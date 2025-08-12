Debunking #GutTok — What Works & What Doesn’t

TikTok’s #GutTok has more than six billion views, but not every gut health trend is worth your time.

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok recently, you’ve probably stumbled into the world of gut health. The #GutTok hashtag alone has racked up more than six billion views, making gut health comparatively one of the most popular wellness topics online. Fermented foods, fiber bombs, cleanses, and probiotic drinks flood your feed. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed or misled. Which trends are real gut-boosters? Which are marketing smoke and mirrors? And what does science actually say? Well, integrative medicine physician (and Activia’s gut glow-up guru), Dr. Amy Shaw, shared her knowledge with LA Times Studios to determine what really works.

Misleading marketing and misinformation

Many products that claim to support gut health don’t actually help your body. Dr. Shaw says, “There’s people selling all kinds of tonics and cleanses and all kinds of things that actually have nothing to do with the gut and might hurt you more than it’ll help you.” Take yogurt, which is often the poster child of probiotic foods is a good example. “Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, yogurt is yogurt.’ But that’s just not true. There are yogurts out there that actually have no live bacteria,” Dr. Shaw explains. Pasteurization and processing can destroy probiotics, and some brands load them up with sugar, which feeds the less-friendly microbes in your gut.

If you want probiotics that make it to your digestive tract, you need specifics. Strain names and to know what they are claiming to treat (i.e., Bifidobacterium longum for reducing inflammation) and a dose between at least 1 billion and 10 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) per serving. If neither is listed, it’s likely not doing much for your microbiome.

Want to know if a product is truly healthy? Check the label. Just because it says “gut healthy” doesn’t mean it is. Dr. Shaw advises, “You have to look at the back of the product and see if the bacteria are listed. Look for probiotic species listed. If you don’t see it, then it’s probably not a probiotic food.”

Sugar is (sadly) not your friend

Too much added sugar can shift the microbial balance toward species that thrive on simple carbs and crowd out the beneficial bacteria you are trying to nurture. This imbalance can fuel inflammation and digestive discomfort, so if you’re going to have a “gut healthy” drink with 20 grams of sugar, this will send mixed messages to your microbiome and actually do more harm than good. She adds, “A lot of drinks or products will have a label on it that says ‘gut healthy,’ but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it has fiber, or probiotics, or anything that’s good for your gut.” Fiber fuels your good gut bacteria, and probiotics bring in live microbes that help keep your digestive system balanced. Without these, a product might just give you the placebo effect.

Why gut resets don’t reset much

Juice cleanses and gut “resets” have become major trends. The idea of hitting a quick reset button on your digestion is undeniably appealing. But the science suggests otherwise. And while many of us are looking for a quick fix, what really works is food and nutrition. “There’s no FDA-approved test for juice cleanses, and the best way to change your gut is through food,” Dr. Shaw explains.

Juice cleanses are typically low in fiber, protein, and fat (because you’re just drinking juice), which are nutrients your body needs to keep digestion steady and blood sugar balanced. That said, a few days of drinking only juice will most likely make you feel refreshed and temporarily less bloated, but relying on juice alone for too long can actually shrink the variety of bacteria in your gut, which is the last thing you want. Some popular gut hacks can backfire, as they’re not supported by scientific evidence, Dr. Shaw explains.

Try focusing on simple, reliable habits that can work better over time, like eating plenty of fiber and drinking enough water. Sounds too easy, but these small changes can really help create a healthy environment for good bacteria to thrive.

What a gut-healthy day looks like

What does a gut-friendly routine actually look like? Dr. Shaw breaks it down like this: “30 grams of protein in the morning, 30 grams of fiber throughout the day, and three probiotic foods every day.”

No complicated supplements or pricey powders required. Just real, everyday food. Protein helps your body bounce back after fasting overnight and keeps your energy up. Fiber is the fuel your good gut bacteria love — it helps them make special compounds that calm inflammation and support your immune system and even your brain. And probiotic foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, or kimchi introduce live bacteria that keep your gut balanced and healthy.

Individual lifestyles also matter

Gut health isn’t just about food. How you live matters too. Moving regularly, managing stress, and spending time outside help good gut bacteria thrive. Dr. Shaw says these microbes “produce special compounds called short-chain fatty acids that travel throughout your body and support health.” Exercise increases the variety of these microbes, boosts your immune system, and improves sleep — all protecting your gut lining and overall health.

To manage stress, simple actions like meditation, deep breathing, or walking outside balance your hormones, reduce inflammation, and protect your gut.

It’s easy to chase the latest gut health trends, but your digestion works best with steady habits. And pay attention to what your gut needs daily. Balance your meals with whole foods that feed your microbiome. Or stay hydrated, and manage stress in ways you can maintain. Your gut will grow stronger and healthier as you practice these habits.

Watch out for claims too-good-to-true

Gut health may be having a moment, but the hype often comes with a side of misinformation. If someone promises an overnight cure or a total “reset” in just a few days, it’s a sales pitch, not science. The microbiome adapts gradually, over weeks or even months, so quick fixes rarely deliver. Watch for red flags: products marketed with dramatic “before and after” weight-loss photos, supplements without credible research or clear dosages, influencers urging you to “DM for details” to skirt regulations, or at-home microbiome tests touted as diagnostic tools despite lacking FDA approval. You can protect yourself by sticking to information from qualified professionals, questioning anything extreme, expensive, or overly restrictive, and focusing on proven habits.

