Why Cooking Feels So Calming When You’re Anxious

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Low-grade anxiety often presents as something many people immediately recognize. It has a tendency to surface indirectly, maybe through subtle shifts in behavior and perception. Our appetites might become less intuitive or our energy might start to feel less consistent.

Live & Well Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Decisions that once felt automatic begin to require more effort. This is what clinicians are increasingly describing as a form of low-level nervous system activation, where the body is not in acute distress per se, but also not fully regulated. And it’s within this state that even routine behaviors like eating can begin to shift.

Advertisement

RELATED: Eating Enough Protein? Why Your Body May Not Be Absorbing It

And not necessarily in obvious ways either… but in how they are experienced. Hunger cues might feel less clear. Maybe food isn’t looking as good as it once did or it’s more difficult to decide on. And yet, there are moments where something as ordinary as cooking can truly recalibrate the system.

Why mindful cooking can help reduce anxiety

“When people hear ‘food for anxiety,’ they often expect a single ingredient to act like a switch,” says Serena Poon, a certified nutritionist, Reiki Master, and wellness and longevity advisor to clients like Tom Brady and Sofía Vergara. “In reality, emotional well-being is shaped by patterns, not shortcuts.”

Advertisement

RELATED: After GLP-1 Weight Loss, People Are Asking What Comes Next for Skin and Energy

It might be to assume there’s one thing missing... and that this one thing, once you add it back in, can suddenly make everything feel more balanced. But it’s usually not that simple. Our bodies aren’t reacting to one food or one moment in isolation, Serena explains, but rather it’s responding to patterns. How regularly you’re eating…how steady your energy feels… how consistent things are from one day to the next.

“As a holistic nutritionist, I look at how the physical body, emotional body, and nervous system are communicating,” Serena says. “Food becomes one of the most accessible ways we influence that dialogue.”

Nutrition Debunking #GutTok — What Works & What Doesn’t TikTok’s #GutTok has more than six billion views, but not every gut health trend is worth your time. In an LA Times Studios interview, Dr. Amy Shah shares what’s backed by science, what to avoid, and the daily habits that truly improve digestion.

The brain, she notes, is constantly asking for support. It runs on steady glucose. It depends on amino acids to make neurotransmitters. And it uses omega-3 fats to keep cells functioning the way they should. The gut then sends signals back and forth.

RELATED: Your Home Is Either Supporting Your Biology…or Stressing It Out

When those systems aren’t getting what they need consistently… things start to feel a little less steady. Not dramatically, but just enough that you’ll notice it in how you move through the day. “Consistency, color diversity, and whole-food integrity matter more than a single ‘superfood.’”

Advertisement

It’s not just what you eat — it’s how your nervous system responds

What tends to get overlooked is that the shift people feel often starts before the food is even eaten. It begins in the process. “What we eat influences physiology. How we eat influences perception and safety,” Serena explains.

(Kristine Isabedra)

That second part matters more than most people realize. Because the body isn’t just tracking nutrients. It’s tracking what the experience feels like. If you’re rushing, distracted, half on your phone while you’re making something, your system doesn’t fully settle. It stays slightly on edge, even if what you’re eating is technically “good for you.”

RELATED: Inside Next Health’s Rethink of the Gut–Brain Connection

“When we cook or eat while rushing or scrolling, the nervous system remains in a state of alert,” she says. “Slow, intentional preparation and paced eating support parasympathetic tone.” That’s part of why cooking, especially when we’re taking our time, can feel so nice. “Mindful cooking begins the calming process before the meal even reaches the plate.”

What to eat for anxiety and emotional balance

When people think about what to eat for anxiety, they tend to look for something specific to add in. Maybe it’s a single ingredient, or a short list of foods that have previously helped. But the way nutrition actually supports mood, according to Serena, is less targeted than that. It’s more about building meals that feel steady in the body…nothing that spikes energy too quickly or leaves you crashing a few hours later.

“Certain nutrients consistently appear in research related to mood regulation and stress adaptation,” explains Serena.

That usually translates into a few core things showing up regularly. Fats that help support brain function. Nutrients that make it easier for the body to settle rather than stay slightly activated, and meals that feel balanced enough to keep our energy consistent.

Advertisement

“Omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, support neuronal membrane fluidity and help regulate inflammation,” says Serena. “Magnesium plays a role in calming pathways through NMDA receptor regulation and GABA signaling. B vitamins, especially B6, B12, and folate, support methylation and neurotransmitter synthesis, Serena further explains.

RELATED: Why “Normal” Lab Results Can Be Misleading, According to Dr. Mark Hyman

(Kristine Isabedra)

And “polyphenol-rich foods like berries, cacao, green tea, and colorful vegetables help mitigate oxidative stress while fermented foods and prebiotic fibers support microbiome diversity,” which she explains is “...increasingly linked to emotional well-being through the gut-brain axis.”

“In a wholistic framework, these nutrients are not isolated but rather they work synergistically within balanced meals.” In practice, that tends to look less like following a strict plan and more like paying attention to how meals are built. Enough protein to feel grounded. Carbohydrates that release more gradually. Fats that help sustain energy instead of creating swings.

Serena advises not to get caught up in trying to do things perfectly, but rather just consistently enough so that the body starts to recognize the pattern.

Advertisement

Why warm, simple meals feel more calming during stress

“A calming meal should feel grounding, warm, and physiologically stabilizing,” explains Serena. This, she says, usually translates into meals that are simple but balanced. Carbohydrates that release energy steadily. Protein that supports how the brain functions. And fats that help keep things stable rather than spiking.

RELATED: Can What You Eat Reduce Side Effects from Birth Control?

Ingredients like leafy greens, herbs, and vegetables add to that she explains, but it’s the overall feeling of the meal that matters just as much. “Warmth and soft textures signal safety to the nervous system,” Serena says. “Food becomes both nourishment and a sensory anchor.”

“Warm soups and stews can feel soothing during high-stress periods. Soft textures may be easier to digest when stress reduces digestive capacity. Earthy flavors from root vegetables and mushrooms feel grounding,” explains Serena. “In culinary alchemy, texture and temperature become part of emotional architecture...shaping how safe and supported the nervous system feels.”

Colors & Palettes Can the Color You Paint Your Home Affect Stress or Calm? White is often treated as a shortcut to calm. But designers and wellness experts say how a space feels has less to do with neutrality — and more to do with how color, texture, and light interact with the nervous system.

There’s also a tendency, especially when something feels off, to try to correct it by doing more...but that approach, Serena says, can have the opposite effect. “When stress is high, complexity can increase overwhelm. Simplicity becomes therapeutic.”

At a certain point, Serena says the question shifts. It becomes less about what you should be eating and more about why something as simple as cooking can change how you feel. “It’s important to remember that mindful cooking is not about perfection but about presence,” she says. “When we prepare food with intention, we nourish not just the body, but the emotional and nervous systems that shape how we experience our lives.”

Advertisement

Click here to learn more about Serena Poon