After 40, Here’s What Women Should Know About Protein

At some point in perimenopause, the conversation changes. Women who once shared workout routines or weekend travel plans are now comparing grams. Breakfast becomes something to calculate. Lunch becomes something to adjust. Dinner becomes a quiet assessment of what has or has not been met.

Dr. Jolene Brighton has watched this shift unfold both in her clinic and across social media.

Scroll long enough and the message feels urgent. If you are not eating 150 grams. If you are not hitting 30 grams per meal. If you are not front-loading protein before noon. Muscle loss might feel inevitable.

Brighton does not dismiss why protein has become central. The hormonal terrain is changing. “In perimenopause, estrogen is going to decline,” she explains. “Then insulin sensitivity is going to shift. We’re less insulin sensitive. Our muscle protein synthesis becomes less efficient, so we can’t build muscle as well.” The inefficiency is gradual, she notes. Protein becomes more important because muscle becomes harder to preserve. That does not automatically make higher and higher numbers the solution. The more useful question becomes whether the issue is total intake at all, or whether metabolic flexibility and protein absorption are part of the equation.

The Baseline Was Never Designed for Optimization

Much of the confusion, Brighton suggests, begins with how the Recommended Dietary Allowance is interpreted. “The official recommended daily allowance is still 0.8 grams per kilogram (~0.36 grams per pound) of body weight,” she says. Then she pauses to clarify what that number was actually meant to accomplish. “That number was never designed for optimal health. It was designed to prevent deficiency. It’s the minimum to not lose muscle rapidly.”

In other words, adequacy is not the same as optimization. For women over 40 navigating hormonal shifts, resistance training, or fat loss, Brighton points to a range that better reflects current thinking. “Many experts recommend 1 to 1.2 grams per kilogram (~ 0.45 to ~0.55 grams per pound) for adults over 40,” she notes, “and up to 1.6 grams per kilogram (~ 0.73 grams per pound) during fat loss or if you are having muscle loss or maybe you are intensely strength training.” The adjustment accounts for declining muscle sensitivity to anabolic signals.

It does not assume elite training or extreme dieting. In fact, she is quick to push back against comparisons that distort expectations. “We have to stop pretending that everyone is a 200-pound bodybuilder in a cutting phase,” she says plainly. That archetype has little to do with the average woman strength training a few days per week while balancing work, family, and sleep. “Most women aren’t going to need 200 grams of protein,” Brighton says. “Maybe not even 150 grams of protein.” Physiology supports a middle range, but the internet often forgets to remind us.

Why the 30-Gram Rule Exists

The familiar recommendation to aim for roughly 30 grams of protein per meal did not appear arbitrarily. It reflects underlying biochemistry. “It’s recommended to help you with your leucine threshold,” Brighton explains, “which is around 2.5 grams of leucine, to maximally stimulate muscle protein synthesis.” Leucine is one of the essential amino acids found in protein, and it functions as a signaling molecule. When sufficient leucine is present in a meal, it tells muscle tissue to begin repair. Without enough of it, the signal is weaker.

“Younger women may be able to stimulate that response with as little as 20 grams,” Brighton says. “But when you are a woman like me over 40, it’s often closer to 30, maybe even 35 grams of protein at every meal.” Researchers describe this shift as anabolic resistance, a gradual reduction in muscle’s responsiveness to protein as we age. The signal still works. It simply requires a stronger stimulus.

Total daily intake remains relevant, but distribution across the day becomes increasingly consequential. Brighton frequently sees patients who eat lightly in the morning and concentrate most of their protein at dinner.

“Research suggests breakfast is the most important time to load your protein in the day,” she notes. Although a point of continued debate. What appears more consistent, though, in the data is distribution. When intake is heavily skewed toward the evening, muscle signaling becomes less consistent. “If you are eating 90 grams total, but 70 of it is at dinner, that is not ideal. That’s not going to help with protein synthesis.” Muscle responds to repeated activation, not a single oversized dose.

At the same time, she cautions against assuming the relationship is linear. “More protein does not equal more muscle,” Brighton emphasizes. “Muscle protein synthesis plateaus per meal. It’s not something that you just keep eating and then you’re going to have more muscle.”

When Higher Intake Makes Sense

Brighton narrows the scenarios in which protein targets move meaningfully higher. “If you are resistance training intensely, training four or five days a week, strength training, you are on a program with your personal trainer and you’re really trying to put on muscle, we may need to go up in your protein intake,” she explains.

Calorie restriction introduces a different calculation. “If you are in a calorie deficit, we may start looking at your macros and saying, ‘Okay, you’re going to be cutting calories, but we want to maintain your protein and your strength training so we don’t lose muscle mass.’”

She is especially direct with patients using GLP-1 medications. “Everybody on Ozempic, Wegovy, any GLP-1, please hear that if you are losing weight, we want to make sure that we have protein coming in, strength training happening so that we maintain muscle mass and you’re not losing your lean mass.” Rapid weight loss without resistance training increases the likelihood of losing lean tissue. Protein can help protect against that, but, as Brighton underscores, it does not replace mechanical stimulus. Muscle still requires load.

What Can Disappear in the Process

Brighton’s concern is not protein itself. It is what sometimes gets displaced when intake becomes singularly focused. “If you start crowding out fiber, phytonutrients, even carbohydrates with all of that protein you’re taking in, you can worsen your health overall, but certainly your hormones,” she warns. Carbohydrates, she notes, play a role in thyroid function. “If you’re not getting enough carbohydrates, your thyroid can suffer.”

Fiber remains foundational. “We want to be hitting 25 to 35 grams of fiber a day,” Brighton says. When protein intake begins to squeeze out leafy greens, berries, legumes, and whole grains, the metabolic picture shifts in unintended ways. “If you are pushing so much protein that you can’t eat your leafy greens and your raspberries and your avocado, then we’ve got a diet that has shifted in a way that’s not going to be supporting your overall health.”

Protein exists within a broader metabolic ecosystem. It does not override it. As she puts it succinctly, “Protein is super powerful, but it’s not magical. More is not always better.”

The Shift From Autopilot to Intention

Protein has become, for many women, a kind of shorthand for control in midlife, perhaps because it is measurable in a phase that does not always feel that way. Brighton’s framework affirms that muscle deserves more attention after 40. Most women, in her clinical experience, fall somewhere between 1.2 and 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight, with adjustments made thoughtfully when training intensity increases or when weight loss is part of the plan. She returns repeatedly to distribution across meals, to fiber, to resistance training not as an accessory but as structure.

The aim is not to chase the highest number the body can tolerate. It is to reach a level that consistently supports muscle without displacing the rest of what keeps metabolism stable.

