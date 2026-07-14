Advertisement
SHOP

The 5 Best Men’s Body Sprays That Won’t Offend the Person Next to You on the Treadmill

SOL DE JANEIRO ENTERS MEN'S FRAGRANCE WITH CHEIROSO COLOGNE MIST, INTRODUCING A NEW VISION FOR PRESTIGE BODY FRAGRANCE
(Sold de Janeiro )

Because nobody wants to be the guy suffocating the locker room. These ultra-lightweight body sprays and fresh mists keep you smelling clean from warm-up to cool-down.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Sol de Janeiro just gave men’s fragrance its own pelada moment. The Brazilian beauty brand, known for turning body cream into a cultural fixture, launched its first men’s collection: Cheiroso Cologne Mist, a pair of body mists built around what the brand calls “freshness-enhancing technology”, designed to keep odor in check from the gym to whatever comes after.

“We weren’t interested in creating another traditional men’s fragrance,” said Jordan Saxemard, Sol de Janeiro’s CEO, in the brand’s launch announcement. “We saw an opportunity to introduce a new generation of consumers to Sol de Janeiro through a differentiated combination of premium scent, freshness-enhancing technology and the joyful spirit of Brazil. Pelada perfectly captures that spirit. It’s not about winning, it’s about confidence, connection and showing up as yourself.”

RELATED: How to Make Your Home Smell Like a Luxury Hotel

Advertisement

The campaign leans on that same idea. Brazilian actor André Lamoglia, who fronts the launch, tied the fragrance back to pelada, the pickup soccer tradition the collection is built around. “Growing up in Rio, futebol was never just about the game,” Lamoglia said. “It was where I built friendships, gained confidence, and created memories that have stayed with me my whole life. Play It Your Way celebrates that feeling of belonging and reminds us that the best moments happen when we’re together.”

The timing also reflects how men’s fragrance habits are evolving. Instead of relying on one heavy cologne, more men are reaching for lighter scents that can be reapplied after the gym or before evening plans without overpowering everyone nearby. Whether you’re heading from the weight room to the office or straight to dinner, these fragrances strike the right balance between fresh, long-lasting, and gym-appropriate.

Terry stripe robe | Parachute Home

Shopping

7 Luxury Sleep Gifts for Anyone Who Takes Rest Seriously

There is still time to give Mom the gift of a perfect night’s rest. Transform her bedroom into a five-star suite with these luxury sleep essentials — all available for express shipping or same-day local pickup before Sunday, May 10

5 Best Men’s Body Sprays and Mists for the Gym

Sol de Janeiro Cheiroso 10

Cheiroso 10 Cologne Mist
Cheiroso 10 Cologne Mist
(Sol de Janeiro)
Advertisement

Best for: Post-workout confidence
Price: $26

The new Cheiroso 10 blends crushed cardamom, Brazilian pineapple, and cedarwood into a fresh, versatile scent designed to be reapplied throughout the day. Its freshness-enhancing technology helps keep odor in check, making it an easy choice for the transition from the gym to the rest of your day.

OffCourt Performance Body Spray

Best for: High-intensity workouts
Price: $18

Created specifically for active lifestyles, OffCourt’s body spray is formulated to combat post-workout odor while delivering a fresh scent that holds up through long training sessions.

FlexBeam – Portable Red Light Therapy Device

SHOP

The Best Recovery Tools of 2026 for Sleep, Muscle Repair, and Pain Relief

A curated guide to facial massage tools, cold therapy, red light devices, and recovery essentials worth buying for yourself.

Salt & Stone Black Rose & Oud Body Mist

Black Rose & Oud Body Spray
Black Rose & Oud Body Spray
(Salt & Stone)

Best for: An elevated post-workout scent
Price: $45

Salt & Stone’s body mist delivers a more sophisticated take on the post-gym fragrance, pairing rich floral and woody notes with a lightweight format that’s easy to refresh throughout the day.

A lady's hands hold a measuring spoon with a scoop of whey protein powder above a plastic jar on a wooden table with a shaker

Nutrition

Top 5 Best Protein Powders, Tested By a Dietitian Nutritionist

Discover the best protein powders of 2025. Expert-tested picks for whey, plant, casein, and collagen to support muscle, energy, and recovery.

Chanel Allure Homme Sport

ALLURE HOMME SPORT EAU EXTRÊME Eau de Parfum Spray
ALLURE HOMME SPORT EAU EXTRÊME Eau de Parfum Spray
(Chanel/Ulta)
Advertisement

Best for: A luxury gym fragrance
Price: $173

A longtime favorite, Allure Homme Sport balances crisp citrus with soft woods for a clean, energetic scent that’s noticeable without being overwhelming.

Sol de Janeiro Cheiroso 7

Sol de Janeiro Cheiroso 7 Cologne Mist
Cheiroso 7 Cologne Mist
(Sol de Janeiro)

Best for: Everyday workouts
Price: $26

Cheiroso 7 combines wild lavender, salted macadamia nut, and vanilla woods for a clean, approachable fragrance that won’t overpower. Like Cheiroso 10, it’s inspired by Brazil’s soccer culture and designed for easy reapplication.

SHOPLive & WellFitness

Live & Well

Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

More from Live & Well

Meaningful jewelry gifts treasured for a lifetime of memories
Paid Program

Why Jewelry Is One of the Few Gifts People Keep Forever

Liquid Rhinoplasty vs Nose Job: Why Gen Z Swaps Filler for Surgery

Gen Z Is Apparently Trading Temporary Fillers for Permanent Nose Jobs

Lion's Mane mushroom growing on a mossy log in a forest. White, shaggy mushroom contrasts with earthy colors around it.

Science Says This Mushroom Could Help Keep Your Brain Sharp as You Age

Relaxed happy girl covering face with straw hat lying on sand beach close up.

Using Retinol? One Habit Could Be Working Against Your Skin

Tru Niagen
Paid Program

The $50 Billion Supplement Market Is Entering Its Trust Era

Fitness, app and man with phone, smart watch and workout schedule online at gym and sports training.

Are Health Trackers Making Us Healthier, or Just More Anxious?

Holly Madison, 47, talking to Dr. Sheila Farhang in an episode of 'Derm Approved' podcast.

Holly Madison Admits Why She Waited Years to Get a Facelift

High-quality bed sheets made with breathable cotton can improve comfort and sleep quality, regardless of thread count.

Don’t Buy Bed Sheets Until You Understand Thread Count vs. Weave

Hormonal fluctuations throughout the menstrual cycle can affect sleep quality.

Your Sleep Tracker Says You Slept Great. Your Hormones Say Otherwise.

Beauty, acne and woman cleaning her face for skincare morning routine in her bathroom in a home or house.

Why Your Adult Acne Keeps Coming Back (and How to Fix It)

Arlan Hamilton, Create & Cultivate Annual C&C 100 Event at The London West Hollywood, June 16, 2026

Busy and Broke? Arlan Hamilton’s No-Nonsense Guide to Modern Entrepreneurship

Bacteria spore on red background. 3d Illustration render

The Gut Bacteria Researchers Think Could Help You Keep Weight Off

FITNESS AND WELLNESS DEALS

Advertisement
Advertisement