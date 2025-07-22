Are Your Gut Health and Nootropic Supplements Actually Working?

Gut health, nootropics, adaptogens…these are buzzy words we’ve come to see in headlines and our social feeds but but if a product’s benefits aren’t clear in the data, skepticism follows.

That’s where People Science steps in. This platform works with brands and health companies to test whether supplements and wellness formulas actually do what they claim. Research doesn’t happen behind closed doors. Instead, participants use at-home tools, submit biological samples, and share everyday results. The process is transparent and built for how people actually live.

Paige Oliver, Director of Research at People Science says brands use their platform to test the impact of probiotics, nootropics, adaptogens, herbs, dietary supplements, and other functional products. Each supplement category, she explains, “requires specialized tools. Gut health may involve bowel tracking and GSRS scores; nootropics often use cognitive tasks and focus measures; adaptogens might include stress scales and biometrics.”

How Data Drives Gut Health Supplements

You can barely open a browser without seeing an ad for probiotics. Most claim to “ rebalance your microbiome” or “boost immunity,” often with zero transparency. But rigorous science tells a messier story. For example, a recent meta-analysis in Nutrients found that while certain probiotic strains (Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, for example) can improve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), results are highly variable, and benefits don’t extend to everyone equally.

People Science’s trials demand more than vague “feeling better” metrics: “Gut health may involve bowel tracking and GSRS scores,” Oliver says, referring to the Gastrointestinal Symptom Rating Scale, a validated clinical measure. Using AI, the Chloe platform can track changes in bowel habits and even sequence a user’s microbiome before and after a product, providing actionable data to both brands and end users.

Separating Smart Science from Pseudoscience

Brain supplements (nootropics) have officially left the biohacker basement and are now a $10 billion industry. But which ingredients actually work? The answer, again, is nuanced. Lion’s mane mushroom may promote neurogenesis and boost nerve growth factor; as research shows , older adults taking lion’s mane showed significant improvements in cognitive scores after 16 weeks. Magnesium L-threonate, unique for its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, is backed by preclinical data showing enhanced memory and learning. NAD+ precursors such as NMN and NR are gaining traction for cellular repair and energy, though human data is still evolving.

“Some products with strong online followings show little measurable benefit, while others perform better than expected with consistent use,” Oliver notes. “These insights help brands improve products and ground their marketing in evidence.” Which is to say: sometimes, the internet is wrong. Sometimes, your new favorite powder is actually worth the hype.

Adaptogens and the Cortisol Equation

The adaptogen boom is powered by the promise of “stress adaptation,” but most people are still asking: how does this stuff actually work? “Each category requires specialized tools,” Oliver notes. For adaptogens, that means combining subjective stress scores with hard biomarkers, such as salivary cortisol or dried blood spots for aging markers.

The science on stress, aging , and beauty is catching up. Chronic stress can tank your skin barrier and increase inflammation, as confirmed in National Institutes of Health studies and clinical psychodermatology research. Real-world studies show adaptogen-infused skincare and ingestibles may support resilience during stress-induced flare-ups, but most require regular use and realistic expectations. As Oliver says, “AI helps us accelerate aspects like protocol optimization, participant targeting, and real-time monitoring, but it doesn’t replace the context, clinical judgment, or methodological expertise our research team brings.”

What AI and Supplements Can’t Fix

No supplement, probiotic, or digital brain game will overhaul your biology overnight. And despite what social media says, the data is rarely black and white. Even AI-powered trials are only as good as their controls and data inputs; most “significant” results are modest, variable, and dependent on consistent use, not miracles.

As Oliver puts it, “Our approach is to combine speed with substance, using AI to enhance, not substitute, scientific rigor.” Safety is another watchpoint: combining supplements, especially with prescription meds, can be risky. And even the best AI can’t fix a fundamentally poor study design or force honesty from brands not interested in real science.

Cryotherapy, for example, is trending for recovery and mood , but large-scale trials show mixed results. As one longevity specialist explains, “One needs to discern whether they’re snake oil, or whether there’s actually some utility.” The same logic applies to adaptogens and nootropics: “Ask for published data and demand proof, not just PR”.

