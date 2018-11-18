President Trump arrived in Point Mugu on Saturday afternoon after a flight from Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County.



Accompanied by Gov. Jerry Brown, Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, California Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Brock Long, the president shook hands with greeters on the tarmac.



The presidential motorcade left Naval Air Station Point Mugu about 3:25 p.m. to tour areas affected by the Woolsey fire, which has grown to more than 98,000 acres, destroyed 836 structures and killed three people.



Later, Trump addressed reporters who asked about his views on climate change and gun control in light of the Woolsey fire and the Borderline bar shooting, which both struck Thousand Oaks.



“We’ll be looking at everything,” he said. “It’s land management — it’s forest management, really is what you mean. We’re going to get to the bottom of it.”