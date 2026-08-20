Matthew Rhys’ pro tips for drunk acting, doing American accents and more

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Emmy-nominated for his roles as put-upon Mayor Tom Loftis in “Widow’s Bay” and sociopathic developer Nile Jarvis in “The Beast in Me,” Matthew Rhys recently stopped by The Envelope podcast to discuss why the performances are not as different as they may appear, his 20 years on American TV and the “mad circus life” of a performer. (edited)

