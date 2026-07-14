The 5 Best Men’s Body Sprays That Won’t Offend the Person Next to You on the Treadmill

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Sol de Janeiro just gave men’s fragrance its own pelada moment. The Brazilian beauty brand, known for turning body cream into a cultural fixture, launched its first men’s collection: Cheiroso Cologne Mist, a pair of body mists built around what the brand calls “freshness-enhancing technology”, designed to keep odor in check from the gym to whatever comes after.

“We weren’t interested in creating another traditional men’s fragrance,” said Jordan Saxemard, Sol de Janeiro’s CEO, in the brand’s launch announcement. “We saw an opportunity to introduce a new generation of consumers to Sol de Janeiro through a differentiated combination of premium scent, freshness-enhancing technology and the joyful spirit of Brazil. Pelada perfectly captures that spirit. It’s not about winning, it’s about confidence, connection and showing up as yourself.”

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The campaign leans on that same idea. Brazilian actor André Lamoglia, who fronts the launch, tied the fragrance back to pelada, the pickup soccer tradition the collection is built around. “Growing up in Rio, futebol was never just about the game,” Lamoglia said. “It was where I built friendships, gained confidence, and created memories that have stayed with me my whole life. Play It Your Way celebrates that feeling of belonging and reminds us that the best moments happen when we’re together.”

The timing also reflects how men’s fragrance habits are evolving. Instead of relying on one heavy cologne, more men are reaching for lighter scents that can be reapplied after the gym or before evening plans without overpowering everyone nearby. Whether you’re heading from the weight room to the office or straight to dinner, these fragrances strike the right balance between fresh, long-lasting, and gym-appropriate.

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5 Best Men’s Body Sprays and Mists for the Gym

Sol de Janeiro Cheiroso 10

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Best for: Post-workout confidence

Price: $26

The new Cheiroso 10 blends crushed cardamom, Brazilian pineapple, and cedarwood into a fresh, versatile scent designed to be reapplied throughout the day. Its freshness-enhancing technology helps keep odor in check, making it an easy choice for the transition from the gym to the rest of your day.

OffCourt Performance Body Spray

Best for: High-intensity workouts

Price: $18

Created specifically for active lifestyles, OffCourt’s body spray is formulated to combat post-workout odor while delivering a fresh scent that holds up through long training sessions.

Salt & Stone Black Rose & Oud Body Mist

Best for: An elevated post-workout scent

Price: $45

Salt & Stone’s body mist delivers a more sophisticated take on the post-gym fragrance, pairing rich floral and woody notes with a lightweight format that’s easy to refresh throughout the day.

Chanel Allure Homme Sport

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Best for: A luxury gym fragrance

Price: $173

A longtime favorite, Allure Homme Sport balances crisp citrus with soft woods for a clean, energetic scent that’s noticeable without being overwhelming.

Sol de Janeiro Cheiroso 7

Best for: Everyday workouts

Price: $26

Cheiroso 7 combines wild lavender, salted macadamia nut, and vanilla woods for a clean, approachable fragrance that won’t overpower. Like Cheiroso 10, it’s inspired by Brazil’s soccer culture and designed for easy reapplication.