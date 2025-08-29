Waterless Skincare Deals This Labor Day Celebs Actually Use

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Waterless skincare has been having a moment. Not because it’s trendy, but because it’s practical. By skipping water, these anhydrous formulas raise the ceiling on actives and cut filler. As dermatologist Hadley King, MD, puts it, they’re “formulated without water as a primary ingredient,” which means ingredients can be “more concentrated.” She also says water-based products often need more preservatives (a trigger for sensitive types) while waterless options lean on humectants, emollients and occlusives to hydrate, cushion the skin barrier and lock moisture in. But, not every ingredient plays well without water (some peptides and vitamin C formats still need it). With that in mind, here are the 11 solid balms, bars and oils that deliver the benefits. And the best part? Right now, some of the industry’s most iconic anhydrous products are on sale or come with serious freebies.

8 Waterless Skincare Products On Sale This Weekend

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil

(Courtesy of Amazon)

Waterless brightening oil with squalane and stable vitamin C.

Promo: Free 4-pc “Mini Icons” gift on $85+ (sitewide).

Celebrity favorite: Reese Witherspoon.

Where to buy: Biossance

OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil

(Courtesy of Revolve)

Anhydrous body oil with firming Undaria algae.

Promo: Labor Day offer (Aug. 27–Sept. 1, 2025): up to 4 free gifts and discounted bundles.

Celebrity favorite: Victoria Beckham.

Where to buy: OSEA Malibu

Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm

Versed day dissolve cleansing balm (Courtesy of Revolve)

Anhydrous balm cleanser, minimal scent, removes SPF and makeup.

Promo: On sale for $17.99 at Versed

Where to buy: Versed

Tatcha The Serum Stick

(Courtesy of TATCHA)

Squalane-based treatment stick for priming, hydration, and travel ease.

Promo: “Curate Your Own Set” ongoing deal—save up to 15% when you build a set.

Celebrity favorite: Tatcha is often seen in Meghan Markle’s and Kim Kardashian’s beauty rotations.

Where to buy: Tatcha

RéVive Glow Elixir Hydrating Radiance Oil

(Courtesy of Revolve)

Luxurious waterless face oil for radiance.

Promo: On sale for $100 at Revolve.

Celebrity favorite: RéVive is a quiet luxury staple on Hollywood vanities.

Where to buy: Revolve Beauty

hers Effortless Glow Face Oil

(Courtesy of Revolve)

Waterless face oil.

Promo: On sale for $17 at Revolve.

Celebrity favorite: A go-to among minimalist beauty influencers.

Where to buy: Revolve Beauty

RÓEN Elixir Lip Oil Balm

Oil-rich, waterless lip balm.

Promo: On sale for $20 at Revolve.

Celebrity favorite: Spotted in celebrity MUA kits for dewy lip looks.

Where to buy: Revolve Beauty

Elemis Superfood Facial Oil

Elemis Superfood Facial Oil (Courtesy of Revolve)

Nutrient-dense waterless facial oil with flaxseed, daikon, and broccoli seed oil.

Promo: 25% off sitewide + free gifts at $140+/$185+ during current sale.

Where to buy: Elemis US

