can come from Naked Pea Protein Powder; it blends into shakes or oatmeal easily. For extra gut support, Culturelle Daily Probiotic Capsules have that Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG strain, which studies say supports digestive balance. And prebiotics, like Hyperbiotics Organic Prebiotic Powder, are basically just food for the good bacteria already in your gut. Combine them with probiotic foods, and you’re giving your microbiome extra fuel.

Stick to gut-healthy habits

A gut glow-up isn’t an overnight thing. Real results come from doing the small things, again and again. Over time, your microbiome adapts, and benefits go beyond digestion. Maybe your skin clears up, or your moods and energy become more reliable. You don’t need a complicated routine. The simplest plans are often the most effective. Dr. Shah’s 30-30-3 method gives structure but is flexible enough to fit your day.

This is a perfect reminder to look at gut health as just one part of the bigger lifestyle picture. Diet alone is good, but habits paired with movement, getting enough rest, and managing stress are what make your glow-up last. Do it consistently, and over weeks and months, you create an environment where your gut’s “universe of a system,” as Dr. Shah calls it, can more effectively talk to your brain, your skin, and your body.

