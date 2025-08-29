Advertisement
Skin

Waterless Skincare Deals This Labor Day Celebs Actually Use

Waterless skincare products | Labor day sale
(Courtesy of Tatcha/Revolve Beauty)

From Reese Witherspoon’s brightening oil to Victoria Beckham’s body glow staple, these waterless (aka anhydrous) skincare favorites are on sale now — with Labor Day promos, free gifts, and insider-loved picks you’ll actually want in your cart.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Waterless skincare has been having a moment. Not because it’s trendy, but because it’s practical. By skipping water, these anhydrous formulas raise the ceiling on actives and cut filler. As dermatologist Hadley King, MD, puts it, they’re “formulated without water as a primary ingredient,” which means ingredients can be “more concentrated.” She also says water-based products often need more preservatives (a trigger for sensitive types) while waterless options lean on humectants, emollients and occlusives to hydrate, cushion the skin barrier and lock moisture in. But, not every ingredient plays well without water (some peptides and vitamin C formats still need it). With that in mind, here are the 11 solid balms, bars and oils that deliver the benefits. And the best part? Right now, some of the industry’s most iconic anhydrous products are on sale or come with serious freebies.

NEWSLETTER

Ignite your wellness journey with expert insights and guidance, delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up

8 Waterless Skincare Products On Sale This Weekend

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil

Biossance Squalane Vitamin C
(Courtesy of Amazon)

Waterless brightening oil with squalane and stable vitamin C.
Promo: Free 4-pc “Mini Icons” gift on $85+ (sitewide).
Celebrity favorite: Reese Witherspoon.
Where to buy: Biossance

Advertisement

OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil

Osea Algae Body Oil
(Courtesy of Revolve)

Anhydrous body oil with firming Undaria algae.
Promo: Labor Day offer (Aug. 27–Sept. 1, 2025): up to 4 free gifts and discounted bundles.
Celebrity favorite: Victoria Beckham.
Where to buy: OSEA Malibu

Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm

Versed day dissolve cleansing balm
(Courtesy of Revolve)
Advertisement

Anhydrous balm cleanser, minimal scent, removes SPF and makeup.
Promo: On sale for $17.99 at Versed
Where to buy: Versed

Tatcha The Serum Stick

Tatcha: The Serum Stick Line-Smoothing Treatment & Touch Up Balm
(Courtesy of TATCHA)

Squalane-based treatment stick for priming, hydration, and travel ease.
Promo: “Curate Your Own Set” ongoing deal—save up to 15% when you build a set.
Celebrity favorite: Tatcha is often seen in Meghan Markle’s and Kim Kardashian’s beauty rotations.
Where to buy: Tatcha

Advertisement

What’s trending in skincare

RéVive Glow Elixir Hydrating Radiance Oil

ReVive glow Elixir radiance oil
(Courtesy of Revolve)

Luxurious waterless face oil for radiance.

Promo: On sale for $100 at Revolve.

Celebrity favorite: RéVive is a quiet luxury staple on Hollywood vanities.

Where to buy: Revolve Beauty

hers Effortless Glow Face Oil

Hers Glow Face Oil
(Courtesy of Revolve)

Waterless face oil.
Promo: On sale for $17 at Revolve.
Celebrity favorite: A go-to among minimalist beauty influencers.
Where to buy: Revolve Beauty

RÓEN Elixir Lip Oil Balm

Oil-rich, waterless lip balm.
Promo: On sale for $20 at Revolve.
Celebrity favorite: Spotted in celebrity MUA kits for dewy lip looks.
Where to buy: Revolve Beauty

Advertisement

Elemis Superfood Facial Oil

Elemis Superfood Facial Oil
(Courtesy of Revolve)

Nutrient-dense waterless facial oil with flaxseed, daikon, and broccoli seed oil.
Promo: 25% off sitewide + free gifts at $140+/$185+ during current sale.
Where to buy: Elemis US

Click here to learn more about Dr. Hadley King

MORE LIVE & WELL

Botox questions to ask before treatment

Smart Botox Questions You Should Be Asking

Dhaka, Bangladesh- 26 Oct 2024: Hello Fresh logo is displayed on smartphone.

How To Save on HelloFresh in 2025 With Promo Codes, Free Meals, and More

Skin Tints With SPF That Actually Match, Last, and Protect

Skin Tints With SPF That Actually Match, Last, and Protect

Photo of Serena Williams

Serena Williams Says She’s More Active Now Than Ever — And Her Makeup Had to Keep Up

Gen z people, smile and relationship in restaurant while drinking smoothie with minerals

Gen Z’s Mineral Fix: Magnesium, Potassium & Iodine

Cute children with parents having fun on bed together at home

Still on summer hours? Here’s how to get everyone sleeping like a human again

Electrolytes and Hydration. Water glasses Courtesy of Moon Juice

Is Your Hydration Routine Actually Working After 40?

Nina Westbrook & Sharndre Kushor launch therapist-designed emotional wellness app Nebbi to help prevent burnout

Nina Westbrook’s New App Nebbi Wants to Catch You Before Burnout Sets In

Blonde woman using her mobile phone while drinking fruit detox juice in the kitchen at home.

Debunking #GutTok — What Works & What Doesn’t

collagen peptide anti aging serum

Polyglutamic Acid vs. Hyaluronic Acid: Which is More Hydrating?

Stuttgart, Germany - 08-16-2024: Person holding cellphone with webpage of US health app company Noom Inc. in front of business logo.

How to Save at Noom: Promo Codes, Free Trials & Smart Wellness Perks

Happy multiracial business people having a lunch break outside office

The Productivity Hack Brain Experts Swear By: Mindful Breaks at Work

SkinLive & Well
Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, producing and curating content in collaboration with experts, brands, and creators.

Advertisement
Advertisement