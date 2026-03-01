Why your skin is changing even when your routine isn’t

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Skin changes rarely arrive all at once. They tend to surface in small, almost unnoticeable adjustments. You wait a little longer before reaching for an active. Maybe you pause before introducing something new. What once went away overnight begins to hang around longer, and the idea of “normal” starts waver.

Live & Well Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

These are the kinds of shifts Dr. Jessica Wu describes hearing about every day. She has been treating patients for 25 years and in her experience, frustrations arise when the usual explanations stop matching what they’re noticing. That disconnect tends to surface in subtle ways.

RELATED: How to Build a Skincare Routine That Actually Works

Advertisement

“We need to look at biomarkers,” Wu said in conversation at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, where wellness programming has started to incorporate biomarker-driven platforms like Hundred Health, reflecting a broader shift toward more data-informed approaches to health.

Instead of asking, “What treatments should I be using? What’s the best laser? Which filler should I use?” she encourages patients to look at their bloodwork for clues to smoother, healthier skin.

It’s in that shift, from what to use to what’s underlying, that the conversation begins to change.

Advertisement

Why skin changes don’t always show up in your routine

Skin isn’t always the main concern when people start looking more closely at their health, but it’s often where something first feels different. Products that once felt neutral start to feel irritating, even when you haven’t changed anything in your skincare routine.

RELATED: What Celebrities Are Doing Instead of Fillers Before Big Events

In Wu’s experience, these shifts rarely come down to one issue. They tend to unfold gradually, showing up as patterns that are easy to dismiss at first but harder to ignore over time.

She describes inflammation at this level as something that doesn’t announce itself directly. Instead, it builds quietly, influencing how the body allocates its resources.

How stress and cortisol can affect your skin over time

Stress often plays a role, though not always in ways that feel obvious. It’s less about acute stress and more about what accumulates.

“High cortisol is catabolic. It breaks down your tissues,” Wu explains. And the effects aren’t immediate. They tend to show up gradually, influencing how the skin repairs and maintains itself over time.

Advertisement

RELATED: Can You Really Lift Your Face Without Surgery?

She points to cortisone as a separate but familiar example of how reducing inflammation can come with trade-offs. “Yes, it will reduce the inflammation temporarily,” Wu explains. “But it’s also catabolic, and so I don’t want it to break down my healthy tissue.”

The distinction is that something can reduce inflammation in the short term while contributing to breakdown over time.

Sleep enters the picture in a similar way, Wu explains. It’s widely understood, but less often considered in detail. “Sleep seems so simple,” Wu says. “But actually, it turns out that a lot of things happen to the skin specifically in sleep. Growth hormone is secreted in deep sleep.”

These processes don’t call attention to themselves, but they influence how fully the skin is able to repair.

Why more isn’t always better for your skin — from irritation to GLP-1 effects

There’s a point where irritation becomes familiar enough to feel expected. Over time, visible reaction gets interpreted as effectiveness. My face isn’t burning. My skin isn’t turning red. Does this mean it’s not working? No.

Advertisement

Wu describes seeing these assumptions often. But the skin doesn’t always make that distinction.

Face Care 11 Trending Skincare Ingredients You Should Know About From NAD+ precursors and ectoin to beta-glucan, these 11 skincare ingredients help support hydration, strengthen the skin barrier, and improve overall skin health.

“Chronic inflammation… will release compounds… that break down your collagen,” she says. At the same time, more has entered the equation. Wu explains that stronger actives and frequent treatments, while trying to “accelerate results,” in some cases, actually increase the overall inflammatory load on the skin.

RELATED: How Estrogen Facial Cream is Redefining Anti-Aging Skincare

“We want to do the best we can for our health, for our bodies,” Wu says. “But it can be very shocking to the system… everything done to an extreme… is shocking to the system.” She points to GLP-1 medications as one example. “I prescribe it to my patients in certain situations, but it can be taken to an extreme… very gaunt skin, loose skin.”

The changes aren’t only about visible volume. “There are receptors on skin cells for GLP-1… that’s really new research that’s just starting to be looked at,” she says. At the same time, rapid shifts in muscle and structure can alter how the skin is supported, often becoming noticeable only after those changes have already taken place. Over time, the conversation shifts away from what is added and toward what is maintained. “The skin cells like to be stretched, and they like movement,” Wu says.

Healthy Skin Is Waterless Beauty Better for Your Skin Barrier? Curious about waterless beauty? Discover how solid skincare formulas offer potent ingredients, fewer irritants, and powerful support for sensitive or aging skin barriers, according to dermatologists.

Fibroblasts, the cells responsible for producing collagen, respond to mechanical signals. When that stimulation is reduced, their activity changes. This has influenced how she approaches treatments that were once designed to eliminate movement entirely. Now, Wu says, thinking has shifted.

Advertisement

RELATED: The “Unsexy” Longevity Factor Experts Say Matters More Than Collagen

“You are losing that stretch of the skin that keeps the fibroblast… that keeps the collagen young.” Rather than removing movement altogether, her focus has turned to preserving enough of it to maintain how the skin continues to function.

Why your skin is changing even when your routine isn’t

Wu explains that over time, the body becomes less effective at regulating inflammation, allowing it to build more easily. For women, that shift can feel more abrupt. “It is a much steeper decline around perimenopause and menopause,” she says.

As that regulation changes, the effects begin to layer. “Sensitivity increases. Recovery slows. Collagen production declines,” Wu continues.

You might not notice it directly because it’s showing up in how your skin responds. It takes longer to bounce back. It gets irritated more easily. Things that once felt fine suddenly don’t. And so it’s less about changing everything at once, and more about paying attention to what your skin is responding to.

Click here to learn more about Dr. Jessica Wu.