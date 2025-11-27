Best Black Friday K-Beauty Deals 2025 for the Biggest Savings on Dr. Jart+, Sulwhasoo, COSRX & More
Discover the best Black Friday discounts across K-beauty brands, including Dr. Jart+, COSRX, Sulwhasoo, Beauty of Joseon, Medicube, and more — all vetted for real savings and real results
K-beauty Black Friday isn’t just about huge discounts, entirely. It’s about scoring formulas that actually deliver real results. This year’s sales give you a chance to stock up on barrier-boosting cleansers, glow-serums, dewy essences, and concentrated repair creams that dovetail with the new wave of “smart glow” skin care.
Here are 25 of the biggest K-beauty deals of the year — with deep discounts on formulas loved by everyone from Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber to the dermatologists who swear by barrier repair and biotech-driven glow.
Abib
Abib Under Eye Mask
Originally $23 → Now $15.95 (31% off)
The Abib Under Eye Mask delivers cooling hydration that de-puffs, smooths fine lines, and refreshes tired under-eyes in minutes.
Abib Retinal Eye Serum Lifting Roller
Originally $19.20 → Now $12 (38% off)
The Abib Retinal Eye Serum Lifting Roller firms and brightens the under-eye area with a cooling metal tip and a blend of retinal, bakuchiol and caffeine.
Aestura
Aestura ATOBARRIER365 Cream With Ceramides
Originally $32 → Now $25.59 (20% off)
The Aestura ATOBARRIER365 Cream uses clinically backed ceramides to lock in hydration and reinforce a compromised skin barrier.
ANUA
ANUA Niacinamide 10 + TXA 4 Serum
Originally $22 → Now $15.40 (30% off)
The ANUA Niacinamide 10 + TXA 4 Serum targets dark spots, uneven tone and dullness with a gentle but effective brightening complex.
Beauty of Joseon
Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum
Originally $16.99 → Now $11.90 (30% off)
The Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum smooths early fine lines and brightens the under-eye area with a ginseng-retinal blend.
COSRX
COSRX Under Eye Serum
Originally $28 → Now $15.24 (46% off)
The COSRX Under Eye Serum firms the delicate under-eye skin while reducing dark circles and puffiness with a peptide-rich formula.
Dr. Jart+
Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Cooling Mask
Originally $16 → Now $11.20 (30% off)
The Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Cooling Mask calms redness and boosts hydration with a two-step cooling treatment that leaves skin visibly refreshed.
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Intensive Soothing Repair Gel Cream
Originally $52 → Now $36.40 (30% off)
The Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Intensive Soothing Repair Gel Cream reduces redness and repairs a stressed barrier with a lightweight, cushiony gel texture.
Dr.Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution Jelly Bear Overnight Lip Mask
Originally $25 → Now $17.50 (30% off)
The Vital Hydra Jelly Bear Lip Mask delivers deep overnight hydration with a bouncy, occlusive texture that keeps lips soft and smooth.
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Camo Drops
Originally $49 → Now $34.30 (30% off)
The Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Camo Drops neutralize redness instantly while strengthening sensitive skin with centella and soothing botanicals.
Dr. Jart+ Vita Hydra Solution
Originally $39 → Now $27.30 (30% off)
The Dr. Jart+ Vita Hydra Solution delivers fast-absorbing, long-lasting hydration using hyaluronic acids and vitamin-rich humectants.
Dr. Reju-All
Dr. Reju-All Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream
Originally $37.10 → Now $20.90 (44% off)
The Dr. Reju-All Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream restores elasticity and deeply hydrates with a concentrated PDRN repair complex.
GlassFX
GlassFX BARRIERfx Skin Barrier Repair Hydrating Moisturizer
Originally $118 → Now $94 (20% off)
The GlassFX BARRIERfx Skin Barrier Repair Hydrating Moisturizer delivers clinically proven hydration, calming and visible firming in four weeks, using patented biotech to strengthen sensitive skin
HaruHaru Wonder
HaruHaru Wonder Black Rice Barrier Essence
Originally $33 → Now $17.50 (47% off)
The HaruHaru Wonder Black Rice Barrier Essence strengthens skin’s moisture barrier with antioxidants and delivers a dewy, supple glow.
HaruHaru Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner
Originally $13.49 → Now $11.47 (15% off)
The HaruHaru Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner boosts hydration instantly with a silky, antioxidant-rich formula that preps skin for the rest of your routine.
Mediheal
Mediheal Under Eye Masks
Originally $22 → Now $13.80 (37% off)
The Mediheal Under Eye Masks revive tired eyes with cooling hydrogel patches that soften fine lines and refresh puffiness.
Medicube
Medicube Age-R Booster Pro
Originally $210 → Now $148.45 (29% off)
The Medicube Age-R Booster Pro uses targeted microcurrents to lift, tone and improve absorption of every serum applied afterward.
Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream
Originally $19.98 → Now $11.64 (42% off)
The Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream firms and plumps the skin with a dense, bouncy collagen formula that leaves a glazed, hydrated finish.
Medicube Collagen Overnight Wrapping Peel
Originally $18.90 → Now $13.30 (30% off)
The Medicube Collagen Overnight Wrapping Mask gently exfoliates and seals in moisture overnight for smoother, plumper skin by morning.
Medicube Salmon PDRN Masks
Originally $20.90 → Now $13 (38% off)
The Medicube Salmon PDRN Masks brighten, hydrate and calm sensitive skin using PDRN for fast visible repair.
Medicube Zero Pore Pads
Originally $31 → Now $13.90 (55% off)
The Medicube Zero Pore Pads refine pores, smooth uneven texture and control excess oil without stripping the moisture barrier.
Purito
Purito Seoul Wonder Releaf Centella Toner (Unscented)
Originally $24 → Now $9.99 (58% off)
The Purito Wonder Releaf Centella Toner soothes irritation and replenishes moisture with a calming, fragrance-free centella formula.
Rejuran
Rejuran Salmon PDRN Serum
Originally $52 → Now $33.80 (35% off)
The Rejuran Salmon PDRN Serum boosts elasticity, calms inflammation and supports overall skin repair with its signature PDRN complex.
Sulwhasoo
Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil
Originally $40 → Now $32 (20% off)
The Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil melts makeup and sunscreen effortlessly while nourishing the barrier with ginseng-root ingredients.
The Face Shop
The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Milk & Jelly Double Cleanser
Originally $23 → Now $15.99 (30% off)
The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Milk & Jelly Cleanser removes makeup and impurities while brightening and softening the skin with rice water.
VT Cosmetics
VT Cosmetics CICA Reedle Shot 100
Originally $30.59 → Now $16 (48% off)
The VT Cosmetics CICA Reedle Shot 100 enhances absorption and strengthens the moisture barrier using micro-spicules and calming CICA.