Small. Pink. Powerful.

Here’s how this supercharged and biology-backed beauty serum is changing the expectations of what skincare can deliver. We investigate PTT-6, this new active ingredient.

When was the last time you really took inventory of your skin care routine? In the crowded world of skin products, every company is selling solutions that seem so often to be impossible – look younger, “reverse” aging, etc. – that it can be easy to get lost if not entirely frustrated with choices. In addition, even if something does seem to have promising results, one’s skin is an individual quality; no two are alike. So how do you make an informed choice without filling a cabinet with wasted money or trial and error?

The answer, says Dr. Manav Bawa, is to trust the science.

Dr. Bawa, who runs the UK-based TIME Clinic , is a firm supporter of science-backed results, and believes the next generation of skincare that will make a difference will come from skin regeneration technology. He has been adopting this evidence-based, science-driven approach in his clinic in the form of Calecim Professional .

PTT-6 contains a unique mix of growth factors mimicking the same environment that helps a newborn’s skin regenerate and heal rapidly.

“Few have impressed me like Calecim’s Professional Serum ,” said Dr. Bawa, a cosmetic doctor, clinic director and lecturer in aesthetic medicine whose career has spanned multiple decades and fields. Calecim offers a range of skin and hair serums featuring its proprietary PTT-6 formulation, a highly researched active ingredient known for its positive effects on skin and hair follicles.

What truly sets this technology apart is the source of PTT-6 . It is an active complex composed of exosomes, growth factors and proteins derived from an ethical source. These exosomes come from the cord lining, a patented source historically used in wound healing therapies. Researchers found a link between cellular repair and anti-aging benefits. Now, reformulated for the beauty industry and utilizing extract from red deer cord, Calecim’s products have gained recognition from everyone – from beauty influencers to medical professionals – for their ability to rejuvenate and renew skin of any age or condition.

The Professional Serum can be used everyday but it is especially effective after laser treatments, microneedling or cosmetic procedures.

“Calecim’s PTT-6 contains a unique mix of growth factors mimicking the same environment that helps a newborn’s skin regenerate and heal rapidly,” said Dr. Bawa. He uses the brand’s Professional Serum as part of his clinical services, served up together with laser treatments, RF microneedling and other skin treatments. “In clinical practice, this translates into faster skin recovery and visible improvement in fine lines, elasticity and skin tone.”

Dr. Bawa emphasizes that the approach of Calecim , unlike many “de-aging” beauty products, is in no way harsh, nor does it overly strip skin of its protective barrier. In fact, he says, it’s the formulation’s scientific nature to be healing and regenerative – after all, it is an offshoot of skin repair technology – creating a nurturing, reparative environment for your skin.

“ Calecim’s technology contains high concentrations of cytokines – cell-signaling proteins that naturally reduce inflammation, promote healing and support skin regeneration,” he said. “This anti-inflammatory action is what makes the serum not only effective but extremely kind to the skin – ideal even for those with sensitive or compromised skin barriers.”

Doctors use the Calecim serum after in-office procedures to enhance the skin’s ability to heal.

This ability to enhance your skin’s healing ability is why Dr. Bawa includes the Calecim serum in every advanced skin treatment TIME Clinic offers. “It’s that versatile and effective,” he said.

There were requests to expand this technology beyond the clinics and make it more accessible for home use, as patients often returned long after their treatments to continue using the Professional Serum . They reported seeing better results with their treatments and wanted to maintain those effects – focused on achieving more resilient, healthy skin that was less sensitive and had more bounce. Today, the complete range of Calecim skin and hair products is available directly through the brand’s website and at spas and salons across Southern California. These products can be used by anyone seeking to maximize their skincare routine and sustain their results.

“When I use it consistently … I see results that no other product has delivered. The skin feels stronger and more resilient.” — Cristina Muise

Take it from Cristina Muise , a beauty influencer in her 50s who offers an unfiltered take on skin care, especially how to maximize a routine in middle age. Her advice offered on TikTok has garnered her a dedicated following of over 500 thousand people who love her practical and reliable guidance for taking the best care of ourselves. She enthusiastically recommends the Calecim Professional Serum .

“I’d recommend Calecim to anyone with mature skin or really anyone looking to improve their skin’s regenerative capacity. It’s especially effective after laser treatments, microneedling or cosmetic procedures,” she said. “I’d suggest starting with the Professional Serum , especially if you’re post-procedure or want to target visible signs of aging. The Eye Cream is also a favorite of mine as it can make such a marked difference in the crepey, sagging areas of the eyelid.”

Muise, who can be seen using Calecim products on her popular platform (as well as dispensing some emotional wisdom or a killer recipe for meatballs ), says, “What sets Calecim apart is its regenerative power. When I use it consistently … I see results that no other product has delivered. The skin feels stronger, more resilient, and it responds better to everything else in my routine.”

“I always apply the Deer Serum before any other serum to really let it penetrate,” she said.

“Honestly?” said Muise. “That’s when the magic happens.”

