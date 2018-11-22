Rapid DNA analysis is being used to identify dozens of California fire victims burned beyond recognition. Of 83 victims, sheriff's officials have made tentative identifications on 58 of them, but they await DNA confirmation.
"We're working diligently to identify those individuals so that we can contact their next of kin and notify them," said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea.
It used to be that DNA analysis could take months before answers would firm up, but now DNA analysis can be done within a matter of hours, Jim Davis of Ande, a Massachusetts-based company that specializes in rapid DNA analysis, said at a press conference in Chico on Wednesday.
The rains in Northern California have finally improved the air quality.
Smoke from the Camp Fire had brought unhealthful air quality to the Bay Area and Sacramento Valley for more than a week.
A second storm was moving into Northern California tonight, with rain in the forecast Friday.
Tamra Gray’s Facebook friends have started posting photos of their newly decorated Christmas trees. When she stumbles upon this display of normalcy, she can barely hold it together.
“It’s hard to think about the holidays right now,” she said as she sat at a table in the Chico Mall food court, where she and her husband were discussing their options with a home insurance company representative. “I don’t have a home to put a tree in right now.”
Gray and her husband, Scott, lived in their Paradise home on Oak Way for 20 years. What she will miss the most are the pine trees in her backyard and the cool shade they provided, a simple pleasure she could count on even when the mercury hit 100.
They called it their little green house in the forest. A two-bedroom mobile home with a birdbath out front on Skyway road where deer and bobcats roamed.
It is likely gone, they think, because they have seen a map of the burn area — a cloud of red over where they lived for four years.
Steve Weathington, 67, and his girlfriend, Irene Schwab, 65, now lay their heads on green cots in an exhibit hall at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. Their possessions are few, but they made it out with their two trucks, two dogs and two cats. A fortune, they know, compared with what others escaped with.
Firefighters continued to make progress with California’s deadliest fire, with containment rising to 90% but with number of homes burned now at nearly 14,000.
At least 83 people were killed when the fire swept into Paradise two weeks ago, and hundreds are still missing,
Rain helped firefighters, but the weather has made the search for victims more difficult.
The remains of two more people were recovered in the Camp fire burn zone Wednesday, raising the death toll in the blaze to 83.
One person was found in a structure in Paradise, while the other was located in a structure in Magalia, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told reporters at a news conference.
Rain began to pound on the tent city of Paradise evacuees Wednesday afternoon in Chico, causing more problems for people who have already been through so much.
Two women walked around holding a blanket, offering it to anyone who needed it. Standing alone, wearing a red hooded rain poncho, John Owens shivered.
“I don’t know how much longer people can hang on like this,” he said.
In Chico, where thousands of evacuees have gathered, it’s going to be a Thanksgiving like no other. Some people who had been living in tents at a Walmart parking lot began to move on, some going to shelters.
Volunteers have also been out in force to help.
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in Chico has been prepping a Thanksgiving meal that will feed about 2,000 people.
With the public still prohibited from entering the worst-hit areas of Paradise and Magalia, the towns were silent, save for the hum of generators.
The gas station was shuttered. Ponderosa Elementary School abandoned. The blackened husks of cars were still visible across the town. At the site of a gym on Pentz Road, all that remained were the contorted remains of elliptical machines atop a pile of ash.
Crews worked on repairing utility lines, forcing motorists to just one side of many roads, and continued the process of looking for any signs of human remains, despite the rain.
The saga of Stanley the giraffe continues as yet another celebrity has made the animal’s welfare her mission despite his keeper’s assurances.
Fitness celebrity Jillian Michaels is demanding that Malibu Wine Safaris move Stanley to a better home. In a letter to founder Dakota Semler, Michaels said that despite the Woolsey fire’s passing, the giraffe remains in danger as long as it is in on their property.
Celebrities and tourists have visited Saddlerock Ranch’s safari attraction for years to drink wine and snap selfies with the lone giraffe. But after the Woolsey fire, they used their clout to draw attention to the animal’s safety as the Woolsey fire roared toward the property.