Polyglutamic Acid vs. Hyaluronic Acid: Which is More Hydrating?

What’s the difference between HA and PGA?

Both hyaluronic acid (HA) and polyglutamic acid (PGA) are superstars for hydration, but they work in distinctly different ways. And together, they’re a game-changing duo for late summer and fall skin. Hyaluronic acid is famous for holding up to 1,000 times its weight in water, delivering instant plumpness but sometimes leaving skin feeling sticky or prone to moisture loss, especially as the air gets drier.

Polyglutamic acid ups the ante. Research says it can hold up to four times more moisture than HA, but that it works differently. It forms an invisible, breathable film on the skin’s surface that locks in hydration and strengthens the barrier against environmental stress, even slowing the enzymes that break down HA. Where HA draws moisture into the skin, PGA helps keep it there. Dermatologists now recommend layering both: HA as the inner hydrator, PGA as the outer seal. This double-hit routine not only boosts dewiness but also helps calm sensitivity, support skin resilience, and keep your glow going strong through seasonal shifts.

Still loyal to that trusty hyaluronic acid serum every time your skin cries out for moisture? You’re in good company. This molecule has dominated the hydration game for a decade, becoming the poster child for “dewy” skin among beauty insiders and dermatologists alike. But new sets of hydrators are quietly changing the rules.

Now, it’s all about ingredients that flex with your life, protect your barrier, and make your glow more resilient than ever. As humidity drops and temperatures fluctuate, your skin’s barrier gets stressed, making traditional hydration strategies less effective. “Skin hydration isn’t just about adding water, it’s about holding onto it,” explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hope Mitchell.

Polyglutamic Acid + Snow Mushroom

Polyglutamic acid is a next-gen hydrator with real staying power. Think of it as a lightweight, breathable shield that locks in moisture right at the surface, so your skin doesn’t lose it to the dry, swirling fall air. “Polyglutamic acid is a larger molecule,” Dr. Mitchell explains. “It sits on top of the skin, forming a breathable film that locks in water while still hydrating.” PGA forms a protective film, reducing transepidermal water loss and helping skin stay plump and resilient, even as the seasons flip. Translation? More bounce and fewer fine lines.

Snow mushroom (aka tremella), on the other hand, works differently and acts like tiny water magnets…drawing hydration into the skin. K-beauty devotees have nicknamed it “ nature’s hyaluronic acid ,” but new research shows its unique polysaccharides may keep skin hydrated even longer than synthetic HA, especially when your skin barrier is stressed Mitchell explains that snow mushroom can be exceptionally soothing when the skin transitions from humid heat to drier fall air.

Don’t skip on moisture

It’s tempting to ditch heavy creams as the weather cools, but here’s the fall update: lighter layers still rule, but with a focus on barrier support. Swap your thickest balms for hydrating essences and water-light serums that feature polyglutamic acid and tremella. Lock everything in with a gel-cream packed with ceramides — this minimalist layering helps sensitive skin handle both humidity and dryness.

This is the moment for skin barrier repair . When your face feels tight, itchy, or just out of sorts as the air shifts, the real culprit is usually a compromised barrier. Experts say that proper hydration is essential for supporting skin structure and delivering nutrients to skin cells which is why combining hydrators like PGA and tremella with barrier boosters like niacinamide is key for smoother, calmer skin through seasonal changes .

The changing season isn’t just about moisture but about gentle actives like bakuchiol and azelaic acid to help you keep your glow without the risk of irritation. Bakuchiol evens out tone and smooths lines, while azelaic acid tackles redness and brightens stubborn spots.

Hydrating product picks to shop

The new science of skin hydration is that you now get to pick ingredients that align with your barrier and calendar.

