What Really Works for Your Skin, According to Shani Darden

In episode 24 of the ‘Live & Well’ podcast, we cut through the noise by returning to the fundamentals. Retinol. Sun exposure. Treatment strategy. Retinol is one of those ingredients people talk about like it’s a personality trait. Someone will casually mention they’re “starting retinol,” and suddenly three friends start nodding as if they’ve been inducted into a secret society. But for an ingredient that shows up in almost every beauty conversation, very few people understand what it actually does. Or why TikTok has half the planet chasing prescription formulas intended for severe acne.

Celebrity Aesthetician Shani Darden, whose roster includes A-listers like Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington‑Whiteley, January Jones, and Kelly Rowland, has watched the hype cycles rise and fall for nearly two decades. In an hour-long conversation full of honesty, humor, and the kind of clarity the skincare world desperately needs, Darden lays out what works, what doesn’t, and what most people overlook entirely.

Retinol Is Still the Most Reliable Tool in Skin Care

Retinol Serum | Shani Darden (Shani Darden )

Retinol has outlasted every trend for a reason. Not nostalgia. Not hype. Biology. As Darden puts it plainly, “It’s a vitamin A derivative… it boosts collagen in the skin, decreases fine lines and wrinkles, and can help with pigmentation, texture, tone, and acne.” There are very few ingredients that work across this many pathways at once. And even fewer that have decades of evidence behind them. Retinol does. It’s why dermatologists continue to anchor routines around it, generation after generation. Depending on the day, you’ll see “retinol alternatives” marketed as gentler, cleaner, or more modern. Darden’s response is simple: “Even though other ingredients come out and they’re like, this is the new natural retinol or whatever, it’s always going to be retinol.”

Alternatives can be lovely (hydrating, antioxidant-rich, barrier-supportive), but they can’t reproduce the collagen stimulation or cell turnover that make retinol so effective, according to Darden.

The Tretinoin Trend: Fast, Intense (and Often Misapplied)

Darden explains how quickly prescription Tretinoin has become a mass trend, especially among younger users. Online culture often presents prescription-strength products as shortcuts and the fastest path to “glass skin.” But this assumption overlooks how differently prescription retinoids behave compared to over-the-counter retinol. “Everyone’s using tretinoin because of TikTok right now. And it’s dumb. You don’t even need that,” Dardem says.

The issue isn’t the medication itself. Tretinoin remains one of the most effective tools for acne and certain forms of hyperpigmentation. The problem is mismatching intensity to need. Tretinoin forces cell turnover rapidly. Many people mistake irritation, dryness and redness for “purging,” believing discomfort means progress.

“OTC is going to be more gentle, but also it’s going to work a little slower… whereas a prescription is just very fast.” said Darden. That speed is powerful when appropriate. But for someone simply addressing early texture or mild sun damage, slower progression is often more sustainable. Skin strengthens gradually. And the fewer barriers someone encounters, irritation, dryness, discomfort the more likely they are to maintain a routine long-term.

There is still a strong role for prescription retinoids in acne management. “There’s a place for prescription retinoids. Especially for acne.” The key is thoughtful use, not default use.

Sun Exposure Is Still the Biggest Factor in Premature Aging

Retinol always brings up questions about sunlight, but “if you are someone that cares about anti-aging, wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation, then you shouldn’t be in the sun,” Darden says. Not “avoid the outdoors,” but respect UV exposure as the most important aging variable.

Darden keeps the guidance simple: “Wear your sunscreen, reapply. So just use [retinol] at night.” And no, you don’t need to stop using retinol in summer. With sunscreen and sane habits, retinol fits year-round. The risk isn’t the ingredient. It’s unprotected exposure.

Some Treatments Work, Some Don’t

Shani says that some tools consistently deliver results. Microcurrent for lift and tone, LED for collagen support and acne control, and chemical peels for clarity and texture. These are the quiet workhorses that compound over time. High-priced lasers, however, deserve more scrutiny. “New laser treatments that everyone’s running to get” can “later on cause pigmentation,” explains Darden.

And even when they’re safe, results can be underwhelming. “I’ve had people that have gone and had laser treatments for pigmentation and coming after, and it was all still there.” Lasers can be excellent, but only when chosen intentionally and paired with the right practitioner and the right skin type. Marketing isn’t proof.

Why You Should Listen to the Full Episode

Darden also breaks down how to introduce retinol without irritation, the biggest mistakes people make with actives, why certain devices are worth skipping, and the practical signs your skin is being pushed too hard.

There’s more nuance, more context, and plenty of extra tips woven throughout...especially if you’re trying to build a routine that fits your lifestyle instead of overwhelming it.

Listen to the full conversation with Shani Darden here on the ‘Live & Well’ Podcast