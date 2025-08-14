Is Your Hydration Routine Actually Working After 40?

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

From extra-large Stanley water bottles to electrolyte powders promising faster recovery and even glowing skin...you know we’re hydration-obsessed. But once you hit your 40s, staying hydrated isn’t quite as simple as sipping more water.

Hormonal shifts, slower recovery, and subtle physiological changes like reduced muscle mass and declining kidney efficiency mean your body holds onto water differently than it did in your 20s. And thirst cues? They become less reliable with age, making it easier to edge into dehydration without even realizing it.

Add in the invisible weight of chronic stress, and things get more complicated. When cortisol levels stay elevated thanks to perimenopause, pressure at work, or nonstop training, it can deplete key minerals like magnesium and potassium, increasing your risk for fatigue, cramping, and mood swings. In response, the electrolyte aisle has exploded. But are we getting smarter about hydration? Or just reaching for the next sodium-packed fix?

“It is easy to get confused!” says Dana White, RD, a sports dietitian and nutrition expert for Vita Coco. “Everyone sweats a little differently, and there is variation from person to person on how to properly replenish fluid and electrolytes.” White sees a recurring pattern in her clients: they simply don’t plan. “A big mistake I see people make is not planning ahead with fluid and electrolyte dosing,” she says. “These nutrients should be coming in before the exercise begins so you have them on board to sweat out.”

And that doesn’t mean slamming a hydration drink mid-run. “Start drinking as soon as you wake up, especially on hot and humid days,” White advises. “If you work out in the morning, getting in electrolytes as part of a pre-workout meal or snack is crucial.” She shares that she loves grabbing a smoothie, “yogurt and granola, or a slice of toast with a thin spread of peanut butter, and a small iced coffee with coconut water ice cubes are a few of my favorite ways to fuel in the morning.”

Electrolyte products often spotlight sodium… and for good reason. “Sodium is the most plentiful electrolyte lost in sweat,” White explains. But many consumers assume more is always better, which isn’t the case. “You can absolutely under- or over-do it, but it is very personalized,” she says. “Examples [of overdoing it] could include choosing an electrolyte product with doses that are too high for your needs — some products have sodium levels that may aggravate medical conditions such as high blood pressure.”

And under-supplementing is just as risky. “Many folks don’t realize there are many other electrolytes lost in sweat that need to be repleted, including potassium, magnesium, and calcium,” White adds.

This becomes especially important as aging bodies begin to lose intracellular hydration, and potassium (essential for cellular fluid balance) is already underconsumed in most diets. Stress compounds the issue: prolonged cortisol elevation leads to greater urinary magnesium excretion, reducing stress resilience and sleep quality.

As we age, our bodies can become less efficient at regulating temperature and holding onto essential fluids. And for those navigating perimenopause or under high stress, this can mean a heightened sensitivity to dehydration...with symptoms ranging from dizziness and anxiety to unexpected skin dryness.

With rising temperatures and longer workout seasons, hydration strategies need to move beyond water alone. Sodium may dominate most sports drinks, but the other minerals deserve more credit. “In addition to other functions, many minerals are electrolytes,” White notes. “The most plentiful ones lost in sweat are sodium, chloride, potassium, magnesium and calcium.”

For White, the fix is simple and sustainable: “The best way to replenish sweat losses is a consistent intake of water as well as a plentiful and varied number of electrolyte-rich foods and beverages.” Hydration isn’t just about what’s in your bottle… it’s about your long game. “Research supports that a regular commitment to good hydration practices can prevent activity-induced negative performance outcomes such as fatigue, cramping and poor performance,” she says, referencing work like Hew-Butler’s review of exercise-associated hyponatremia.

You don’t need to be running marathons to benefit from targeted hydration. “No matter [the] physical strain, the more you sweat, the more fluid and electrolytes you need to replace,” says White.

For people who work out consistently or have physically demanding routines or anyone navigating high-stress conditions, electrolyte supplements can be game-changing. “Active individuals and heavy sweaters can prevent heat illness and compromised performance by focusing on foods and beverages with additional supplementation as needed,” she says.

