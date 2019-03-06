What we’re into: Chicano egg-breakfast bliss at La Carreta in East L.A.

Indeed, most people mistake this Carreta for the same-named (but not related) taqueria south of downtown with the tacos de tripas that Jonathan Gold once described as “the taco to have when you're only having one.” The Eastlos Carreta instead is a local hangout, one patronized mostly by Mexican American locals. That means that while the customers are brown, English is the lingua franca and the television flashes CNN instead of Univisión.