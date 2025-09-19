Advertisement
Sleep

Is Your Bedroom Helping or Hurting Your Sleep?

Woman lying in bed and covering her head with pillow. Struggling from insomnia, noise or early morning get up.
(Courtesy of Diana Vyshniakova)

It’s not just stress or screen time keeping you up. From blackout curtains to cooling hacks, these simple tweaks can turn your bedroom into a true sleep sanctuary.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Why Your Sleep Space Matters

We often blame stress, caffeine, or screen time for poor sleep, but your bedroom environment may be the real culprit. From the color of your walls to the hum of electronics, even subtle cues can sabotage your ability to fall asleep and stay asleep.

The good news? A few simple tweaks can transform your room into a sanctuary that supports your circadian rhythm and can signal to your body it’s time to wind down.

Advertisement

NEWSLETTER

Ignite your wellness journey with expert insights and guidance, delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up

Light: Friend or Foe?

The problem: Even low levels of artificial light, from street lamps outside to the blue light glow from your phone, can disrupt melatonin production, the hormone that helps regulate sleep.

The Fix:

Dr. William Lu, Sleep Director at Dreem Health, says that bright light, especially from screens, can delay melatonin release and make it harder to fall asleep. “To counter this,” she says, “Dim your lights at least an hour before bed and get natural sunlight in the morning to reset your body clock.”

Noise: Subtle But Disruptive

The problem: A barking dog, traffic outside, or even your partner’s snoring can fragment sleep cycles without you fully waking up.

Advertisement

The fix:

Storage Ideas That Maximize Style and Function

Temperature: Too Hot to Handle

The problem: Overheated rooms interfere with your body’s natural drop in core temperature that signals it’s time to rest.

The fix:

“Keeping your sleep environment cool, dark, and quiet gives your body the best chance for high-quality, restorative rest,” Lu says.

Advertisement

These changes don’t have to be expensive. Small shifts like using a fan or switching to lighter blankets can make a real difference.

Air Quality: A Quiet Offender

The problem: Dust, allergens, or poor ventilation can trigger congestion and nighttime discomfort.

The fix:

  • Use an air purifier or open windows for fresh circulation.
  • Wash bedding weekly in hot water to reduce allergens.
  • Add plants like snake plants or peace lilies for a natural boost.

Smarter sleep starts here

How Much Sleep Is Enough? A Scientific Look at Sleep Duration for Better Health

How Much Sleep Is Enough? A Look at Sleep Duration for Better Health

Lenovo Business Visuals: Smart Screens That Protect Your Eyes, Reduce Burnout, & Boost Focus

Smart Screens Are Supporting Eye Health, Preventing Burnout, and Boosting Creativity

Reset Your Circadian Rhythm: Tips for Better Sleep & Health

The Sleep Reset: How to Hack Your Circadian Rhythm for Better Health

Clutter and Design: Stress in Disguise

The problem: A messy or overly stimulating room makes it harder for your brain to “switch off.”

The fix:

  • Keep décor simple and calming; neutral or soft tones are best.
  • Store electronics, work papers, and clutter out of sight.
  • Create a clear divide between your rest space and your work space (especially important for those working from home).

Small Tweaks, Big Impact

As you climb into bed, the room is dark and cool, your sheets are crisp, and the faint sound of white noise drowns out the city outside. Within minutes, your body softens, your mind quiets, and sleep comes easily.

While this sounds a bit idealistic, creating this environment can help one feel like an invitation to rest. So, ask yourself, is your bedroom helping or hurting your sleep?

Advertisement

The answer often lies in the details. By fine-tuning light, sound, temperature, and design, you can transform your room into a true sleep sanctuary and finally wake up feeling restored.

Click here to learn more about Dreem Health

MORE LIVE & WELL

Calecim serum
Paid Program

Small. Pink. Powerful.

Foods rich in tannins with structural chemical formula of tannic

Are Tannins Hurting Your Gut? What Wine, Tea & Chocolate Really Do to Your Digestion

Sleeping problem, headache and man rest in bed with pillow at home with insomnia and fatigue.

How AI and Battery-Free Earbuds Could Transform Bedtime

LED Esthetics Glotech™ Minis

Tired of Full-Face LED Masks? This Wearable Red Light Patch Fits in Your Pocket

Positive and negative emotions background.Happy and Sad.

Build Your Joy Muscle: Real Tools for Emotional Regulation That Actually Work

Upset young girlfriend looking annoyed at her busy boyfriend texting on his smartphone during a dinner date

Therapy-Speak Dating Has Taken Over. Here’s How to Use It Without Losing Intimacy

Asian woman chopping vegetables in kitchen for healthy meal prep

Build a Gut Glow-Up Routine You’ll Actually Stick To (Hello, 30-30-3)

Nordic Diet

Nordic Diet vs Mediterranean: What’s the Difference and Which Is Healthier?

Waterless skincare products | Labor day sale

Waterless Skincare Celebs Actually Use

Botox questions to ask before treatment

Smart Botox Questions You Should Be Asking

Dhaka, Bangladesh- 26 Oct 2024: Hello Fresh logo is displayed on smartphone.

How To Save on HelloFresh in 2025 With Promo Codes, Free Meals, and More

Skin Tints With SPF That Actually Match, Last, and Protect

Skin Tints With SPF That Actually Match, Last, and Protect

SleepLive & Well
Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content production and video for Live & Well and SPACES.

Advertisement
Advertisement