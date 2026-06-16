The Gut Bacteria Researchers Think Could Help You Keep Weight Off

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Most people who successfully lose weight regain a significant portion of it within a year, and the reasons have less to do with willpower than with biology. A new trial published in Nature Medicine is now pointing to an unlikely factor: a strain of gut bacteria called Akkermansia muciniphila. People who supplemented with it kept off significantly more weight over six months than those who took a placebo, and nearly half kept losing. The mechanism, researchers say, starts in the intestinal lining.

“Long-term weight maintenance remains one of the greatest unmet challenges in obesity management,” says Professor Willem M. de Vos, a microbiologist at Wageningen University and co-founder of The Akkermansia Company, which funded the study.

Gut Microbiome and Weight Regain: The Science of Leaky Gut

Akkermansia muciniphila is not like other probiotics. While most probiotics work in the digestive tract helping to break down food, Akkermansia lives in the mucus layer that lines the intestines, where it communicates directly with the gut barrier and the immune system behind it. Why does that make a difference? Well, when that barrier is compromised, bacterial byproducts can leak into the bloodstream and trigger low-grade inflammation throughout the body. That inflammation is where the metabolic trouble starts.

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“Gut bacteria can influence how the body manages inflammation, metabolism, and blood sugar,” de Vos says. “Inflammation is closely linked to insulin resistance and metabolic health.” A leaky gut isn’t just a digestive problem.

The version studied is a pasteurized form of the strain, called MucT. Heat-treating it makes it more stable as it moves through the digestive tract while preserving the surface proteins that interact with receptors in the gut lining. Think of it less like a live organism that needs to take up residence and more like a key that fits a very specific lock.

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And by the end of the study, those taking MucT regained far less weight than those in the placebo group. Notably, many participants in the MucT group continued losing weight even after the initial dieting phase had ended. Researchers also reported no significant side effects. Beyond the scale, the MucT group maintained healthier insulin function throughout the study. When researchers examined fat tissue, they found signs of improved metabolic activity alongside lower levels of inflammation.

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The MucT group also maintained better insulin sensitivity over the six months. Fat tissue analysis showed more activity in pathways related to energy use and less inflammatory signaling. “Akkermansia muciniphila MucT has been shown to improve gut barrier function in humans and therefore reduces inflammation in the fat tissue,” de Vos says. “This reduction of inflammation in the fat tissue is what researchers believe is driving the weight loss when supplementing with MucT.”

Managing Weight Regain After Stopping GLP-1 Medications

This study wasn’t designed with GLP-1 users in mind, but weight regain after stopping semaglutide or tirzepatide is one of the more pressing conversations in obesity medicine right now. The underlying challenge is the same one this trial addressed: what happens after the initial weight loss ends. De Vos doesn’t oversell the parallel. The trial followed a dietary intervention, not a GLP-1 taper, and the two aren’t equivalent. “Researchers are now planning additional studies to further explore this in the context of GLP-1 therapies,” he says.

How to Increase Akkermansia Levels Naturally Through Diet

De Vos points to diet first. “Fiber-rich foods, polyphenol-rich foods such as berries and leafy greens, regular exercise, and other healthy lifestyle habits can help support a favorable environment for Akkermansia and the broader gut microbiome,” he says. MucT, though, works differently than a dietary intervention. “It does not need to colonize or ‘thrive’ in the gut in the same way live bacteria do,” de Vos explains. Eating more raspberries and taking a postbiotic supplement address different things. He notes that people with naturally lower Akkermansia levels may get the most from targeted supplementation alongside diet changes, not as a replacement for them.

This trial is among the first to show a statistically significant effect on weight maintenance in a randomized controlled human study.

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Click here to read the full study pointing to the gut microbiome as a potential key to long-term weight maintenance

