Earlier in my surgical career, I did cleft palate surgeries on kids. We would place a device on the roof of the mouth, and parents would turn the screws every other day to slowly expand the palate. So when Dr. Meredith Broderick told me she had gone through a version of that as an adult, and that it got her off CPAP after about 10 years, I wanted to hear everything.

Dr. Broderick is a neurologist who trained in sleep medicine at Stanford and is board-certified in neurology, sleep medicine, and behavioral sleep medicine. When she joined me on the Extend podcast, we kept coming back to one idea... for a lot of people, sleep apnea starts with anatomy. Their jaws and palates never grew as large as they should have.

Live + Well Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

How Modern Life Changed the Shape of Our Faces

Dr. Broderick pointed to journalist James Nestor’s book “Breath” as a good starting place. “There was this amazing book, Breath,” she said, “where they talk about how the actual craniofacial anatomy has changed over time with modern agriculture, with non-nutritive sucking. So using pacifiers and bottles and not nursing and processed food and purees, so that we’re not sort of growing our airway to its optimal potential.”

Advertisement

She sees the results in her practice every day. “All kids these days are needing orthodontics and having crowding and mouth breathing and allergies, and there’s pollution.”

RELATED: Is Your Bedroom Helping or Hurting Your Sleep?

One part of the book stuck with me. The author went to Paris to see old skulls and found big, wide jaws, which he attributes to people eating harder food and working their chewing muscles far more than we do now. Over a few generations, softer and softer food has left many of us with smaller palates and jaws that sit farther back. That shape gives the tongue room to block the airway. When I summed it up that way, Dr. Broderick agreed. “Absolutely, yes, 100%,” she said.

She also offered a reminder about the source. “That book was written by a journalist, so you always have to remember that,” she said. When I asked whether she believes mouth breathing can affect cognition the way the book suggests, she said she does “in so far as it’s connected to breathing during sleep and it disrupts the sleep.”

Advertisement

Why Mouth Breathing Matters at Night

This was the part of our conversation that surprised me most. Dr. Broderick explained that the way you breathe while awake tells her a lot about what your tongue is doing while you sleep.

“If you cannot breathe through your nose, it tells us where the tongue is. And sleep apnea is mainly an airway obstruction behind the tongue,” she said. “So our natural resting position, if you’re just sitting there breathing through your nose, your tongue should be lightly suctioned to the roof of your mouth. And even that little bit of surface tension keeps your tongue from collapsing.”

Mouth breathers lose that anchor. Once they fall asleep and lie down, she said, “the tongue is a lot more available to obstruct the airway.”

RELATED: 10 Proven Sleep Hygiene Tips for Better Rest Every Night

There’s a muscle component too. “Your tongue develops a low tone,” she explained. “It doesn’t have the strength to sit in the roof of the mouth.” She said this often goes along with a history of tongue tie or speech issues in childhood. “Nasal breathing is very important. It’s very tightly connected to sleep apnea, even though that’s not where the obstruction necessarily is.”

Those habits start early. Dr. Broderick said myofunctional therapists, whom she described as “the physical therapists of the orofacial musculature,” recommend getting “the pacifier out by six months” and moving on to real food. She also sees the long tail of problems nobody caught. “I do see people, adults sometimes, that have a really severe tongue tie and it just never got treated.”

A quick check I give everyone: close one nostril with your finger and see whether you can breathe comfortably through the other, then switch sides. If either side feels blocked, it’s worth seeing an ear, nose and throat doctor. On the food side, I encourage patients to eat vegetables and high-fiber foods that give the jaw a real workout, the same principle behind face exercises that target the muscles we’ve stopped using.

Advertisement

The Roof of Your Mouth Is the Floor of Your Nose

That anatomy is why expanding the palate can help with breathing. “We always say that the roof of the mouth is the floor of the nose,” Dr. Broderick said.

The procedure she had is called MARPE. “It’s called Mini Screw Assisted Rapid Palate Expansion,” she explained. In kids, the seam down the middle of the palate hasn’t fused yet, so an expander on the teeth can widen it. Adults need a different approach. “In adults, because the mid-palatal suture is fused, now they use this really cool cone beam CT and this mapping,” she said, “an oral surgeon will place titanium screws to anchor it to the bone. And that way you’re not putting on the pressure on the teeth.”

Some people need more help. “In men, because the suture is often fused more,” she said, it can be harder to open. “Then sometimes we’ll do a SARPE where an oral surgeon will make cuts in the mid-palatal suture just to kind of help it open.” Several surgeons have developed their own versions of the technique, she added, “but they all are sort of the same.”

RELATED: Why Non-Surgical Nose Jobs Are Replacing the Knife

The effect goes beyond the mouth. As Dr. Broderick described it, the expander “expands your maxilla. And that helps your nasal breathing and also gives more room for your tongue to sit into the roof of your mouth.”

This fits what I saw in cosmetic surgery. People focus on skin, fillers and Botox, but the deeper issue in an aging face is often the bone underneath. When the lower face collapses, the skin loses its anchor and starts to sag, which is why a facelift can only do so much on its own.

A Sleep Doctor’s Own Results

Dr. Broderick didn’t start MARPE just for sleep. She noticed her teeth shifting as she got older, something she said happens to many adults. “We also have what’s called a mesial migration of our teeth as we age,” she explained, which is why she said people should ideally wear retainers at night. “That was one of the reasons I went for the MARPE is I was noticing that myself.”

Advertisement

The payoff surprised even her. “I actually got off of CPAP,” she said. “I used to wear CPAP for about 10 years and I was able to get off of mine and I was very skeptical that I was going to be able to.”