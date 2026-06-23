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Sleep Quality

Your Sleep Tracker Says You Slept Great. Your Hormones Say Otherwise.

Hormonal fluctuations throughout the menstrual cycle can affect sleep quality.
Hormonal fluctuations throughout the menstrual cycle can affect sleep quality, leaving many women feeling tired even after a full night’s sleep.
(Natural Cycles)

Waking up exhausted but your sleep tracker says you slept great? You aren’t imagining it. Here is how your menstrual cycle ruins sleep quality.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
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Eight hours in bed, no doom-scrolling, reasonable bedtime. You wake up and feel like you got maybe four but your sleep tracker on your wrist says otherwise. You feel insane. You’re not. The explanation has less to do with your habits and more to do with where you are in your cycle.

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Why You Feel Tired but Your Sleep Tracker Says You Slept Fine

In the week before your period, estrogen and progesterone both take a sharp nosedive. That hormonal drop does something specific to sleep that a wearable can’t really see: it messes with the quality of what’s happening inside those eight hours, not the hours themselves.

A 2023 review in Sleep Medicine Reviews found that women consistently report worse sleep during the premenstrual phase even when clinical sleep lab data shows only modest objective changes. Meaning your body is having a genuinely worse night. The tracker just isn’t equipped to tell you that.

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How Hormones Ruin Your Sleep During the Luteal Phase

Progesterone is the main culprit. It peaks after ovulation, and one of its lesser-known side effects is that it converts into a compound in the brain that acts a lot like a mild sedative, keeping the nervous system settled through the night. When it drops before your period, that effect goes with it. You’re not imagining that you sleep worse the week before your period. The sedative just left the building.

RELATED: Your Bedroom Probably Is Not Built for Sleep

Estrogen’s exit does its own damage. It plays a supporting role in serotonin regulation, which matters for how well your brain cycles through REM sleep, the stage where emotional processing and memory consolidation actually happen. Research in Frontiers in Psychiatry found that when estrogen drops, REM sleep gets more fragmented. Less REM means you wake up emotionally flat, mentally sluggish, and more reactive than usual, even if you logged a full night.

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Then there’s the temperature piece. Progesterone runs your core body temperature a little warmer during the second half of your cycle, and your body needs to cool down to drop into deep sleep. When progesterone falls right before your period, your body’s trying to cool down from an elevated starting point. The first half of the night might feel fine. It’s the second half, when you should be in your deepest, most restorative sleep, where things go sideways. A 2023 study in the Journal of Sleep Research confirmed that slow-wave sleep, the physically restorative stage that does most of the immune and cellular repair work, is measurably reduced in the late luteal phase. More hours, less actual recovery.

RELATED: Why So Many Women Don’t Realize They’re Already in Perimenopause

“We hear from many women that they notice changes in their sleep throughout their cycle, but most sleep platforms aren’t designed to explain those patterns through the lens of female physiology,” notes Dr. Magda Armbruster, VP of Product at Natural Cycles, a hormone-free birth control app.

This blind spot in sleep research is not new…it’s just recently becoming harder to ignore. Women were largely excluded from clinical sleep studies for decades, something the NIH only formally started fixing in the early nineties. So most of what the wellness world built its sleep advice on, the eight-hour rule, sleep hygiene tips, circadian rhythm optimization, came from data that didn’t account for a cycling body at all.

Smarter sleep starts here

How to Fix Period Insomnia and Sleep Better Before Your Period

If you want to work with your biology rather than just stare at your tracker in confusion, temperature is the most practical lever to pull. Keeping your bedroom on the cooler side, around 65 to 68 degrees, during the premenstrual week helps your body do the cooling work it’s fighting against.

RELATED: 7 Bedroom Layout Ideas for Genuinely Better Sleep

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Cutting alcohol earlier than usual matters more in this phase, specifically, since it suppresses REM sleep and your sleep architecture is already under pressure. Some smaller trials have shown magnesium glycinate in the evening can reduce nighttime waking during this window, though the research is still building.

The premenstrual week is also, for the record, a terrible time to decide your sleep habits are broken. The follicular phase, the stretch right after your period ends, is when estrogen is climbing and sleep tends to feel its deepest and most satisfying. If you’re tracking your menstrual cycle at all, start tracking how you sleep across it too. The pattern becomes pretty hard to unsee.

Sleep QualityLive & Well

Live & Well

Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

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