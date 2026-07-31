30 Years of Expertise: Omnia Wellness Center Launches in San Fernando Valley

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Omnia Wellness Center, a woman-owned, physician-directed medical wellness and aesthetics practice, officially opened its doors this month in the heart of Encino. Founded by Yaroslava Markov, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, founder, and Yazmin Islas, MSN, RN, co-founder and wellness director, the center was created to provide evidence-based aesthetic and wellness services while making a meaningful impact throughout the Encino and San Fernando Valley communities.

Omnia Wellness Center reflects the founders’ shared vision of creating a welcoming space where science, innovation and compassionate care come together to help patients look, feel and age with confidence. Together, they bring more than three decades of combined healthcare experience and are committed to delivering personalized care grounded in clinical excellence, integrity and patient education.

Beyond offering advanced medical aesthetics and wellness services, the founders believe that success is measured by the positive impact they make in their community. Since opening, Omnia Wellness Center has committed to supporting local nonprofit organizations, participating in neighborhood events, hosting wellness education programs and giving back through charitable donations and community giveaways.

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The practice supports Hope the Mission through donations and outreach initiatives and plans to expand partnerships with additional local organizations serving the San Fernando Valley. Omnia Wellness Center also participates in local health fairs, community celebrations and educational events that promote healthier lifestyles and greater access to wellness resources.

“Our dream was to build more than a wellness center,” said the founders. “We wanted to create a place where people feel heard, cared for and empowered to make informed decisions about their health. At the same time, we wanted to invest in the community that has welcomed us by supporting local organizations, participating in community events and helping improve the health and well-being of our neighbors.”

Information for this article was sourced from Omnia Wellness Center.

