The “Supplement Graveyard” Is Real. Amanda Kloots Has Thoughts.

From the “supplement graveyard” hiding in kitchen cabinets to the guilt and stress that derail even our best intentions... on this week’s episode of the ‘Live & Well’ podcast, host Melissa Magsaysay talks to actress, fitness entrepreneur, Amanda Kloots, who recently launched Proper Health, a new line of supplements.

Sorry, but we have to admit, almost all of our cabinets are full of half-used jars of powders and expired capsules. Amanda Kloots knows this cycle firsthand. She calls it the “supplement graveyard,” and doesn’t exclude herself from it.

Why So Many Supplement Routines Don’t Stick

Melissa frames the conversation around a familiar wellness cycle. People start strong…then life gets busy, routines slip, and we start feeling guilty. Kloots argues the issue is not motivation, but that many routines are simply too complicated to maintain consistently, especially for anyone juggling work, caregiving, parenting, or just being too tired. So, basically almost everyone.

“I just can’t take something every day. I’ll forget,” she admits. She explains that when wellness is framed as all-or-nothing, missing one day can make people feel like they have failed completely.

The “Supplement Graveyard” and Wasted Money Anxiety

Cost also adds to the guilt factor, Kloots notes, especially when expensive products go unused.

“You spend $150 on a powder or a pill, you take it for two days, and then it sits and goes to waste,” she says. “To spend that kind of money and watch it go unused is insane.”

Growing up in the Midwest shaped how Kloots thinks about affordability and accessibility. For her, wellness should feel supportive, not like another source of shame. Kloots also points out that enjoyment is not a small detail either. Taste and texture can determine whether something becomes part of a routine or ends up expiring in the cabinet.

“I’ve had a lot of powders that don’t taste good, and I didn’t want mine to go to waste,” she says of her supplement line. She laughs, recalling the moment she realized taste was the deciding factor. Her dad, whose breakfast of choice is Oreos, actually started drinking greens.

“When my dad sent me a picture of his water bottle filled with daily greens, I was so proud,” she shared. “Because I knew he wouldn’t be taking that if it didn’t taste good.”

A More Flexible Approach to Daily Wellness

Energy, stress, digestion, and routines shift over time, and Kloots believes our supplements should fit into how our real lives actually work instead of being treated like rigid daily requirements. “You have to find what works for you,” she says. “Sometimes that changes year to year, month to month.”

For Kloots, one of the biggest barriers is emotional. The pressure to “do wellness right” can quickly become too much and super overwhelming. “Sometimes people just give up altogether because it feels too daunting,” Kloots explains. “Anything we can do to help ourselves feel better a little bit, without the pressure or the guilt, that’s the goal.”

Instead of discipline, she encourages adaptability. “Wellness should support your life, not complicate it,” Kloots says.

“It wasn’t something you had to take every day,” she explains. “I didn’t want it to feel like, ‘Oh, I forgot it, I’m failing.’” She also recommends reducing friction by keeping supplements visible and accessible. “I have them everywhere,” she says. Sometimes you forget, and it’s nice to have them.”

Ultimately, Kloots wants wellness to be guilt-free. “We already have enough mom guilt running around,” she says. And when wellness fits into real life instead of working against it, she says thats when we have a chance of it being actually sustainable.

Click here to listen to the full conversation