The survivors of Paradise aren’t the only ones with a story to tell about the fire that destroyed their town.

Buried within the harrowing tales of escape and heart-wrenching loss suffered by Paradise’s 27,000 residents, among the charred Ponderosa pines and scorched rubble, are clues to what transpired when a small fire broke out nearby on the morning of Nov. 8 and swallowed the town in a matter of hours.

While thousands of firefighters currently battle the Camp fire in Butte County and hundreds of law enforcement officers search for human remains among the ruins, it’s up a few dozen California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection investigators to read what the forest — and the buildings both standing and destroyed within it — has to tell them about why the Camp fire chose to destroy what it did that day.