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Sleep Quality

Don’t Buy Bed Sheets Until You Understand Thread Count vs. Weave

High-quality bed sheets made with breathable cotton can improve comfort and sleep quality, regardless of thread count.
(Courtesy of Agustín Farías)

Think a higher thread count means better sheets? Sleep experts explain why weave, fiber quality, and materials matter far more for comfort and better sleep.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
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The bedding aisle has a marketing problem that’s been running unchecked for decades. Retailers stack thread counts into the thousands, packaging promises luxury, and most shoppers leave having optimized for a number that sleep researchers and textile experts largely agree means very little.

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The metric took hold in the 1990s, when a handful of luxury brands began using thread count as a proxy for quality. Competitors followed, manufacturers found ways to inflate the numbers using multi-ply yarns (which twist multiple thinner threads together before weaving to artificially double or triple the stated count, and the arms race has continued ever since. The result is a market where a 1,200-thread-count sheet made from short-staple cotton in a synthetic blend routinely underperforms a 300-count sheet made from long-staple Egyptian cotton. Shoppers have no obvious way to know this from the label.

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What the label also doesn’t tell you: the variable that most directly determines how a sheet feels and functions isn’t thread count at all. It’s the weave. “Percale tends to be more crisp and cool, like hotel bedding, whereas sateen tends to be silkier, smoother, and warmer feeling,” says Bryan Ginberg, CEO of Doze, a bedding company focused on weave-forward design.

Neither construction is objectively better. Hot sleepers and anyone in a warm climate will typically perform better on percale. Cooler sleepers, people in colder environments, or anyone who wants a sheet that falls and drapes like fabric rather than lying flat, will gravitate toward sateen. The problem is that most shoppers never get to this decision because thread count gets there first.

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The Thread Count Myth: Why Higher Numbers Don’t Mean Better Sheets

Thread count, which measures how many horizontal and vertical threads are packed into a single square inch of fabric, became a shorthand for quality decades ago and has been misused ever since. Once a sheet reaches roughly 300 to 400 threads per inch using high-quality fibers, additional thread count adds weight but not softness or durability, according to Ginberg.

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“A lot of brands inflate the numbers using lower-quality, multi-ply yarns,” he says. “So it feels heavier, but won’t get as soft as a quality thread before it starts falling apart.” Multi-ply yarns, which twist multiple thinner threads together before weaving, can technically double or triple the stated count while delivering a denser, stiffer fabric.

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Percale vs. Sateen: How Sheet Weave Dictates Your Sleep Temperature

What actually predicts sheet longevity and feel? Fiber length and type. Long-staple cotton, which refers to cotton varieties bred for longer individual fibers that spin into stronger, smoother yarn, holds up to repeated washing without pilling. Belgian flax linen, which is woven from the flax plant and prized for its moisture-wicking properties and durability, softens with each wash rather than degrading. Both will outperform a 1,000-thread-count sheet made from short-staple cotton regardless of the number on the package.

How to Choose High-Quality Bedding That Lasts

Beyond weave and fiber, two factors most directly disrupt sleep at the material level. Heat retention and skin irritation. Allergens, including dust mites, which colonize bedding made from animal-derived or moisture-retaining materials, can trigger inflammation responses that fragment sleep architecture without the sleeper knowing the source. “Both of these can typically be solved by choosing high-quality, all-natural materials like 100% cotton or linen,” Ginberg says. For anyone concerned about allergen load specifically, antimicrobial sheets offer an additional layer of protection.

The frequency question matters as much as the material one. Bedding accumulates sweat, skin cells, dust mites, and bacteria over time, and washing schedules rarely keep pace. Consumer sleep research consistently recommends washing sheets weekly, a standard most households fall short of, which compounds any baseline irritation from a lower-quality material. The broader environment matters too: softer, warmer lighting and reduced clutter lower stimulation in ways that work alongside, not instead of, what you’re sleeping on.

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For anyone upgrading on a budget, Ginberg’s recommendation is to prioritize the pieces making direct skin contact first: fitted sheet, pillowcases, and duvet cover. “They will have the most dramatic impact,” he says. A well-constructed percale fitted sheet in long-staple cotton will do more for sleep quality than a high-thread-count set in a synthetic blend at twice the price.

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OEKO-TEX certification, an independent textile safety standard that tests for the presence of harmful chemicals and substances in fabric processing, offers a baseline for anyone buying without the ability to handle the fabric first. It doesn’t guarantee a great sheet, but it eliminates the worst outcomes. And if you’ve been waking up foggy despite clocking the hours, it may be worth looking upstream, at what your sleep data isn’t actually telling you.

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By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

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