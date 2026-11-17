For Clara Sieg, her own fertility journey led her down a deep research of endocrine-disrupting chemicals that we often consume through our environment. As she was learning about lifestyle changes to introduce when was going through IVF, pervasive plastics kept coming up. Making healthier swaps from food to beauty and cleaning, Sieg found very few cleaner alternatives to water. As she became a mother, she became determined to create a better for solution for a necessity we consume everyday. Alongside her co-founder David Kimmell, they set out to make Loonen the healthiest water on the market.

The rise of microplastics in everyday consumption has been widely documented over the last decade, with the Environmental Working Group (EWG) bringing awareness to everything from chemical and plastic contamination. Going back to Sieg’s initial self-discovery of the dangers of microplastics for reproduction, scientists have rang the alarms that they are now finding microplastics in human breast milk , placental tissue and even crossing the blood-brain barrier.

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“I learned to be more mindful of what I put into and on my body. I learned that fertility is deeply impacted by the growing presence of hormone-disrupting substances in our homes and environments. And I learned just how pervasive plastics and the broader classes of endocrine-disrupting chemicals are in our daily lives, and that it’s not just a pregnancy issue.

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Now, as a mother, I’m determined. I made changes and found cleaner alternatives across nearly every consumer category, from food to beauty to cleaning. But when it came to water, I found a lot of marketing jargon and very little transparency.Water is what our bodies are made of. It should be the most trustworthy thing we consume. I wanted a bottled water I could hand to my daughter without second-guessing it. That’s where Loonen came from,” she shared.

(Photo Credit: Loonen)

Even the name Loonen carries a metaphorical significance to the philosophy around the company’s view on water. Sieg was inspired by the loon bird in the naming of the brand. “The name behind Loonen takes its name from the loon, a bird that became meaningful to me and my family through time spent on a lake in northern Vermont. It also represents the standards we hold ourselves to at Loonen. Loons are remarkable birds. They return to the same lakes year after year, unless the water quality declines, in which case they may stop showing up and move on to a lake that meets their standards. Researchers actually use loons as bio-indicators of water quality. I love the idea that they’re loyal to a place, but discerning about the conditions that allow them to thrive,” she explained. “That philosophy is central to how we approach water at Loonen. We start with the highest-quality spring water we can find, but recognize that a spring is a living system, not a guarantee of purity. Rainfall, seasonal shifts, and surrounding land use can all impact water quality. That’s why we continually evaluate our sources against our standards, and if a spring no longer meets them, we move on. Like the loon, we’re loyal to the standard, not blindly to the source. And we embrace the expression “crazy as a loon.” We think everyone should be a little crazy about the water they drink every day. It’s what we’re made of, after all.”

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What makes Loonen healthier and “cleaner” than many waters on the shelves is their meticulous four step process. In the beginning days of Loonen, Sieg and her team kept hitting a wall with both source and filtration. Typically consumer water brands focus on one or the other. So they took a more comprehensive approach to integrating both the highest quality source and filtration plus continuous third-party testing all in a glass bottle.

“When we first started working on Loonen, the idea was pretty simple. Find great springs, source from the best ones, and bottle in glass. But after about six months of traveling and poring over test results, we kept hitting the same wall. In today’s globally connected water system, every source comes with some footnote. That pushed us to rethink our approach. The water industry tends to focus on one of two things: source or filtration. But the reality is that both matter. Filtration is powerful but not perfect, and even the best source can be affected by everything the water encounters along the way,” Sieg shared. “So we built Loonen around a more comprehensive approach, consistent with World Health Organization guidance, which doesn’t rely on just the source or just filtration, but on doing both really well. We start with the highest-quality spring water we can find, then apply equally high-quality filtration, mineral balancing, and glass bottling. We partner with third-party, accredited labs to independently test the finished product for more than 350 contaminants, publish the results, and NSF certification. The result is consistently pure, great-tasting water with comprehensive testing to back it up. At the end of the day, water quality is cumulative. It’s the entire process that makes the difference.”

Sieg didn’t stop at glass bottles, spring-sourced and filtered water. She wanted more transparency and she knew consumers would want the same. Loonen works with four independent labs (EMSL, Eurofins, NSF, and Light Labs) to test its water for more than 350 contaminants, including microplastics, forever chemicals, heavy metals, bisphenols, phthalates, herbicides, and pesticides, to name a few. As Loonen is NSF-certified, independent verification through ongoing testing and facility audits adds another layer of transparency. Each bottle of Loonen contains a QR code with the most up-to-date lab results.

As Sieg set out to create the healthiest water for consumers, Loonen quickly got picked up by specialty grocers like Erewhon, Meadow Lane and even dining establishments that shared the same sentiments on bringing meticulously clean water to their customers. Within a year of launch, Loonen is now in Whole Foods nationwide with both their still and sparkling water at under $4.00 for a 750 ml bottle.

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“Whole Foods is a particularly meaningful milestone for us. I grew up in a household that prioritized organic food long before there was USDA organic certification, and I still remember how exciting it was when Whole Foods first opened in Pittsburgh. Here was a retailer that was helping change what people expected from their food, not just through what they sold, but through the standards they set and the things they chose not to sell,” Sieg reflected on. “The day I quit my job to start Loonen, I took my daughter to Whole Foods and walked the aisles imagining that one day our water might be on those shelves. So it’s a pretty surreal, full-circle moment. My hope is that we can play a small part in raising expectations around bottled water in the same way. Water is something we consume every single day, and yet most of us know surprisingly little about what’s actually in it. We believe that water quality should be verified, not just marketed as pure, that packaging matters just as much as what’s inside it, and that consumers deserve transparency, including access to independent testing results.”

Loonen’s choices have not been the easiest or most economical to scale, from bottling exclusively in glass to comprehensively testing the finished product and publishing the results. Having a retailer like Whole Foods made those choices more accessible to people across the country comes as a major milestone for Sieg.

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As Loonen continues to grow, its biggest priority is to uphold quality control and a healthy environmental footprint. “As we grow, we’re building a network of regional sources and production facilities rather than relying on a single spring. There’s something romantic about single-source water, but the reality is that as a company grows, it can place increasing pressure on that one natural resource, which can affect both the surrounding ecosystem and the quality of the water itself,” she explained. “That’s a big part of why we’re expanding production to the East Coast, with a facility opening in upstate New York drawing from pristine springs in the region. It allows us to source and bottle water closer to where people are drinking it, while holding every source to the same rigorous quality standards. Water is also incredibly heavy, and shipping it across the country comes with a real environmental cost. We’re still a young company with plenty to figure out, but we believe building a better product and a more responsible business should go hand in hand.”

Now that Loonen has made a healthier water…their promise is continued independent testing, published results, and a willingness to say no to shortcuts as they strive to make Loonen as accessible as possible to consumers everywhere.