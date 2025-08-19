Still on summer hours? Here’s how to get everyone sleeping like a human again

As back-to-school routines kick in, here’s how to reset your sleep schedule with small, science-backed habits — and finally get the restorative rest your brain and body need.

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Summer, as we all know, tends to throw routines out the window. Late-night movies, long weekends away, kids start drifting to later bedtimes, and we all struggle to get out of bed the next morning. As fall routines kick back up again, the question becomes: How exactly do you get your internal clock back on track without feeling like you’re dragging yourself through the day?

Sleep your way to sharper days

Sleep is one of the biggest things laying the groundwork for overall well-being. Adults who stick to regular sleep schedules experience sharper thinking, healthier metabolism, and stronger immune function. “For most adults, the optimal sleep window for cognitive performance is going to bed between about 10 p.m. and midnight and waking between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.,” says Sleep Director at Dreem Health Dr. William Lu. That window lines up with the body’s natural circadian rhythms, giving deep slow-wave sleep early in the night and REM-rich sleep later…both of which support things like memory and focus and mood.

NEWSLETTER Ignite your wellness journey with expert insights and guidance, delivered to your inbox. Sign Up

Research shows that even small variations in sleep schedules affect alertness during the day. Sleep is an active time for the body to repair tissue, consolidate memories, and regulate metabolism. It might be unclear when to go to bed for your best rest, but tools like a sleep cycle calculator can help identify the timing that works for your daily rhythm.

Advertisement

Small shifts, better sleep

If your summer nights had you staying up around 1 a.m., getting back on track takes a realistic plan. “It usually takes about one day per hour of adjustment. So moving from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m. (a two-hour shift) will likely take 2–4 days of consistent wake times, morning light exposure, and good sleep habits.,” Dr. Lu says.

Gradually shifting bedtime by 15–30 minutes every few nights allows the body to adjust without the frustration of lying awake , because “if you’ve been on that late schedule for weeks, your body clock may resist at first,” says Dr. Lu. A little bit of melatonin taken four hours before your target bedtime can further support this adjustment, according to Dr. Lu. Getting morning sunlight reinforces your body’s circadian signals and helps your day start on the right note. Most adults can get their internal clock back on track within a week or two…so a bit of patience goes a long way.

Manage tech with a digital sunset

Technology can really throw off your sleep , because evening exposure to bright screens tells your brain it’s still daytime and suppresses melatonin production. Dr. Lu suggests trying a “digital sunset”: “Give yourself at least an hour buffer before bed where screens are off or heavily reduced. Dim the lights, switch to a book, stretch, journal — anything that tells your brain it’s time to slow down.” When devices are unavoidable, blue-light glasses or filters can help keep your circadian rhythm on track. Also, keeping your bedroom tech-free reinforces that the space is for rest, not stimulation, as research shows cutting evening screen time improves both sleep quality and duration.

Advertisement

Optimize the sleep environment

Temperature, light, and sound all shape how well you sleep. Have you ever noticed how a room that’s too warm can keep you tossing and turning? Your body naturally cools at night, and keeping the room between 65 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit supports deeper rest. You could add a fan or use breathable sheets in your bed. Even cracking open your window at night can make a real difference. Darkness boosts melatonin, while bright overhead lights push it back. Blackout curtains or a sleep mask can help block light… and even small noises, like a passing car or a neighbor’s dog, can fragment sleep. Earplugs or a white noise app help keep things steady. “Together, keeping your sleep environment cool, dark, and quiet gives your body the best chance for high-quality, restorative rest,” Dr. Lu says.

Morning moves that set your clock

Getting sunlight in the morning, keeping wake-up times steady, and paying attention to meal timing all help nudge your internal clock. Even a few minutes outside, or sitting by a sunny window, sends your body clear signals about when to be awake and when to wind down. Research shows that morning light can shift your circadian rhythm earlier and boost alertness during the day. Late caffeine and afternoon naps disrupt this rhythm, so cutting them out makes a real difference. Sticking to routines that improve your sleep hygiene makes it easier to maintain a pattern that supports both energy and focus, day after day.

Beauty sleep isn’t a myth

Sleep touches more than just how alert you feel or how your metabolism runs… it also shows up in your skin, your hair, and even how stressed you feel. Getting consistent rest helps your skin bounce back. It keeps it elastic. And it helps your hair grow, too, by keeping stress hormones in check. Sticking to good sleep habits makes these effects even stronger, which is why rest really is part of overall wellness. To help this process along the way, some dermatologists recommend overnight treatments that work with the body’s natural repair cycle.

Advertisement

Resetting your sleep schedule really comes down to small, steady habits. Set a consistent wake-up time, keep evening technology in check, make your bedroom a comfortable sleep space…and give yourself time to shift bedtimes gradually.

Click here to learn more about Dreem Health