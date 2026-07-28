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Nutrition

Most Kids Are Chronically Under-Hydrated, and the Drinks Designed to Help Are Part of the Problem

Kid Water Organics
(Photo Credit: Kid Water Organics)

Between 25 grams of sugar, Red 40, and adult-strength sodium doses, popular kids’ drinks do more harm than good. Here’s what parents need to know about cellular hydration.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
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More than half of American kids aren’t adequately hydrated on any given day, according to a study in the American Journal of Public Health on fluid intake across thousands of kids nationwide. This isn’t a mystery. Drinks that usually surround kids at birthday parties and lunch at school aren’t helping. Traditional sports drinks carry as much as 21 to 25 grams of added sugar per serving alongside synthetic colorants including Red 40 and Blue 1, petroleum-derived dyes that show up on ingredient labels like they’re as normal as salt. Standard juice boxes typically deliver 15 grams of sugar or more. And for a kid who’s been running around, plain water alone doesn’t fully replace what the body loses through sweat.

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That’s because hydration isn’t just about drinking enough water. It’s also about retaining it. Electrolytes, particularly sodium and potassium, help regulate how much fluid the body holds onto at the cellular level instead of flushing away. A child who has been sweating loses both. Drinking plain water without replacing those electrolytes is like filling a bucket with a hole in the bottom.

At the same time, concerns over artificial food dyes have been steadily gaining momentum. And the science isn’t new. Clinical trials have found that mixtures of certain artificial food colorings and the preservative sodium benzoate were associated with increased hyperactivity. In response, the European Food Safety Authority required warning labels on products containing six specific synthetic dyes.

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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, by contrast, has taken a voluntary approach, and Red 40 remains approved for use in foods and beverages. Parents, however, haven’t waited for regulation to change. Searches for dye-free drinks for kids have continued to climb, and several major school districts have independently updated vending machine policies to reduce or eliminate beverages containing artificial dyes.

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Natasha Riemann, co-founder of Kid Water Organics, says her daughters would come home from playdates with tongues stained blue. “I’d flip over the bottle and see artificial dyes and ingredients on the label. That was the moment I realized nobody was making a bright, kid-appealing drink using real ingredients.” So she built one.

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Kid Water Organics, a line of powdered electrolyte drink mixes for children that skip added sugar and artificial dyes in favor of real organic fruit flavors, launched with three flavors, each colored from whole-food sources. The blue lemonade gets its color from organic blue spirulina, a natural algae, combined with organic lemon juice powder. Raspberry hibiscus uses organic raspberry juice powder and organic hibiscus. Strawberry lemonade uses organic strawberry juice powder and organic lemon juice powder. “It took our manufacturer several formulation rounds to get the colors stable and the flavors clean,” Riemann notes, “and we refused to add a single synthetic ingredient to shortcut it.”

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Getting the electrolyte levels right meant ignoring most of what’s already on the shelf. Riemann explains that many of the popular electrolyte brands’ doses are designed for adults weighing over 150lbs and who are weight training, “not a six-year-old on a soccer field,” Riemann points out. Then there’s the sweetener problem, which is sneakier than most people realize. Many “clean” kids’ drinks that skip sucralose and aspartame lean on what ingredient labels call “natural flavors,” a category with a wide enough definition under current FDA rules to include heavily processed industrial flavor concentrates. “Natural flavors can legally include castoreum,” according to Riemann. “They are heavily refined industrial concentrates which consumers and even some manufacturers cannot know precisely what is in them. It’s one of the ways brands mask the bitterness of stevia while still claiming a clean label.”

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“We wanted zero added sugar, but we also refused to use sucralose or aspartame,” Riemann describes. “It took our formulator several iterations. The day both of our daughters finished their samples and immediately asked for more, we didn’t have any left to give them...we knew we had it.”

The juice box has survived thirty years of parent ambivalence because it fits a school lunch bag without any decisions required. “The juice box is a habit, not a choice,” Riemann says. “Parents grab it because it’s easy, not because they love that their kid is drinking 15 grams of sugar with lunch.” And so as clean-label hydration becomes more accessible, parents may finally have an option that makes convenience and nutrition feel less like a compromise.

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Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and Hot Property

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