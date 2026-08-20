Matthew Rhys’ pro tips for drunk acting, doing American accents and more

Emmy-nominated for his roles as put-upon Mayor Tom Loftis in “Widow’s Bay” and sociopathic developer Nile Jarvis in “The Beast in Me,” Matthew Rhys recently stopped by The Envelope podcast to discuss why the performances are not as different as they may appear, his 20 years on American TV and the “mad circus life” of a performer. (edited)
Matt Brennan is editor in chief of The Envelope, the Los Angeles Times’ awards magazine. Born in the Boston area, educated at USC and an adoptive New Orleanian for nearly 10 years, he returned to Los Angeles in 2019 as the newsroom’s television editor. He has also served as senior editor and deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts.
Mark E. Potts is a former senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.
Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual storytelling and has been recognized for various disciplines including a national Emmy Award for News and Documentary, an RFK Journalism Award, Pictures of the Year International honors, the National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism Award and Columbia University’s Dart Award.