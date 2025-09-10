How AI and Battery-Free Earbuds Could Transform Bedtime

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Very few people are sleeping well these days. It’s gone from an afterthought to a modern health crisis. Nearly nine out of ten adults say they have trouble sleeping, and a solid third of us are living with what experts call “sleep poverty.” A lovely tangle of noise, stress, and bad habits that leaves millions of us exhausted.

That’s the problem London-based startup Somni set out to solve. Founded by father-and-son team Keith and Charles Phillips, the company specializes in sleep-focused wearables and audio innovations, not just data tracking. Their debut product, SomniBuds, does not use batteries and combines an ultra-thin design with overnight wireless power. The details, outlined in a recent press release, frame the technology as a direct response to the growing sleep-health crisis.

Battery-Free Sleep Earbuds: Built for Real-Life Bedtimes

Keith Phillips, Somni’s co-founder, has spent years looking at what keeps people awake. “Sleep earbuds haven’t been solving the problem until now,” he said in the company’s press release. “They’re uncomfortable, they don’t last the night, and they limit how you listen. SomniBuds are here to change that.”

The solution? Ultra-thin earbuds powered wirelessly by what they call a SomniMat you sleep with under your pillow. Phillips says the goal goes beyond hardware: “Sleep isn’t a luxury, it’s the essential foundation for better health and quality of life.

SomniBuds are designed to disappear as soon as your head hits the pillow… just pure, peaceful comfort.” Interestingly, the tech wasn’t born in a lab but adapted from audio systems originally designed for motorcycle helmets. If it can handle the roar of a freeway, it can probably handle snoring.

AI-Powered Sleep Earbuds: Personalization in Real Time

Another example is Ozlo Sleepbuds, a device developed by Ozlo Innovation, a U.S.-based wellness tech company focused on sleep and relaxation tools. These earbuds use light, sound, and temperature sensors to adjust audio automatically when you drift off, aiming to mask noise and help you stay asleep longer.

Another player, For Me Buds, analyzes your heart rate and movement to play binaural beats tuned to your sleep stage. Their companion app even generates AI-driven sleep reports each morning with personalized suggestions.

Instead of simply reporting your poor sleep the next day, these devices try to improve it while it’s happening, like a sleep coach you don’t have to talk to.

What Science Says

The wellness industry has no shortage of devices promising better sleep, but research is starting to back up some of the claims.

A study of health-care shift workers using noise-masking earbuds found a 0.5-point boost in self-reported sleep quality and a 0.6-point drop in daytime sleepiness on a 0–7 scale when the earbuds were used overnight. The improvements were even greater for those who started out with the worst sleep.

Another small clinical trial showed that noise-masking devices didn’t just make people feel like they slept better but also improved some objective sleep measures.

And while people have long used music or podcasts to fall asleep, audiologists caution against cranking the volume. The Cleveland Clinic notes that exposure above 90–100 dB for long stretches can increase hearing-damage risk, especially if you’re asleep and unaware. That’s why noise-masking technology, which works by reducing disruptive sounds rather than drowning them out, is gaining traction.

What’s Available Now vs. Coming Soon

Most of these next-gen devices haven’t hit mass release yet:



SomniBuds are slated for Kickstarter in late summer 2025 .

are slated for Kickstarter in . Ozlo Sleepbuds and For Me Buds remain in testing, with rollouts expected between late 2025 and 2026.

And for those who want something today, the Anker Soundcore

Sleep A30 is already available, offering active noise cancellation, adaptive snore masking, and sleep monitoring for about $139.

Soundcore Sleep A30

With battery-free hardware removing charging anxiety, AI tools personalizing the experience, and early research pointing to measurable benefits, bedtime tech seems to be evolving from novelty to necessity.

