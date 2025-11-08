Is Sea Moss Really Good for You or Just Good Marketing?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Minutes of scrolling on Instagram or TikTok, and you’ll see people blending up the viral superfood in all sorts of ways. And Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie from Erewhon, famously “laced” with Sea Moss, continues to fuel the internet obsession over the jade-green gel, vowing “cellular repair.”

But is sea moss really the superfood it’s hyped to be?

One functional-medicine expert, Ashley Koff, RD, put it this way: “Algae overall is a really interesting source of nutrients. Perhaps an ‘OG’ food versus superfood would help here to distinguish, as it is really an original source of food for the whole planetary ecosystem.”

RELATED: The Stress-Skin Connection: How Cortisol Quietly Sabotages Your Glow

Advertisement

Live & Well Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

The “92-Minerals” Claim. Too Good to Be True?

While the red algae commonly marketed as sea moss (often Chondrus crispus) is nutrient-dense, there is insufficient clinical data to confirm that exact figure, especially in meaningful or nutritionally significant amounts per standard serving.

For example, sea moss has been shown to contain iodine and potassium. It also has some calcium, magnesium, and iron. But the amounts tend to be comparatively small.

RELATED: Gen Z’s Mineral Fix: Magnesium, Potassium & Iodine

Advertisement

Koff explains that the presence of a nutrient doesn’t mean the quantity is actually going to make a difference. “For instance, something that ‘has magnesium’ could be 14mg... for most of us, we need 600mg or more of magnesium daily.” In other words, sea moss has nutrients, but it’s not a magic multivitamin. That “92 out of 102” tagline feels more like marketing than science.

Nutrition Are Your Gut Health and Nootropic Supplements Actually Working? AI-powered research from People Science puts the most popular gut health, nootropic, & adaptogen supplements to the test, revealing what works and delivers real results from just hype.

Where Sea Moss Really Shines. And Where It Doesn’t.

Let’s be fair. Sea moss does have some promising edges. Not miracle-level. And they come with caveats.

Thyroid support

Iodine is a well-established essential nutrient for thyroid hormone production. Koff notes that “we do see suboptimal levels of iodine in the general population... so I like to find natural ways to get it in.” Research on red seaweeds shows that even small servings can contribute significantly to iodine intake. But more is not always better.

Another review found macro-algae products varied widely in iodine content. Some exceeded safe upper limits.

Advertisement

As Koff warns that the dried form is a very concentrated source of iodine and would caution against consuming over 2-3g in a day, “One should evaluate your total iodine intake, not just your sea moss amount of iodine.”

So yes, if you have a mild iodine deficiency and no thyroid dysfunction, sea moss might help top off your intake. But if you already take iodine supplements or have thyroid disease... it could tip you into excess.

RELATED: Nordic Diet vs Mediterranean: What’s the Difference and Which Is Healthier?

Advertisement

Gut health (and Carrageenan)

Another realm of interest: gut health. Sea moss contains a fiber called carrageenan, which “in its natural form is promoted as a prebiotic,” according to Koff.

This is where it gets confusing. The concerns with carrageenan mostly come from its use as a food additive. Koff explains that food-grade carrageenan is chemically extracted, which alters its structure, and is used as a binder in processed foods. The worry is that stomach acid could mess with this processed form.

Because of this, Koff says, “I do have concerns and suggest my patients avoid regular consumption of food-grade carrageenan, especially where optimizing digestive health is a priority.”

The takeaway? The fiber in natural sea moss has potential. But human trials are limited.

RELATED: How What We Eat Is Reshaping the Mental Health Conversation

Skin, Weight, and Wishful Thinking

There is some evidence that sea moss extracts (and similar algae) may aid skin barrier repair. But the nutritional claim to “eat sea moss for glowing skin” is speculative. And this is where marketing and science really diverge.

Koff has said patients think sea moss can replace a supplement of trace minerals or iodine, which she says is not the case. “Or that it is ‘nature’s Ozempic’ because of the prebiotic fiber. I have to show them from their data that that is not the case.” Koff clarifies that real metabolic health comes from “optimizing digestive health, specifically the lining of the digestive tract with prebiotics, probiotics, polyphenols, amino and fatty acids,” which in turn “can improve their own weight-health hormone function.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Top 5 Best Protein Powders, Tested By a Dietitian Nutritionist

Who Should Avoid Sea Moss?

Who should be cautious? Anyone with thyroid disorders. Koff shared she had a patient having a treatment who needed low-iodine and was consuming a beverage with sea moss, so they had to postpone the treatment. Also, individuals who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or children should be careful due to variable iodine and heavy-metal risks. If you use thyroid medications, you could inadvertently stack your iodine. And just generally, be wary of buying products without third-party testing.

RELATED: Your Body Doesn’t Like When You Miss a GLP-1 Dose

Advertisement

Sourcing, Format & Safe Use

Sourcing and dosage matter. Koff explains why the source matters so much. “The sea is dirty and full of toxins… sea moss is a bioindicator (aggregator), which is a win for absorbing nutrients and a concern for absorption of toxins (like metals) or microplastics. The source of your sea moss would matter a lot.”

Koff warns to read the label. “If there is too much added sugar in the sea moss to help with taste, it isn’t better than the sugary coffee drink they gave up.” You don’t need huge amounts. Koff says, “I don’t see any rationale for daily consumption. Maybe 1-2 tablespoons, not more than 3g.”

RELATED: Best-Selling Vitamin D Supplement Brands on Sale

Advertisement

Ranking Sea Moss in the Superfood Line-up

When compared to other whole-food “superstars” like spirulina or chia seeds, sea moss holds a unique niche. Mostly for iodine. But it lacks the breadth of research backing more established superfoods.

Koff says it would not be her go-to for any of her patients as a “core, foundational tool,” but “....could be an accessory or add-on, a way to help top off mineral levels and get in some prebiotics.” She adds that this is the reality she sees in her practice: “Most of my patients who enjoy some sea moss use it as a little added bonus, but not as part of their core nutrient optimization efforts.”

So use it wisely. Ensure the rest of your plate is doing the heavy lifting.

Click here to learn more about Ashley Koff