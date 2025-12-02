Advertisement
Healthy Skin

Dr. Pimple Popper Turned Acne Education Into a Skincare Line People Actually Use

Dr. Sandra Lee | Dr. Pimple Popper
Social media made millions of people fluent in salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide. Now, Dr. Pimple Popper simplifies acne care with a simple dermatologist-designed routine.

Sara Kitnick
Ryla Manalang
By Sara Kitnick and Ryla Manalang
Before Dr. Sandra Lee became Dr. Pimple Popper, the phrase “salicylic acid” did not exactly roll off the average shopper’s tongue. Acne-care aisles were confusing. Dozens of boxes, dozens of claims, and no clear way to know which ingredients did what.

Then we got to the point where everyone online started asking the same question: What am I supposed to use on my skin? And Lee started answering publicly.

Her pimple-popping videos drew millions of views, but what people really stayed for was the education. Short, digestible explanations of how acne works and which treatments actually help. Suddenly, ingredient literacy became a cultural moment. We learned how benzoyl peroxide fights bacteria. We learned what sulfur can do for inflammation. And maybe for the first time, how to build a real acne routine.

“People didn’t know what any of these ingredients did,” she told LA Times Studios in a recent interview. “Now they do, because of social media,” she says, because it has given her the ability to teach in an accessible way.

Dermatology, she said, shouldn’t feel like a locked room you can only enter after a six-month waitlist or paying high copays. If someone can understand their breakout and treat it at home with the right tools, that’s a win.

That education sparked something bigger. As viewers started to be able to identify many of their own skin issues, Dr. Lee wanted to create products she knew could help. “You walk into a drugstore and it’s confusing,” Lee said. “There are so many products, so many claims, and you don’t know what any of them do.”

That frustration prompted her to create SLMD Skincare. A line she refers to as her “baby.” Instead of chasing novelty ingredients, Lee is focusing on formulas she knows work. “We’re not mining exotic berries from some random mountain,” she said jokingly. Just ingredients proven to work.

And the SLMD Acne System is a kit she uses to teach a simple sequence...cleanse, treat, and moisturize. The routine doesn’t require a full bathroom shelf or a 12-step ritual… just the right actives and a clear plan.

Why Ingredient Literacy Changed the Way People Treat Acne

On TikTok and Instagram, ingredient education transformed skincare from a guessing game into something empowering. People began recognizing their symptoms, researching ingredients, and building routines that actually made sense.

According to Lee, this shift matters because it gives people a sense of agency as well as results. “It puts the power in your own hands,” she explained. “You feel like you figured out how to treat your acne, not that you had to wait for a doctor to do it for you.”

This cultural pivot shows up in search trends, too. More and more of us are now searching for benzoyl peroxide vs. salicylic acid, best dermatologist acne routine, and simple acne routines. We now understand ingredients, but still are looking for clarity.

And SLMD’s formulas lean into that mindset. Instead of long lists of unrecognizable actives, SLMD reinforces what works... benzoyl peroxide to target acne-causing bacteria, salicylic acid to unclog pores, and gentle moisturizers to keep the skin barrier steady through the process. It’s skincare rooted in real medical science.

Democratizing Dermatology in a Moment When Access Really Matters

Lee also explains that many people can’t just see a dermatologist whenever they’d like, nor should they have to. Appointments can be booked months out. Insurance coverage might not be consistent. Transportation and costs are also barriers. So education really becomes more than a nice bonus, but a form of health access.

Her content has helped normalize the idea that acne is treatable at home when you understand its causes and use the right ingredients consistently.

Where SLMD Goes From Here

SLMD has expanded into retailers like Sprouts, which is well-timed. Consumers are actively searching for dermatologist-recommended treatments, affordable active ingredients, and routines they don’t need a medical degree to follow. SLMD meets all three.

So, what’s next for Lee? Well, she says the team is constantly developing ideas and refining formulas, although for now, seeing the line on shelves is something she’s genuinely proud of.

Click here to learn more about Dr. Pimple Popper

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

Ryla Manalang

Ryla Manalang is an Intern at LA Times Studios.

