Best Black Friday K-Beauty Deals 2025 for the Biggest Savings on Dr. Jart+, Sulwhasoo, COSRX & More

K-beauty Black Friday isn’t just about huge discounts, entirely. It’s about scoring formulas that actually deliver real results. This year’s sales give you a chance to stock up on barrier-boosting cleansers, glow-serums, dewy essences, and concentrated repair creams that dovetail with the new wave of “smart glow” skin care.

Here are 25 of the biggest K-beauty deals of the year — with deep discounts on formulas loved by everyone from Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber to the dermatologists who swear by barrier repair and biotech-driven glow.

Abib

Abib Collagen Eye Patch (Abib Store/ Amazon)

Abib Under Eye Mask

Originally $23 → Now $15.95 (31% off)

The Abib Under Eye Mask delivers cooling hydration that de-puffs, smooths fine lines, and refreshes tired under-eyes in minutes.

Abib Retinal Eye Serum Lifting Roller

Originally $19.20 → Now $12 (38% off)

The Abib Retinal Eye Serum Lifting Roller firms and brightens the under-eye area with a cooling metal tip and a blend of retinal, bakuchiol and caffeine.

Aestura

Aestura ATOBARRIER365 Cream With Ceramides

Originally $32 → Now $25.59 (20% off)

The Aestura ATOBARRIER365 Cream uses clinically backed ceramides to lock in hydration and reinforce a compromised skin barrier.

ANUA

ANUA Niacinamide 10 + TXA 4 Serum (ANUA/Amazon)

ANUA Niacinamide 10 + TXA 4 Serum

Originally $22 → Now $15.40 (30% off)

The ANUA Niacinamide 10 + TXA 4 Serum targets dark spots, uneven tone and dullness with a gentle but effective brightening complex.

Beauty of Joseon

Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum

Originally $16.99 → Now $11.90 (30% off)

The Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum smooths early fine lines and brightens the under-eye area with a ginseng-retinal blend.

COSRX

COSRX Under Eye Serum

Originally $28 → Now $15.24 (46% off)

The COSRX Under Eye Serum firms the delicate under-eye skin while reducing dark circles and puffiness with a peptide-rich formula.

Dr. Jart+

Dr.Jart+ Cryo Rubber Cooling Korean Face Mask (DR.JART+/Amazon)

Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Cooling Mask

Originally $16 → Now $11.20 (30% off)

The Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Cooling Mask calms redness and boosts hydration with a two-step cooling treatment that leaves skin visibly refreshed.

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Intensive Soothing Repair Gel Cream

Originally $52 → Now $36.40 (30% off)

The Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Intensive Soothing Repair Gel Cream reduces redness and repairs a stressed barrier with a lightweight, cushiony gel texture.

Dr.Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution Jelly Bear Overnight Lip Mask

Dr.Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution Jelly Bear Korean Overnight Lip Mask (DR.JART+/Amazon)

Originally $25 → Now $17.50 (30% off)

The Vital Hydra Jelly Bear Lip Mask delivers deep overnight hydration with a bouncy, occlusive texture that keeps lips soft and smooth.

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Camo Drops

Originally $49 → Now $34.30 (30% off)

The Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Camo Drops neutralize redness instantly while strengthening sensitive skin with centella and soothing botanicals.

Dr. Jart+ Vita Hydra Solution

Originally $39 → Now $27.30 (30% off)

The Dr. Jart+ Vita Hydra Solution delivers fast-absorbing, long-lasting hydration using hyaluronic acids and vitamin-rich humectants.

Dr. Reju-All

Dr. Reju-All Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream (DR.REJU/Amazon)

Dr. Reju-All Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream

Originally $37.10 → Now $20.90 (44% off)

The Dr. Reju-All Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream restores elasticity and deeply hydrates with a concentrated PDRN repair complex.

GlassFX

GlassFX BARRIERfx Skin Barrier Repair Hydrating Moisturizer

Originally $118 → Now $94 (20% off)

The GlassFX BARRIERfx Skin Barrier Repair Hydrating Moisturizer delivers clinically proven hydration, calming and visible firming in four weeks, using patented biotech to strengthen sensitive skin

HaruHaru Wonder

HaruHaru Wonder Black Rice Barrier Essence

Originally $33 → Now $17.50 (47% off)

The HaruHaru Wonder Black Rice Barrier Essence strengthens skin’s moisture barrier with antioxidants and delivers a dewy, supple glow.

HaruHaru Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner

Originally $13.49 → Now $11.47 (15% off)

The HaruHaru Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner boosts hydration instantly with a silky, antioxidant-rich formula that preps skin for the rest of your routine.

Mediheal

Mediheal Retinol Collagen Under Eye Patches (MEDIHEAL/Amazon)

Mediheal Under Eye Masks

Originally $22 → Now $13.80 (37% off)

The Mediheal Under Eye Masks revive tired eyes with cooling hydrogel patches that soften fine lines and refresh puffiness.

Medicube

Medicube Age-R Booster Pro

Originally $210 → Now $148.45 (29% off)

The Medicube Age-R Booster Pro uses targeted microcurrents to lift, tone and improve absorption of every serum applied afterward.

Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream

Originally $19.98 → Now $11.64 (42% off)

The Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream firms and plumps the skin with a dense, bouncy collagen formula that leaves a glazed, hydrated finish.

Medicube Collagen Overnight Wrapping Peel

Medicube Collagen Overnight Wrapping Facial Mask (MEDICUBE/Amazon)

Originally $18.90 → Now $13.30 (30% off)

The Medicube Collagen Overnight Wrapping Mask gently exfoliates and seals in moisture overnight for smoother, plumper skin by morning.

Medicube Salmon PDRN Masks

Originally $20.90 → Now $13 (38% off)

The Medicube Salmon PDRN Masks brighten, hydrate and calm sensitive skin using PDRN for fast visible repair.

Medicube Zero Pore Pads

Originally $31 → Now $13.90 (55% off)

The Medicube Zero Pore Pads refine pores, smooth uneven texture and control excess oil without stripping the moisture barrier.

Purito

Purito Seoul Wonder Releaf Centella Toner (Unscented)

Originally $24 → Now $9.99 (58% off)

The Purito Wonder Releaf Centella Toner soothes irritation and replenishes moisture with a calming, fragrance-free centella formula.

Rejuran

REJURAN® Turnover Ampoule, c-PDRN® – Original Salmon DNA PDRN Face Serum (REJURAN/Amazon)

Rejuran Salmon PDRN Serum

Originally $52 → Now $33.80 (35% off)

The Rejuran Salmon PDRN Serum boosts elasticity, calms inflammation and supports overall skin repair with its signature PDRN complex.

Sulwhasoo

Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil (SULWHASOO/Amazon)

Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil

Originally $40 → Now $32 (20% off)

The Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil melts makeup and sunscreen effortlessly while nourishing the barrier with ginseng-root ingredients.

The Face Shop

The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Milk & Jelly Double Cleanser

Originally $23 → Now $15.99 (30% off)

The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Milk & Jelly Cleanser removes makeup and impurities while brightening and softening the skin with rice water.

VT Cosmetics

VT COSMETICS CICA Reedle Shot 100 (VT COSMETICS/Amazon)

VT Cosmetics CICA Reedle Shot 100

Originally $30.59 → Now $16 (48% off)

The VT Cosmetics CICA Reedle Shot 100 enhances absorption and strengthens the moisture barrier using micro-spicules and calming CICA.